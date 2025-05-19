Rapper Bhad Bhabie and media personality Alabama Barker have been embroiled in a fiery feud, with both releasing diss tracks teasing each other. For instance, Bhad Bhabie's diss track, Ms. Whitman, takes direct shots at Alabama, intensifying the rivalry. Find out the full story behind her clash with Alabama Barker.

Bhad Bhabie in Atlanta, Georgia (L). Alabama Barker in New York City, New York, United States (R). Photo: Prince Williams, John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker has escalated, with both releasing diss tracks targeting each other.

The feud started in December 2024 after Bhabie accused Barker of trying to steal her then-boyfriend , rapper Le Vaughn and the father of her child.

after Bhabie accused Barker of , rapper Le Vaughn and the father of her child. Bhad Bhabie's recent diss track targets Alabama with harsh allegations .

. The song went viral and has accumulated a million views on YouTube.

Details behind Bhad Bhabie's diss track

The feud between popular rapper Bhad Bhabie and social media influencer Alabama Barker has been the talk of the town, with both releasing diss tracks mocking one another. On 25 February 2025, Bhabie released a diss track aimed at Barker titled Ms. Whitman.

This marked another chapter in their ongoing battle, where the two have consistently fired back at each other with personal insults and sharp lyrics.

Danielle Bregoli in Westwood, California (L). Alabama Barker at The Reef in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What did Alabama do to Bhad Bhabie?

Bhad Bhabie's feud with Alabama Barker began in December 2024 when Bhabie accused Barker in a now-deleted Instagram Story of entering a relationship with rapper Le Vaughn, whom Bhabie had been dating since 2020 and had a child with in 2024.

Bhabie claimed that, during that time, she was undergoing chemotherapy and had temporarily separated from Le Vaughn. Via Instagram story, Alabama responded by saying that Le Vaughn had been reaching out to her for over a year and that she was unaware of his ongoing relationship with Bhabie. She wrote:

I was unaware that he was her boyfriend until after spending time with him in public on two separate occasions. It's clear that he is manipulating her, feeding her a distorted narrative to justify his behavior. His actions reveal a lack of respect and consideration for others, and it's painful to witness her continuing to support him despite this.

Bhad Babie at the Los Angeles premiere of "Drugstore June" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on 20 February 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

At this point, this has been ongoing for almost a year, well before anything was posted. Throughout this time, LV has confessed his feelings for me repeatedly, and despite his dishonesty and betrayal of his relationship, I chose to disregard his advances.

She added:

I also have continued evidence of him harassing me, including using fake numbers to contact me and expressing his love for me. I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive towards women.

She also alleged that Le Vaughn had harassed and physically assaulted her:

LV and our friend group travelled to Las Vegas last year again prior to me knowing that they were together, during which he threw a bottle at my head, resulting in a significant injury. His behaviour was not only reckless but also deeply concerning. It's troubling to see that, despite his actions, she continues to defend him even after I told her what he had done.

How did it become a “rap” beef?

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker eventually turned into a rap battle when both started using diss tracks to attack each other publicly. Bhabie released a diss track in January 2025, prompting Alabama to fire back with one of her own.

Bhabie ignites the feud with the diss track ‘Over Cooked’

A cover photo of Bhad Bhabie's diss track, Overcooked. Photo: @bhabiegoods on Instagram

Source: UGC

On 10 January 2025, Bhad Bhabie escalated the feud by dropping a diss track titled Over Cooked, produced by LV.

In the track, she made a bold and controversial claim that Alabama had relationships with both Soulja Boy and Tyga and even claimed that she was impregnated by Tyga.

Alabama and the rappers denied these claims. Alabama responded with a statement on her Instagram Story, stating:

To be clear, I have never been pregnant....and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy outside of public settings. The idea of any personal relationship between us is completely fabricated—nothing more than a sad and baseless rumor to gain attention.

She continued:

I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies. The blogs are filled with false information, and the claims being made are not only inaccurate but deeply disturbing. There is no evidence to support these stories—just a relentless campaign to tarnish

Tyga also denied the claim in a post on X on 31 January 2025, writing:

Yall believe anything yall see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.

Alabama Barker claps back with ‘Cry Bhabie’

Alabama Barker inside a car (L). A cover picture of Alabama Barker's Cry Bhabie track (R). Photo: @alabamaluellabarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 11 February 2025, Alabama Barker released her diss track titled Cry Bhabie. In the song, she denied the pregnancy rumours, claimed Le Vaughn was the one who pursued her during a Vegas trip, and alleged he still contacts her.

Alabama also accused Bhabie of being under the influence and revealed that Bhabie’s best friend is secretly involved with Le Vaughn.

Bhabie hits back with ‘Ms. Whitman’

Bhad Bhabie quickly responded with another diss track, Ms. Whitman, released on 25 February 2025. The title of Bhad Bhabie’s diss track was inspired by Alabama’s namesake, the character Alabama Whitman in the 1993 film True Romance. The song contains a sample of "Carnival" by ¥$.

In the song, Bhad shames Alabama for allegedly being with many men, including NFL players and Florida-raised rapper JackBoy. Alabama has not responded to the diss track yet, but in a TikTok video on 24 February 2025, she teased;

Anyways, who’s ready for pt2? On my way to the studio, I tried to end the war, here we go.

A cover picture of Bhad Bhabie's diss track Ms. Whitman. Photo: @apex.visions on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker?

Bhad and Alabama are involved in a feud, exchanging diss tracks after Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of pursuing her partner during a brief separation.

How long have Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie been beefing?

The rappers have been feuding since December 2024.

What is Bhad Bhabie diagnosed with?

The rapper has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer. According to Page Six, she revealed the diagnosis in November 2024.

What happened with Alabama Barker and Tyga?

In early 2025, rumours surfaced that the daughter of Travis Barker was romantically involved with Tyga, but both denied the allegations.

The beef between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker has escalated from a private matter to a full-blown public rap battle, with both sides trading serious accusations through diss tracks. The feud began in December 2024 after Bhabie accused Barker of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Alabama Barker and her mom's relationship. Alabama's mother is Shanna Moakler, an American actress, TV personality, and former beauty queen. Shana is best known for winning Miss New York USA in 1995 and later becoming Miss USA.

She has made headlines multiple times due to her complex relationship with her daughter, Alabama Barker, and ex-husband, Travis Barker. This article explores their occasionally strained bond and how public attention has impacted their dynamic over the years.

Source: Legit.ng