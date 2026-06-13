A former Paris Saint-Germain coach has tipped an African country to reach the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

2025 AFCON winner Morocco will take on World champion Brazil in the Group C match later tonight

10 African nations will represent the continent at the expanded World Cup for the first time

Nigerian sports journalist, Abdullahi Shehu, believes African teams can shock the rest of the world

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Alain Giresse has tipped an African nation to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial has already delivered exciting results, with co-hosts Mexico defeating South Africa in the opening match. Elsewhere, Canada played out a draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the United States cruised to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Africa's second representative, Morocco, will face world champions Brazil in a Group C clash later tonight at MetLife Stadium, per ESPN.

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Alain Giresse tips Senegal to reach the semifinal at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images and PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Giresse backs Senegal at 2026 WC

Former Tunisia coach Alain Giresse has backed Senegal to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Seneweb, the 73-year-old believes the Teranga Lions possess the quality and depth required to compete with the world's elite teams, citing the calibre of players in the current squad.

The former Gabon manager added that this generation of Senegalese players has the potential to surpass the achievements of the country's celebrated 2002 team, which reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated. He said:

“Senegal has the potential to reach at least the semi-finals. Of course, we know that there can be unforeseen events and situations during matches, but intrinsically, the potential is there."

The former Senegal coach mentioned four other African teams that can spring up surprises during the World Cup.

He added that African football has evolved over the years and can compete against European and South American giants. He said:

"We see that African teams are increasingly displaying a level that is approaching the top and best world rankings. As you said, it was Morocco that reached the semi-finals in the last edition in Qatar.

"In any case, if these teams are here, it's because they are among the best nations in Africa. Morocco, Algeria, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. can achieve great results."

African nations are no longer pushovers – Shehu

Sadio Mane and Neil El Aynaoui during the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian sports journalist Abdullahi Shehu believes African teams are capable of making a major impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Shehu said African football has improved significantly in recent years, with many of the continent's top players now serving as key figures for their clubs across Europe and beyond. He said:

"No nation can afford to look down on African teams because the continent boasts some of the best players in the world. From Morocco to Senegal, Ghana and DR Congo, you will find players who are regular starters for their respective clubs.

"I foresee at least two African teams reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup."

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng