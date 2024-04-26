Naira Marley's former disc jockey, DJ Splash, has fully recovered and is now back to his Djing job

A recent video of DJ Splash showing off his skills on a turn table has gone viral on social media

This comes after Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo supported the young DJ with N500k for disc jockey equipment

Naira Marley's former disc jockey, Matthew Aderoju, best known as DJ Splash, has bounced back and is set to return to the music industry.

The young talent, who was reported to have left Marlian Music House in a disgruntled state, is now back on his feet as he was recently spotted in a video showing some impressive skills on the turntable.

In a clip, Splash was seen mixing a song which netizens found entertaining.

DJ Splash spotted at the turn table. Credit: @nairamarley @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Recall that actress Iyabo Ojo sent Splash N500k out of the N3.5m needed to buy disc jockey equipment so he could bounce back on his career path.

Watch a video of DJ Splash at the turntable below:

Netizens react as DJ Splash returns to DJing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many hailed actress Iyabo Ojo for her generous gesture and supporting Splash. Read the comments below:

raasi_collections_2:

"All thanks to the queen's mother herself @iyaboojofespris."

winnietee__event__supplies:

"Queen Mother . I sight ur hand. Thank you mama. @iyaboojofespris."

toluwatee:

"If not for anything, for this Alone ,@iyaboojofespris deserves all the prayer in the world Abiamo ni iyabo.."

mira_modella:

"Atleast for once give @iyaboojofespris her flowers na she tried for him let’s leave sentiments sometimes and give who deserves accolades some accolades."

queenkatenana:

"@iyaboojofespris mama may you live long ijn amen."

estherijewere:

"Give Iyabo Ojo her flowers. She literally stood in gap for this young man. God bless you @iyaboojofespris and everyone that donated. May his healing be permanent."

Iyabo Ojo visits DJ Splash

In another entertainment news, a clip of Iyabo Ojo visiting the ex-Marlian signee after he was alleged to have lost his sanity trended.

The clips of the DJ left many filled with emotions as he looked fragile, sick and in extreme need of immediate medical attention.

Splash shared how Naira Marley and his boys allegedly poisoned him before dumping him with his mum.

Source: Legit.ng