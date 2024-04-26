The Ghanaian prophet who predicted the death of Junior Pope has delivered another revelation regarding Mohbad's death

In a video posted online, the prophet ordered Naira Marley's right-hand guy, Sam Larry, to explain to Nigerians why he murdered Mohbad

Recall that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested in connection with the ex-marlain's death last year after some incriminating footage surfaced online

Another information regarding the unfortunate death of the Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been released by the Ghanaian prophet (Karma President) who had previously predicted the death of Nollywood star Junior Pope.

The cause of Mohbad's unexpected death is still unknown, Legit.ng reported that he died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, in a contentious manner that filled Nigerians with questions.

Ghanaian Prophet accuses Sam Larry of killing Mohbad. Credit: @samlarry, @iammohbad.

In a recent interview, the Ghanaian clergy urged Sam Larry to tell Nigerians why he killed Mohbad.

Recall that last year, several clips surfaced alleging that the Lagos socialite and Naira Marley bullied the ex-Marlian signee, which eventually led to their arrests.

Karma President revealed in the video clip that Sam Larry, from a spiritual standpoint, has bloodstains on his hand, which are connected to the artist's demise.

He also told him to be honest, or else his future nasty acts would expose him.

Nigerians react to the prophesy on Sam Larry

iamdonblaqwifi:

"Gather here if you agreed with his prophecy ? Hmm."

twins_of_abuja:

"Sam Larry is not innocent button>>>"

trenchesblog:

"He don bust."

seyishay:

"Keep pressing his neck button >>>"

walls_by_diana:

"he needs to be rearrested button ."

b_uniqu.e:

"With all the evidences out there, una still Dey doubt am?"

funnyhypemanoflagos:

"The reason Sam Larry and Naira Marley are not progressing in music anymore is because they have a hand in the late Mohbad death. The spirit of Mohbad is hunting them."

Pathologist begins interpretation on cause of singer’s death

The toxicology test conducted to identify the cause of death for the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been completed.

The Lagos State Counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, confirmed this to the coroner's court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023, stating that the autopsy into the deceased's external body had been completed, while the toxicological test concerned the interior body.

However, a state government official who knows the matter told Punch that the test results have been delivered to the DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

