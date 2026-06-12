UK Releases Salaries of Primary and Secondary School Teachers, Shows How Much Headteachers Earn
- The yearly salaries of school teachers in the United Kingdom, also known as the UK, have been made public by the government
- The salary of a primary, secondary or headteacher in England is dependent on the type of school, where it is located and the pay range the teacher is on
- In this article, Legit.ng examines the breakdown of the salaries of headteachers, primary and secondary school teachers in the UK
The UK government has made public the annual salaries of primary, secondary and headteachers in England.
In this article, Legit.ng focuses on the annual pay range of teachers teaching in maintained schools in the UK.
The salary of a teacher, either primary, secondary or headteacher, largely depends on where the school is, the pay range the teacher is on and the type of school one works in.
The following annual salaries for teachers in England were provided on the UK government's website and became applicable from September 1, 2025.
UK publishes salaries of prison officers, shows starting earnings for Inner, Outer London and others
UK teachers' salaries: Important things to note
It is noteworthy that the pay ranges below are for maintained schools (schools funded by local authorities), but non-maintained schools (academies, independent schools and private schools) set their own pay, but often follow these pay ranges.
Also, you need English qualified teacher status (QTS) to teach in maintained primary, secondary and special schools in England.
For this article, Legit.ng displayed the naira equivalent of the salaries, which were in pounds, the official currency of the UK.
Primary and secondary school teachers' salaries
Area
Minimum
Maximum
England (excluding London)
£32,916 (₦60.00 million)
£51,048 (₦93.06 million)
London fringe
£34,398 (₦62.71 million)
£52,490 (₦95.69 million)
Outer London
£37,870 (₦69.04 million)
£56,154 (₦102.39 million)
Inner London
£40,317 (₦73.50 million)
£62,496 (₦113.93 million)
UK headteacher salary breakdown
Area
Minimum
Maximum
England (excluding London)
£58,569 (₦106.77 million)
£143,796 (₦262.14 million)
London fringe
£60,001 (₦109.38 million)
£145,218 (₦264.73 million)
Outer London
£62,677 (₦114.26 million)
£147,866 (₦269.56 million)
Inner London
£68,361 (₦124.63 million)
£153,490 (₦279.81 million)
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a list of countries whose citizens can apply to teach in the United Kingdom.
UK invites Nigerian teachers, others for work
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom had invited Nigerian teachers and teachers from some selected countries to work.
Data from the UK government’s website, which offers guidelines to non-UK citizens who want to teach in UK schools but are eligible outside the country, says that the remuneration would depend on qualifications and the region where the teacher is applying from.
According to reports, the UK had, early in December, listed Nigeria among countries in Africa whose citizens can apply for qualified teacher status via the Teaching Regulation Agency in the United Kingdom, from February 2023. Other countries include Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng