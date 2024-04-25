Namtira Bwala's father has finally broken silence on the bullying incident that involved his daughter

The man, who spoke in the presence of the minister of women affairs, urged the management of Lead British International School to take decisive action on the matter

In a trending video on social media, the displeased father made two demands to the school's management

The father of Namtira Bwala has called on the management of Lead British International School, Abuja, to take decisive action on the bullying incident.

In a video which made the rounds on social media, a classmate, Maryam Hassan and her goons, bullied Namtira unreplied, sparking outrage on the net.

Speaking before the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, Namtira's dad made two demands.

Namtira's dad wants a change

He said his daughter can't remain in the same class with her bullies. In his words:

"I gave them 48 hours to take decisive action against the perpetrators of this act. That is the first one. Secondly, my daughter will not be in the same school and the same class with this children."

Lead British International School has been shut down temporarily over the bullying incident.

Abuja school bullying incident sparked discussions

Bullied Namtira finally speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Namtira Bwala, who was bullied by a classmate, has shared her side of the story.

During an interview aired on TVC News, the young girl narrated how her bully, Maryam Hassan, approached her and sought her audience.

She said Maryam slapped her as she questioned her. Namtira added that a staff saw them but did nothing about it. Namtira added that Maryam and her goons took her to a corner in the school's cafeteria and repeatedly slapped her.

