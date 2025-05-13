Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, an NFL star, have made news for their last public appearance, amid romance rumours

The rumours between Cardi B and Stefon began in October 2024 when they were spotted together at a bar

By February 2025, the assumed lovebirds were photographed in Miami on Valentine's Day, fuelling speculations around them

American rapper Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs were captured together at Game 4 of the Knicks-Celtics playoff series, sparking speculation about their relationship.

The two joined an A-list lineup at Madison Square Garden, which included Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, as the Knicks defeated Boston 121-113.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fuel romance rumours during courtside date night. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

But while Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle conducted business on the court, Cardi and Diggs stole the focus when ESPN’s cameras panned to their courtside seats.

Cardi looked stunning in a black leather crop top and pleated skirt, while Diggs went for a matching denim ensemble that some fans likened to Cardi's ex-husband, Offset.

Rumours of a romance between the two initially appeared in October, when DJ Akademiks claimed Diggs slept with Cardi and numerous other rappers' women, Dailymail reported

Cardi did not respond to the rumour immediately. Instead, she rushed to Instagram and wrote, 'All these rumours are so fuukking crazy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny.

'"'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny," she told her fans at the time.

Then, in February, Cardi and Stefon were pictured together in Miami.

According to TMZ, the night came to an end when the two arrived at a hotel in a fancy sedan in the early morning.

Cardi later claimed that her ex Offset tried to interfere with her love life, saying,"

"He sent a text message to someone I was dealing with about us having sex."

'You've been harassing me and the man I've been dealing with for months.'

Cardi B added: 'This is my psssy, I give it to whoever I want to. If that b***h don't stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.'

At one point, the US celebrity also accused Offset of enlisting bloggers to troll and propagate lies about her on social media.

Cardi B and Offset were previously married and have three children. But in July 2024, she filed for divorce.

See more pictures below:

How netizens reacted to Cardi B and Steffon Diggs

prophetessiseeitbe4ithappens said:

"I love 💕 to see people happy…. This was good news 🗞️ to see… 😍❤️😍NFL energy look 👀 good on you ❤️😍… Yall look nice together…"

chinkii_thickk said:

"All I see is friendship w/ that non interlocked hand hold. Looking kinda formal to me 😂."

hamilton_scout said:

"Offset punching the air."

iamaprilbeeee said:

"Offset is somewhere punching the air…..he is hot you hear me 😂😂😂 be prepared for story time! 🤦🏽‍♀️😂."

mishstevens said:

"She’s upgraded hard."

tomilolafinee said:

"Dey both fiiiiiiiiine ,she should have waited for him to have dat last pregnancy dere baby would be so gorgeous 🥰🥰."

Cardi B and Offset are undergoing divorce procedures. Credit: @cardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B opens up about Offset

Legit.ng previously reported that Cardi B and Offset were in the headlines following their massive fallout after six years of marriage.

Recall that Offset had a big birthday party, and during that time, Cardi B went over the edge and opened up on Instagram.

Social media users saw Cardi B honest about how much Offset hurt her in their marriage.

