Miss University of Jos beauty queen Promise Dikko has taken to social media to mourn her fiancé, who lost his life in a tragic bandit attack months before their wedding

The Banking and Finance undergraduate revealed that she and her late partner had already made bookings and preparations for their big day

Thousands of friends and well-wishers flooded the comment section of the grieving beauty queen to offer their condolences

Miss University of Jos (UNIJOS) Queen, Promise Dikko, has shared the heartbreaking story of how her fiancé, Lieutenant Ifeanyi of the Nigerian Army, was killed by bandits months before their planned wedding.

The beauty queen confirmed the tragedy in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, 2026, where she shared her pain.

Miss UNIJOS mourns the tragic loss of her fiancé, who lost his life to a devastating bandit attack before they walked down the aisle. Photo: anosi.dikko.5

Source: Facebook

Promise Dikko revealed that the couple had already made preparations and bookings for their wedding, which was scheduled to be held on December 27, 2026.

She explained that she had kept a photo to share when their wedding date is closer, but instead, she was forced to use it to mourn her loss.

Promise Dikko, who is studying Banking and Finance at the University of Jos, Plateau state, said she had been looking forward to her wedding day. Instead, she now faces the painful reality of losing her partner to violence.

Taking to her Facebook account, the beauty queen wrote in her post:

“Rip my hero I kept this photo to post it when it close to wedding date 27th December was supposed to be the date We have made prep and bookings But you left me💔 Bandit killed you for me Nigeria happened to me Rest easy my hero”

The post quickly drew attention, with tributes pouring in from friends, colleagues, and sympathisers.

Within hours, more than 1,200 comments filled her page, as many offered words of comfort and condolences to the young beauty queen.

Read her Facebook post below:

Nigerians comfort grieving Miss Unijos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users flooded her comment section to offer their condolences.

Nicholas Gyara Atiku:

"May God grant him eternal rest and comfort you and the immediate family. Accept my deepest condolences"

Hafsat S Pam:

"Ohh my God😭 may God comfort you, buh is indeed a sad one, accept my sincere condolance🙏"

Emmanuel Ochoge:

"So sorry for the loss .....may God give you the fortitude to bear the loss"

Jenny Agu:

"Jesus what is this No now we just congratulated you for your engagement what am I seeing promise this is so Bad,so sorry dear"

Onyi Udeh:

"Such a great loss 😢 God will do what only him can do in ur life dear. Rip to him 🙏"

Gentle Acid:

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May the soul of the departed hero rest in peace with the lord. May he comfort you and your family 💔💔💔💔💔. It shall be well with you"

Miss UNIJOS, Promise Dikko, pens an emotional tribute to her late Nigerian Army fiancé after armed bandits cut his life short before their marriage. Photo: anosi.dikko.5

Source: Facebook

Abducted Oyo principal begs Tinubu for help

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new video surfaced online showing Mrs Alamu, an abducted Oyo school principal, pleading with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, for rescue from the den of terrorists.

The kidnappers captured her alongside 39 school children and 6 teachers on May 15, 2026.

The female principal pleaded with the authorities to stop using military force and embrace dialogue to prevent more casualties.

Source: Legit.ng