Who are Andrew Tate's parents? Learn about Eileen and Emory Tate

Andrew Tate is a British-American media personality, former kickboxer, and entrepreneur. He has hit the headlines for different reasons, but little is known about Andrew Tate’s parents. Discover more about the people who raised him.

Media personality is the first child of Eileen and Emory Tate. His parents are not in the spotlight despite their children’s massive popularity. Find out who Andrew Tate’s parents are and where they are today.

Profile summary

Full name Emory Andrew Tate III Gender Male Date of birth 1 December 1986 Age 36 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Bucharest, Romania Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’1” Height centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Eileen Father Emory Brother Tristan Sister Janine Relationship status Single School Lea Manor High School College Luton Sixth Form College Profession Former kickboxer, media personality, businessman X (Twitter) @Cobratate

Who are Andrew Tate’s parents?

The former professional kickboxer was born to Eileen and Emory Tate. His mother, Eileen Ashleigh Tate, is a British national of white ethnicity. She reportedly lives in Bedfordshire, England, United Kingdom, where she was a dinner lady and washed dishes as a part-time job.

Andrew Tate’s father, the late Emory Andrew Tate Jr., was born on 27 December 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He was a U.S. Air Force Sergeant who became a professional chess player. Emory was dubbed the Trailblazer for African-American chess by Maurice Ashley, the first black chess grandmaster.

He had a successful chess career, winning approximately 80 tournament games against grandmasters. Andrew Tate said the following about his father’s prowess in chess.

I never saw him study chess books, ever. He also hated chess computers and never used them. He just sat down and played.

Is Andrew Tate’s dad alive?

The former professional chess player is not alive. He passed away on 17 October 2015. He collapsed and died during a chess tournament in Milpitas, California, United States. He reportedly died of a heart attack.

What happened to Andrew Tate’s parents?

Emory and Eileen Tate tied the knot in 1985. Their marriage lasted about 12 years, and they divorced in 1997 when their first child, Andrew Tate, was 11. After the divorce, Eileen moved to Bedfordshire, England, United Kingdom, with her children, while Emory remained in the United States.

How many children does Andrew Tate’s mother have?

She has three children: Andrew, Tristan, and Janine. Andrew, born on 1 December 1986, is a former kickboxing champion, media personality, and entrepreneur. Tristan, also famous as The Talisman, was born on 15 July 1988, and he is a reality TV personality, podcaster, entrepreneur and former kickboxer. Janine is reportedly a Kentucky-based attorney born in 1992.

Where is Andrew Tate’s mom today?

Eileen Ashleigh Tate lives in Bedfordshire, England, United Kingdom. She retired from her work as a dinner lady.

FAQs

Andrew Tate’s parents parted ways when he was young, and his mother raised him alongside his two siblings. His father, a former professional chess player, passed away in 2015. His mother, a British national, resides in Bedfordshire, England, United Kingdom.

