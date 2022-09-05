Toyin Lawani’s biography: age, parents, husband, net worth

Toyin Lawani is a fashion designer, stylist, entrepreneur, and reality TV star from Nigeria. She is popularly known for her company Tiannah Palace Empire, where she is the founder and CEO.

Photo: @tiannahsplacempire on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Toyin Lawani has designed outfits for various famous artists such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Keri Hilson, among others. The entrepreneur has won several awards like the City People Entertainment Special Recognition Award and Stylist Of The Year Award (2015).

Profile summary

Full name Toyin Lawani Gender Female Date of birth 1 March 1982 Age 40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Olanrewaju Lawani Mother Atinuke Babalola Marital status Married Husband Segun Adebayo Children 3 University University of Lagos, Oprah Benson Beauty Institute, Carlton Beauty Institute Profession Fashion designer, stylist, entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth $5 million Instagram @tiannahsplacempire Twitter

Toyin Lawani's biography

She was born in Ekiti State, Nigeria. Toyin Lawani’s parents are Atinuke Babalola and Olanrewaju Lawani. Unfortunately, they are both deceased. Her father was a politician who worked with General Yakubu Gowon, while her mother was an entrepreneur who worked in a textile business in the United States.

She has a younger brother who is her son's age-mate. Her parents had different religious beliefs. Therefore, Toyin claims she is both a Christian and Muslim.

Education

The fashion stylist attended the University of Lagos, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in English. She later graduated from several beauty colleges like Oprah Benson Beauty Institute in Nigeria, Exodus Hair School in India, and Carlton Beauty Institute in London.

In addition, she obtained a certificate and a license to work as a cosmetologist from John Yim Beauty School in Korea. She also acquired a diploma in fashion from Los Angeles Fashion School.

How old is Toyin Lawani?

Toyin Lawani's age is 40 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 March 1982. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Toyin is an entrepreneur, interior designer, stylist and reality TV star. At 16 years, the Nigerian stylist started a mini supermarket, boutique and spa while studying at the University.

She is famously known as the CEO and founder of Tiannah Place Empire, a top fashion brand, Tiannah's Empire. Additionally, the stylist operates a fashion academy called Tiannah Styling Fashion Academy. She also owns Tiannah's Glow, a beauty products line.

The Nigerian entrepreneur has styled many celebrities such as Keri Hilson, Akindele, Funke, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. In addition, she is the designer of several collections like Denim Agbada's Dream Collection, Asiko Collection, The Transformer Collection, Face Collection, and Ready To Wear Collection.

The reality TV star was a guest judge on the Next Top Designer Lagos edition, and she is also the creative director of Exquisite Magazine. In 2021, she was featured in the reality TV show Real Housewives of Lagos. The stylist was also acknowledged as the first fashion designer from Nigeria to coordinate a celebrity and kids' runaway show concurrently.

The stylist promotes her skin care products on her Instagram page, with a significant following of 1.8 million followers as of this writing. She is also active on Twitter, with over 42 thousand followers.

What is Toyin Lawani's net worth?

According to Freshers Live, his alleged net worth is $5 million. However, this information is not verified. She primarily earns her wealth as a reality TV star and entrepreneur.

Who is Toyin Lawani's husband?

The celebrity stylist is married to Segun Adebayo, better known as Segun Wealth. He is a Nigerian photographer and a masked musician. The two got engaged on 14 February 2021 and tied the knot on 12 June 2021. Together they have a daughter who was born in 2021.

Toyin was previously engaged to artist Lord Trigg. The two share a son named Lord Maine Tennor. They split in 2016. Her firstborn is a 17-year-old daughter called Tiannah from her first marriage. She was rumoured to have dated Taiwo Afolabi and Segun Oniru, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Infrastructure.

Fast facts about Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, interior designer and stylist from Nigeria. She is widely known as the founder and CEO of Tiannah Place Empire. Aside from her career, she is a wife and a mother of three children.

