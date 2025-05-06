Social media activist Verydarkman is set to regain his freedom from the EFCC's custody very soon

Details about his case have surfaced online, and netizens are jubilant about the good news, continuing to pray for him

The TikToker had spent a few days in the EFCC's custody, causing many to worry about his well-being

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, is set to regain his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The TikToker had been whisked away by unknown men a few days ago, and his best friend, Dkokopee, raised an alarm about the incident. He stated that the activist was at a bank when the unfortunate event occurred.

VDM to be charged to court according to media company.

Source: Instagram

According to Vanguard newspaper, Verydarkman will regain his freedom on Tuesday, April 6, 2025.

The report also mentioned that his release follows protests in Abuja and other parts of the country, sparked by his disappearance

It was further alleged that Verydarkman would be charged in court on Thursday.

The EFCC also confirmed to Vanguard that they had received petitions against him, adding that he was accused of cyberstalking and related offenses.

Celebrities react to VDM’s detention

Several celebrities and politicians have condemned the continued detention of the TikToker.

Davido shared a message calling for his release, while his friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, posted a video from a party, expressing that he wasn’t happy about the situation.

EFCC speaks about petition against VDM.

Source: Instagram

James Onward also outlined the next steps youths should take regarding the saga and encouraged people to await a press statement from the EFCC and GTBank, where VDM was before he was forcibly taken away.

Seun Kuti also made video to react to VDM;'s saga, and he labelled people who were possibly behind his disappearance.

In the source’s words:

“I can confirm that as of today, Verydarkman has not yet been formally charged in court. However, charges are currently being prepared based on multiple petitions alleging cyberstalking and related offenses. We intend to file these charges in the coming days. Once that is done, you will be among the first to be informed.”

Reactions to Verydarkman’s disappearance have been widespread, with many sharing their views and making threats.

The activist’s best friend, Dkokopee, also claimed that his life was under threat for advocating for VDM’s release.

He questioned the EFCC about the prolonged detention, stating that no official statement had been issued regarding the situation.

Singer Eedris Abdulkareem initiated a chant during his concert for the release of his friend, who once supported his music career when his song was banned.

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng had reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB.

Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video, they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing. Many of them issued warning and threats to whoever was holding him.

