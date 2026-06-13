Yerima Ibn Mahmud appointed as new Emir of Ngazargamu following the death of Alhaji Tijjani Ibn Saleh Geidam

Governor Buni encourages Emir Mahmud to promote unity, peace, and economic development in the region

Mahmud has extensive experience, serving as Turakin Ngazargamu and Yobe State Commissioner for Livestock Development

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Damaturu, Yobe State - Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has appointed Yerima Ibn Mahmud as the new Emir of Ngazargamu.

Mahmud’s appointment followed the death of the former Emir of Ngazargamu, Alhaji Tijjani Ibn Saleh Geidam.

Legit.ng reports that the former emir died in Egypt after a prolonged illness and was buried on Friday, June 12, in Damaturu, the state capital.

Emir's son confirmed the news, highlighting his father's dedication to leadership and public service.

As reported by The Punch, the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Goje, made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

Governor Buni urged the Emir to deploy his vast experience in promoting unity, peace, and development.

He congratulated the new monarch and the people of the Ngazargamu Emirate.

“I congratulate the new Emir of Ngazargamu and the entire people of the emirate on this appointment. I urge His Royal Highness to use his wealth of experience to unite the people, promote peace and peaceful coexistence, and encourage economic growth in the emirate, Yobe State, and Nigeria at large.”

According to the statement, Ibn Mahmud served as the Turakin Ngazargamu for 16 years and was also a member of the Yobe State House of Assembly.

The new emir had also served in the Yobe State Executive Council and was Commissioner for Livestock Development before his elevation to the throne.

The governor urged residents of the emirate to support the new emir in the discharge of his duties.

“I call on the people of the emirate to give the new Emir their maximum support to enable him to discharge the functions of his office diligently, effectively and efficiently for the benefit of the people and the continued peace, unity and prosperity of the emirate.”

Governor appoints elder brother as emir

Recall that Governor Bala Mohammed appointed his elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, as a traditional ruler.

The Bauchi state governor appointed his elder brother as Emir of the newly created Duguri Emirate.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mohammed earlier signed a law creating 13 new emirates in the northeast state.

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Nigerian governor appoints new Emir of Gusau

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, appointed a new Emir and Sarkin Katsina of Gusau Emirate.

Governor Lawal appointed Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello as the new monarch and Emir of Gusau Emirate.

The new Emir is the eldest son of the late monarch, His Royal Highness Ibrahim Bello, who passed away on July 25, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng