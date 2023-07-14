Bianca Censori’s age, nationality, job, net worth, Kanye West

Bianca Censori is an Australian architect, model and entrepreneur. She made headlines in January 2023 after her alleged marriage with Kanye West. Kanye is an American rapper, fashion designer, entrepreneur and producer popularly known for his hit tracks such as Runaway and Heartless. Read on to find out about Bianca Censori’s age, nationality and more.

Bianca Censori is an architectural designer who came into the limelight following her marriage to Kanye West. She is the Head of Architecture at YEEZY, Kanye's company. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Bianca Censori Gender Female Date of birth 5 January 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 36-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-94 Hair colour Black (now dyed blonde) Eye colour Dark brown Father Leo Mother Alexandra Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Kanye West High school Carey Baptist Grammar School University University of Melbourne Profession Architectural designer Net worth $2 million

Bianca Censori's bio

The architectural designer was born in Melbourne, Australia. She is an Australian citizen of mixed ethnicity. She was born on 5 January 1995. Bianca Censori’s age is 28 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

She is the daughter of Alexandra and Leo Censori. Bianca was raised alongside her two sisters, Angelina and Alyssia.

Educational background

The Australian entrepreneur completed her secondary education at Carey Baptist Grammar School in 2012. She later enrolled at the University of Melbourne, graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture in 2017. She also earned a Master's degree in Architecture from the same university in 2020.

Career

Bianca is an architectural designer, model and entrepreneur. She founded a jewellery company after completing high school, where she sold jewellery products online through her website. The business was in existence from 2013 to 2017 while pursuing her degree.

She also worked as a Design Consultant at Kelektiv while still at the university for a year and a half. After graduating from the University of Melbourne in 2017, Bianca began working as a student architect. She worked there for three years.

After leaving DP Toscano Architect in June 2020, she secured a job as a full-time Architectural Designer at YEEZY in November of the same year. She, therefore, relocated to the United States as the company is based in California. Kanye West owns the company.

What is Bianca Censori's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her architectural career.

How long have Bianca and Kanye West been together?

It is unknown exactly when they started dating; it is believed they became an item when Bianca became an employee at Kanye's company YEEZY in 2020. According to several reports, Kanye West and Bianca Censori secretly married in January 2023 at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria.

TMZ shared several pictures of them in Los Angeles, USA. Bianca was even spotted with the rapper wearing a ring on her finger. It is alleged that their marriage is not considered legal as they didn't appear to submit a marriage certificate. The two have not confirmed or denied the speculations.

Kanye West is also widely known for his previous marriage with Kim Kardashian. They tied the knot in 2014 and divorced after being together for eight years. The two share four kids.

Bianca Censori's height and weight

Bianca is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 126 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Fast facts

Who is Bianca Censori? She is an Australian architectural designer, entrepreneur and model who came into the limelight following her alleged marriage to Kanye West, an American rapper. How old is Bianca Censori? She is 28 years old as of 2023. When is Bianca Censori's birthday? The entrepreneur marks her birthday on 5 January. What is Bianca Censori's nationality? She is an Australian citizen. What is Bianca Censori's ethnicity? The architect is of mixed descent. Where is Bianca Censori from? She was born in Melbourne, Australia. What is Bianca Censori's job? She currently works as an architectural designer at YEEZY. How tall is Bianca Censori? She stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. What is Bianca Censori's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million.

