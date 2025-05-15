The Brittany Broski, Cody Ko and Tana Mongeau drama update: Is it resolved?

The drama involving Brittany Broski, Cody Ko, and Tana Mongeau has sparked widespread attention online. It began with serious allegations and has left fans eagerly awaiting each person’s response. This piece breaks down where things currently stand and whether the situation has been resolved.

Key takeaways

Tana claimed she had a romantic relationship with Cody Ko when she was 17, and he was 25.

when she was 17, and he was 25. Brittany Broski faced backlash for her seemingly dismissive response to the situation.

for her seemingly dismissive response to the situation. Cody Ko stepped down from his role at TMG Studios following the drama.

following the drama. The drama remains unresolved, with no public reconciliation.

Brittany Broski, Cody Ko and Tana Mongeau's drama

The drama surrounding content creators Brittany Broski, Tana Mongeau and Cody Ko became a major topic after Broski publicly addressed the allegations against her friend and collaborator, Cody Ko. The controversy began after a long discourse surrounding Kolodziejzyk’s alleged relationship with social media star Tana Mongeau.

On 15 July, Brittany Broski, a popular content creator with over 7.5 million followers, posted a statement on her Instagram Story expressing her shock and disappointment.

I’m crushed to learn about the Cody allegations. If it’s proven to be true, then that’s extremely upsetting as a collaborator and longtime fan. I find all of this disturbing, inappropriate and just flat out disappointing.

Brittany Broski’s response quickly drew criticism from fans, mainly for the phrase "if it’s proven to be true." Many felt this language was dismissive, as the allegations had been public for weeks before Broski commented.

The timing of Broski’s statement also raised questions, as she took a long time to publicly address the situation after the allegations first surfaced. Fans were upset by the delay, especially given her close relationship with Ko.

Cody Ko has not made any public comments about the accusations, leaving the situation unresolved.

What happened between Cody Ko and Tana Mongeau?

On 30 May 2024, during a live recording on an episode of her podcast, Cancelled, Tana Mongeau revealed that she was romantically involved with fellow YouTuber Cody Ko in 2015, when she was 17 and he was 25.

The incident reportedly took place in Florida, where the age of consent is 18, making the alleged encounter potentially illegal under state law.

Mongeau expanded on the allegation during the 21 June 2024 episode of Cancelled, stating:

At every other show we were saying the craziest s--t about people and it wasn't being brought to light ... However I understand that this isn't just some crazy tea, it was a crime. I’ve tried to talk about this a million times and I feel like I never have the right words but it’s everywhere, all over the internet.

Tana said that she felt taken advantage of and commented on the negative reactions she received online. The internet personality also said that because Cody Ko is so popular, people did not question him or take the situation seriously.

I know for a fact, if you swapped out Cody Ko with someone that people didn’t like that much? I would be receiving so much more sympathy versus the amount of people in this industry who want to protect him.

D’Angelo Wallace's view on the allegations

The allegations gained wider attention in July 2024 when YouTuber D'Angelo Wallace released a video urging viewers to take Mongeau's claims seriously.

During an interview with Time, D’Angelo Wallace spoke out about why he made a video addressing the situation and the reactions it received. He felt it was unfortunate that his voice was needed to bring attention to such serious claims, stating:

I am privileged enough to be listened to, but that doesn’t mean it should take a D’Angelo Wallace video before someone's allegations of really heinous things are taken seriously,

Cody Ko has not issued a formal apology or publicly addressed the allegations regarding Tana Mongeau. Following the increased scrutiny, Cody Ko stepped down from day-to-day operations at his podcast network, TMG Studios, in late July 2024. He also experienced a significant loss of subscribers across his YouTube channels during this period.

What did Cody Ko do?

In 2024, Tana Mongeau alleged that she and Cody Ko were romantically involved in 2015, when she was 17, and he was 25, an age that would make the relationship illegal under Florida law.

Has Cody Ko responded?

As of now, Cody Ko has not publicly responded to Tana Mongeau’s allegation.

Are Brittany Broski and Cody Ko friends?

Brittany Broski and Cody Ko were friends and collaborators, but their relationship appears strained after she publicly addressed the allegations against him.

The drama between Brittany Broski, Cody Ko, and Tana Mongeau has not been resolved yet, and there has been no public reconciliation among the parties. The allegations, however, remain a topic of discussion within the online community, with many calling for accountability and transparency from those involved.

