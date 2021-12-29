Ian Connor’s biography: age, height, fashion, arrest, wife

Who is Ian Connor? He is a fashionista, model, stylist, social media personality and entrepreneur. He also owns the Revenge X clothing line, and as a famous model, he has worked with many popular brands such as Nike, Pink Dolphin, and Supreme.

Ian Connor has partnered with several brands to promote their products. Below is everything you need to know and understand about the influencer, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Ian Connor

Ian Connor Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd January 1993

2nd January 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Siblings: Kendell Boyce

Kendell Boyce Occupation: Model, fashion designer, social media personality, celebrity stylist and entrepreneur

Model, fashion designer, social media personality, celebrity stylist and entrepreneur Instagram: @ianconnorsrevenge

Ian Connor’s biography

The fashion designer was born and raised in New York City, United States. He has an older brother known as Kendell Boyce.

How old is Ian Connor?

As of 2022, Ian Connor's age is 29 years. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

When is Ian Connor's birthday?

He celebrated his birthday on 2nd January.

Education

Connor was enrolled in a local private school for his primary education. However, he dropped along the way and moved to Atlanta to focus on his career.

How did Ian Connor become famous?

Ian started his career journey as a microblogger on Tumblr, owning a fashion design blog. He worked with Glyn Brown and the L3NF team, consisting of Ken Rebel, Joo Henderson and Ade Oyeyemi.

He used his blog to promote the teams' line of sweaters and screen-printed shirts. He has also collaborated with designers like Willy Fry and has styled celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, Virgil Abhol, and Kylie Jenner.

He is also a member of the A$AP Mob music group and runs his clothing brand line selling screen-printed sweaters and shirts. Ian Connor's clothing line is called Revenge X.

Ian Connor's fashion career has landed him more fame. He has modelled for Kanye West's Yeezy Yeezy Collection and Mishka Collections. He has also partnered with Nike, Pink Dolphin, Supreme, Emotionally Unavailable, and Four Two Four.

Who is Ian Connor's wife?

The fashion designer is not married hence details about his wife are not available. Raven Tracy, Madison Skylar, and Indya Marie are among the women he has dated in the past.

What happened with Ian Connor and Raven?

Connor and Raven were together for five years before splitting up when Ian accused Raven of infidelity.

What is Ian Connor's height?

He is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall and weighs 143 pounds (65 kgs).

Was Ian Connor arrested?

Is Ian Connor jailed? The designer is currently not in jail. However, the social media personality has been arrested several times. In 2019, he was arrested and convicted for owning two guns illegally. He spent one year, one day in federal prisons for illegal firearm possession.

Ian has also been involved in several scandals. Malika Anderson, an Emory University student, openly accused him of s*xually assaulting her in 2014. Further, 21 women came out claiming that he was a r*pist.

Ian Connor's tattoos

He has at least 12 known tattoos.

Revenge on his neck

Butterflies on his face

Pain and bolt above his right eyebrow

Skull, triangle and hook on his face

Ball and writing o his forehead

Love on his left forearm

Writing on his left forearm

Banner on his right forearm

Emblem and writing on his right forearm

A circle with lines and a red circle with an outline of a person.

Man, girl and writings on his stomach

Skull and letters on his stomach

Ian Connor runs a clothing line known as Revenge X. He previously dated Raven. His following on social media has been growing steadily over the years.

