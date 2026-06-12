Adorable videos from Toyin Abraham's niece's wedding ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo state have surfaced online

A clip showed the moment the Nollywood actress stole the spotlight with her on-stage performance

Her husband, Kola Ajeyemi's facial expression as he watched her sing has stirred hilarious reactions

It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham and her family as her niece tied the knot in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Fun videos from the event, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, June 11, 2026, showed some of Toyin's colleagues in the entertainment industry, like actor Muyiwa Ademola and BBNaija star Imisi, in attendance.

Actress Toyin Abraham shines at her niece's wedding in Ibadan. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights from the loved-up ceremony was a heartwarming clip of Toyin dressed in a stunning pink traditional outfit, passionately singing and leading praise with a microphone in hand.

Her performance drew reactions from many, including her husband, actor Kola Ajeyemi, who was seated among other guests.

His facial expression, which was a mixture of amusement and mild surprise, also left many on social media talking.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham was the centre of public discussion as netizens showered her with praises and prayers over her alleged sweet gesture towards Adetokunbo Alimat Omidina, the daughter of late Nollywood stars Baba Suwe and Omoladun.

This was after a netizen had raised concerns about the late comic actor's daughter on social media X, formerly Twitter.

Mixed reactions trail video of Toyin Abraham singing at her niece's wedding. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The video of Toyin Abraham leading praises at her niece's wedding is below:

Another video from Toyin Abraham's niece's wedding is below:

Comments about Toyin Abraham's husband's reaction

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video on social media. Read the comments below:

Great8_Grace commented:

"The chemistry between them is why many celebrity marriages don't surprise us. They genuinely enjoy each other. Only Nigerians can turn an owambe into a concert and the spouse into the biggest fan."

Daveroddyszn commented:

"Lowk he’s embarrassed."

official_godsmade reacted:

"Baba ire don Taya say where I jam this one but why she comot gele."

iamlara_omoh said:

"See the bombastic side eye from baba Ire. Rhe man don tire for Toyin."

Great8_Grace commented:

"Kola looked like he had seen this movie a thousand times and still couldn't stop smiling. Love is finding someone whose dramatic moments make you laugh instead of stress you out."

fancychopzbar wrote:

"daddy Ire no know wetin him want do again. This woman even your husband don tire for your matter."

vicky_ty71 said:

"Why the husband dey look am like that, you no know wetin you marry don’t be tired oo."

Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham said she lost a pregnancy. The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to her, she has had some struggles with having another baby. She noted that people were saying that she had added weight, not knowing what she was going through.

Source: Legit.ng