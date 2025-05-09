Lionel Messi was rumoured to be having an affair with Sofi Martinez, who has denied the rumours

The social media went into a frenzy shortly after Sofi had an emotional interview with the footballer shortly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Messi has been married to the beautiful Antonela Roccuzzo since June 2017, and they have three children together

Sofi Martínez has finally reacted to rumours of an alleged affair with eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient Lionel Messi, who is married to Antonela Roccuzzo.

The Argentine journalist publicly denied the speculation, as she made efforts to clarify her professional relationship with the Inter Miami star.

She further shared details about her career as a sports journalist from Argentina.

Sofi Martinez and Lionel Messi pose for a photo at an interview session after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo: sofimmartinez.

Martinez said via the PH: Podemos Hablar show on Buenos Aires TV station Telefe per Daily Mail:

"A lot of the time when your exposure increases, it brings things that aren’t so good and my family suffers a lot.

"This year, people began to talk more and more about, ‘What’s up with the way he looks at you?’ – things like this – and I was caught in the middle of something that made me feel ridiculous to have to clarify.”

The social media space was awash with rumours of an affair between Lionel Messi and Sofi Martinez after her emotional 2022 World Cup interview with the Argentine star went viral.

Messi has been married to Antonela Roccuzzo since June 2017, and they have three children together.

Meanwhile, Martinez is no stranger to the world of celebrity, according to SCMP Magazines.

Martinez is fluent speaking Spanish and English, and she has engaged in conversations with Argentine football superstars like Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi.

The journalist also interviewed famous American actor Chris Pratt during a press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

A look at her Instagram page shows her exploring destinations from Tokyo to Paris. She wrote in one of the captions:

"I dream of making a living covering sporting events around the world."

In an interview with Canal 9, Martinez shared that she is currently single.

She previously dated Argentine journalist Diego Leuco and has been romantically linked to TV personality and model Marcos Ginocchio.

Messi heading for divorce?

Meanwhile, celebrated Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente has claimed that Messi and Antonella would eventually divorce.

Though no formal confirmation has come from either of the couple, the psychic’s words have ignited a wave of online debate and concern from fans.

Lionel Messi, his wife and his kids pose prior to the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Antonela has been Messi’s No.1 supporter, cheering at his matches, backing him through major career shifts like his Inter Miami transfer.

Yamal speaks on comparisons with Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal has responded to comparisons with club icon Lionel Messi.

At only 17, Yamal has emerged as a vital player for the Catalan giants, shining on the right flank, the same position where Messi once dazzled.

He, however, disclosed that he admires the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, saying he does not compare himself with him.

