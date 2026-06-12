The yearly salaries of school teachers in the United Kingdom, also known as the UK, have been made public by the government

The salary of a primary, secondary or headteacher in England is dependent on the type of school, where it is located and the pay range the teacher is on

In this article, Legit.ng examines the breakdown of the salaries of headteachers, primary and secondary school teachers in the UK

The UK government has made public the annual salaries of primary, secondary and headteachers in England.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on the annual pay range of teachers teaching in maintained schools in the UK.

The UK government releases a breakdown of teachers' salaries. Photo Credit: Richard Drury

Source: Getty Images

The salary of a teacher, either primary, secondary or headteacher, largely depends on where the school is, the pay range the teacher is on and the type of school one works in.

The following annual salaries for teachers in England were provided on the UK government's website and became applicable from September 1, 2025.

UK teachers' salaries: Important things to note

It is noteworthy that the pay ranges below are for maintained schools (schools funded by local authorities), but non-maintained schools (academies, independent schools and private schools) set their own pay, but often follow these pay ranges.

Also, you need English qualified teacher status (QTS) to teach in maintained primary, secondary and special schools in England.

For this article, Legit.ng displayed the naira equivalent of the salaries, which were in pounds, the official currency of the UK.

Primary and secondary school teachers' salaries

Area Minimum Maximum England (excluding London) £32,916 (₦60.00 million) £51,048 (₦93.06 million) London fringe £34,398 (₦62.71 million) £52,490 (₦95.69 million) Outer London £37,870 (₦69.04 million) £56,154 (₦102.39 million) Inner London £40,317 (₦73.50 million) £62,496 (₦113.93 million)

UK headteacher salary breakdown

Area Minimum Maximum

England (excluding London) £58,569 (₦106.77 million) £143,796 (₦262.14 million)

London fringe £60,001 (₦109.38 million) £145,218 (₦264.73 million)

Outer London £62,677 (₦114.26 million) £147,866 (₦269.56 million)

Inner London £68,361 (₦124.63 million) £153,490 (₦279.81 million)

The UK government publishes the annual salaries of primary, secondary and headteachers. Photo Credit: Monkeybusinessimages

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a list of countries whose citizens can apply to teach in the United Kingdom.

UK invites Nigerian teachers, others for work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom had invited Nigerian teachers and teachers from some selected countries to work.

Data from the UK government’s website, which offers guidelines to non-UK citizens who want to teach in UK schools but are eligible outside the country, says that the remuneration would depend on qualifications and the region where the teacher is applying from.

According to reports, the UK had, early in December, listed Nigeria among countries in Africa whose citizens can apply for qualified teacher status via the Teaching Regulation Agency in the United Kingdom, from February 2023. Other countries include Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.

Source: Legit.ng