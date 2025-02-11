Bron Breakker's relationships: The facts about his romantic connections

Bron Breakker's 2024 Instagram post sharing a glimpse of his new romance with Izzi Dame caused a stir among fans. As the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion reached new heights with success in the ring, fans could not help but wonder what was next for him. Discover details of Bron Breakker's romantic relationships and their timelines.

WWE wrestlers, Izzi Dame, Bron Breaker and Cora Jade pose in different places. Photo: @izzi_wwe, @bronbreakkerwwe, @corajadewwe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The WWE NXT champion is best known as a descendant of the Steiner legacy family .

. Breakker dated fellow wrestler, Brianna Coda also known as Cora Jade between 2022 and 2024 .

between . At the beginning of 2024, he started dating former volleyball player, Izzy Dame.

Bron Breakker's relationships

Despite his popularity and success in the ring, Breakker maintains a degree of subtle discretion about his private life. Since entering the sports entertainment industry, he has been romantically linked to two high-profile female wrestlers since joining WWE. Here are details of his relationships with each athlete, complete with their respective timelines.

1. Cora Jade

Cora Jade is pictured in the WWE ring (L). Bron Breakker poses with his belt (R). Photo: @corajadewwe, @bronbreakkerwwe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Brianna Coda is an American professional wrestler signed on to WWE under NXT, who goes by the stage name, Cora Jade. The 2022 NXT Women's Tag Team Champion began her career in 2018.

At the time of her debut, she fought under the Kaiju Attack Wrestling (Kaiju) promotion company. She debuted the WWE in January 2021 during the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic where she partnered with Gigi Dolin.

In 2022, the Sorceress Of Sin spoke exclusively to Wrestling Inc. In the interview, she made the first public disclosure of her relationship with the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

We were just friends for a while here at the PC (WWE Performance Center), just as friends and then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago, but he is great.

She added:

He was in the NFL, so it is cool to be able to see his progression as well because I always joke with him all the time and I tell him that he is going to learn from me because I have been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that, but just to pick on him.

Rumours of the couple's break-up stirred early in the year before Bron confirmed his new relationship in a now-deleted Instagram story. In the post, Breakker posed with NXT wrestler Izzi Dame, his new beau, wishing her a happy birthday.

Why did Cora Jade and Bron Breakker break up?

Details of the former couple's breakup have yet to be revealed. Additionally, the WWE wrestlers have not officially commented on the reason behind their relationship breakdown.

2. Izzi Dame

Izzi Dame poses standing in a room (L). Bron Breakker poses standing against a grey background (R). Photo: @izzi_wwe, @bronbreakkerwwe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bron Breakker's current girlfriend, Izzi Dame, born Franki Carissa Strefling is a former professional volleyball player turned WWE wrestler. The NXT Superstar who made her in-ring debut in July 2023 is a rising star who quickly gained attention with a PWI Women's 250 rankings in 2024.

News of Bron Breakker and Izzi Dame's relationship broke out in July 2024. Since then, Dame has been actively sharing relationship updates, photos and videos on her social media accounts. In celebration of her partner's birthday, she shared a series of their photographs on Instagram captioned,

I love you more every day. Happy birthday @bronbreakkerwwe

FAQs

Are Bron Breakker and Cora still together? No, the NXT wrestlers are no longer together. When did Cora Jade and Bron Breakker start dating? The American wrestlers began dating in 2022. When did Bron Breakker and Cora Jade split up? They broke up in 2024. How long were Cora Jade and Bron Breakker together? The couple was together for approximately two years. Who is Bron Breakker dating? At the time of writing, Bron Breakker is dating, NXT Superstar, Izzi Dame. Does Bron Breakker have a wife? At the time of writing, the former NFL player is not married. What is Izzi Dame's real name? The development wrestler is called Franki Carissa Strefling.

Although details of Bron Breakker's relationships remain scanty, he has been in two highly publicised romantic relationships. Early in his WWE career, he dated Brianna Coda, also known as Cora Jade, an NXT brand wrestler. Their year-long romance ended abruptly in 2024 before Breakker was linked to professional wrestler Izzi Dame.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Bron Breakker's family. The legacy wrestler comes from a long line of fighters with his father and uncle leading the pack.

Breakker's father is Robert Rechsteiner, best known as WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Like his father, his uncle, Scott Steiner is a multiple wrestling championship winner. Read on for details of the athlete's family and their occupations.

Source: Legit.ng