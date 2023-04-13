Alabama Luella Barker: facts about Travis Barker's daughter

Alabama Luella Barker is a young American reality TV personality, singer, and Instagram model. She is the daughter of the rock band Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Alabama has appeared in multiple TV series and has also released some great songs.

American singer Alabama Barker. Photo: @alabamaluellabarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Alabama Luella Barker gained initial fame as Travis Barker’s daughter. She ventured into social media and has captured the attention of many people with her content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She also has a budding music career, having released a few singles. Alabama Luella Barker's age hasn't stopped her going for what she wants in life.

Facts about Alabama Luella Barker

Alabama Barker gained initial prominence as the daughter of Travis and Shanna Moakler. She is gradually establishing herself as an entertainer. Here are the facts you should know about her.

1. Her parents are entertainment personalities

Her father, Travis Barker, is an American musician famous for being part of the rock group Blink-182. Other members of the band are Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. The rock band is known for songs such as All the Small Things, The Rock Show, and First Date. The rock musician’s second-born child is Alabama Barker.

Alabama Barker's mom, Shanna Moakler, is an American model, actress, and reality television star. She was Miss New York USA pageant and Miss USA in 1995. In her acting career, she has about 25 credits since 1996 and is known for roles in Wedding Singer and Big Momma’s House. The model has three children, and Alabama is her last born.

2. She is named after a movie character

In an interview with Young Hollywood, Travis Barker, Alabama’s dad, revealed that her daughter's name was inspired by a character named Alabama Whiteman in the movie True Romance. The movie also happens to be Travis’ favourite.

3. Kourtney Kardashian is her stepmother

Alabama Luella Barker’s parents divorced in 2008, and her father married American model and TV personality Kourtney Kardashian on 15 May 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Kourtney is the oldest among the Kardashian sisters, and besides her prosperous modelling career, she is also a film producer.

4. Alabama Luella Barker was born in 2005

She is the second child of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler after her older brother Landon Barker, an online influencer. Alabama Luella Barker’s birthday is 24 December yearly, and she was born in 2005 in Calabasas, California, USA. She is 17 years old as of April 2023. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

5. She has multiple professions

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker is a reality TV personality, singer, and social media influencer. She has appeared as herself in five reality TV shows, including Meet the Barkers, E! Live from the Red Carpet, Kids React, Teens Wanna Know, and The Kardashians. According to Apple Music, the singer has released three singles, Mistletoe, Heartbreaker, and Our House.

She is also a social media influencer with a massive following on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle and modelling pictures.

6. She has an impressive fortune

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. Her sources of income include earnings from social media endeavours, reality television appearances, and singing.

7. She was once a victim of cyberbullying

The teenage Instagram model was once trolled on Instagram and, as a result, was about to deactivate her Instagram account. Travis Barker’s daughter complained of receiving numerous social media hate messages about her voice and how she dressed, which annoyed her.

8. Alabama Luella Barker is single

Who is Alabama Barker’s boyfriend? There were rumours that the singer could be dating an online influencer known on TikTok as GirlzLuhDev. However, she confirmed in one of her recent Q&A videos that she is not seeing anyone else at the moment.

FAQs

How old is Alabama Barker? She is 17 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 21 December 2005. Who are Alabama Luella Barker’s parents? Her parents are musician Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler. Her parents divorced in 2008. Does Alabama Barker have a relationship with her mom? After her parent’s divorce, she was raised by her father and stepmother. She once accused her of being an absentee mother and prefers being with her stepmother. Is Alabama Barker a model? She is an Instagram model sharing her modelling shots on Instagram, where she enjoys a massive audience. Alabama is also a singer and reality TV personality. What is Alabama Barker’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $800 thousand. Is Alabama Barker dating anyone? The rising singer is not in a romantic relationship at the moment. What is Alabama Luella Barker’s height? She stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Alabama Luella Barker is a young entertainer and has gained immense popularity in the entertainment industry thanks to her parents’ fame. She is a singer and reality TV personality and has ventured into social media entertainment. She boasts a massive following on TikTok and Instagram.

