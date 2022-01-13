Barbara Ann Bregoli’s biography: who is Bhad Bhabie’s mom?

Barbara Ann Bregoli is renowned as the mother of popular social media sensation Danielle Bregoli, commonly known as Bhad Bhabie. Barbara rose to fame after her appearance on the Dr Phil Show alongside her famous daughter, during which Danielle used the now-famous catchphrase 'cash me outside, how about that.' Additionally, Barbara's somewhat dysfunctional relationship with her daughter has been well documented, adding to her global fame.

Barbara Ann sitting in a car. Photo: @the_barbara_bregoli

Besides her relationship with her famous daughter, Barbara's relationship with her ex-husband has also been the subject of much controversy. Here is her bio for more details.

Profile summary

Full name: Barbara Ann Bregoli

Barbara Ann Bregoli Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth: 15 January 1968

15 January 1968 Age : 54 years old (as of 2022)

: 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed (Irish and Norwegian)

Mixed (Irish and Norwegian) Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5′8″

5′8″ Height in centimetres: 173

173 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Parents: Barbara and Frank

Barbara and Frank Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Ira Peskowitz

Ira Peskowitz Daughter : Danielle (Bhad Bhabie)

: Danielle (Bhad Bhabie) Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @the_barbara_bregoli

Barbara Ann Bregoli's biography

What is Barbara Ann Bregoli's age? She is 54 years old (as of 2021), having been born on 15 January 1958 in 1968. She was born to Frank and Barbara Radford. She is of mixed Irish and Norwegian descent.

What is Barbara Ann Bregoli's nationality?

She was born in America and is an American by birth.

What is Barbara Ann Bregoli's zodiac?

Her sun sign is Capricorn.

Barbara Ann Bregoli's career

An outdoor selfie of Barbara Ann Bregoli. Photo: @the_barbara_bregoli

While Ann Bregoli is quite a popular name in social media, she does not have a professional career and is largely known due to her daughter's fame. Still, she has appeared as one of the cast members on the Snapchat web show, Bringing up Bhabie.

Her daughter is a singer and popular Instagram sensation with more than 16 million followers on her page.

Bringing up Bhabie

Bringing up Bhabie is a reality web series that premiered in 2019. It features Bhad Bhabie, her mother, and their bodyguard Frank. The series follows the behind-the-scenes of Bhad Bhabie's music and everyday life.

How is Bhad Bhabie's relationship with her mum?

After Bregoli and her daughter's spat on live television, most fans wondered whether the two have any sort of functioning relationship. When asked about it, Bhabie stated that she had consistently tried to have a good relationship with her mother to no avail.

The Instagram influencer even added that she had tried to get her mother to live with her but kept getting rejected. On the other hand, Bregoli accused her daughter of numerous offences, including stealing cars, wielding a knife in public, and framing her for a crime.

The two have an on and off strained relationship, with each accusing the other of something. Still, Bhad Bhabie's mom has often defended her daughter online, while Danielle has always supported her mother and even had her name tattooed on her neck.

Personal life

The internet sensation is currently single but has been married in the past. She was in a 16-year relationship with Ira Peskowitz that resulted in the birth of their daughter Danielle. Barbara and Peskowitz got divorced, and custody of their daughter was given to Bregoli.

Barbara Ann Bregoli's body measurements

The Bringing Up Bhabie actress is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 cm) and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

What is Barbara Ann Bregoli's net worth?

Barbara Ann in a white top. Photo: @the_barbara_bregoli

According to Allstarbio, Bregoli's current net worth is $1.5 million. However, this information is not official.

Barbara Ann Bregoli has risen to fame due to her daughter's online exploits. Her famous mother-daughter spat on the Dr Phil Show made her remarkably famous. In addition, her role in Bringing Up Bhabie has consistently kept her in the limelight.

