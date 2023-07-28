Who is Marcus King’s wife? Get to know more about Briley Hussey

Marcus King’s wife, Briley Hussey, is a singer and social media personality. Her prominence increased following her relationship with singer-songwriter and guitarist Marcus King. Marcus is famous as the founder of the rock band The Marcus King Band and has released hits such as Goodbye Carolina and Sturbbon Pride. The couple has been together for a while and recently got hitched.

Marcus King and his wife pose during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Catherine Powell

Source: Getty Images

Briley Hussey has been in the music industry since 2016 and has released multiple songs. Besides her songs, she is known for singing the US national anthem and caught many people’s attention when she performed at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in 2015. What does Marcus King’s wife do now? Find out more about her below.

Profile summary

Full name Briley Hussey King Gender Female Date of birth 14 July 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kinston, North Carolina, United States Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Johni Hussey Father Brian Hussey Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Marcus King College East Carolina University Profession Singer, social media influencer, project manager Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @realbrileyking

Marcus King’s wife's biography

Briley Hussey was born and raised in Kinston, North Carolina, United States. Her parents are Johni and Brian Hussey, and she grew up alongside two brothers, Grayson and Lane Hussey.

As for her education, she reportedly pursued an undergraduate degree in communications at East Carolina University, graduating in 2013. Briley is an American national of white ethnicity living in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

What is Briley Hussey’s age?

Marcus King’s wife is 32 years old as of 2023. She marks her birthday on 14 July every year and was born in 1991. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Briley Hussey sings the national anthem before a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump at The Farm at 95 in Selma, North Carolina. Photo: Allison Joyce

Source: Getty Images

What does Briley Hussey do for a living?

Briley is a singer, social media influencer, and project manager at Bank of America. She began singing in her native hometown Kinston, mostly singing the US national anthem to the Kinston Indians and Durham Bulls and at sporting events at North Carolina State University and East Carolina University.

Briley also does song covers of artists, such as Kacey Musgraves and Vance Joy, and uploads them on TikTok and Instagram, where she boasts a considerable following. She gained significant attention when she sang the US national anthem at former president Donald Trump’s campaign rally. The singer has released multiple songs, including Yellow, Let It Snow, and X O.

Besides her singing career, she has also excelled in the corporate world and is the project manager of Bank of America. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career as an intern at Pirate Radio 1250 & 930, and later she became a technical recruiter at Insight Global.

She then worked as a communication coordinator at Adams Financial for five months before becoming the project coordinator at Centerline Digital for 11 months. In 2015, she was an associate project manager at Lexis Nexis for approximately four years and joined Paymentus in July 2019 as a partner solutions manager.

Briley Hussey’s net worth

Her net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million, according to Information Cradle. Earnings from her work in the corporate sector and music industry are believed to be her major sources of income.

Marcus King and Briley Hussey attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

How did Marcus King meet Briley Hussey?

The couple first met on a bus, and they sang, played music, and danced. Marcus was smitten with her and asked her to quit her job and marry him. Are Marcus King and Briley Hussey married? They got engaged in February 2022 before tying the knot in February 2023 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Marcus King’s wife, Briley Hussey, has been in the spotlight multiple times for singing the US national anthem and has also released multiple songs. She thrives in the corporate world, having worked with multiple companies and is the project manager at Bank of America.

