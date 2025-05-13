Rapper Tory Lanez rushed to the hospital after being stabbed 14 times by a fellow inmate and suffered a collapsed lung

The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023 over the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Despite life-threatening wounds, Lanez is reportedly now in stable condition and in good spirits

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has reportedly been hospitalized after being stabbed by a fellow inmate while serving his sentence at a California prison.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in 2022 for shooting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a 2020 altercation.

Rapper Tory Lanez was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed 14 times by a fellow inmate. Photos: @torylanez

Source: Instagram

The violent incident happened on Monday, May 12, 202,5, inside the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi, reports Yahoo News.

It was further reported that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated that the 32-year-old rapper was attacked around 7:20 a.m. in a housing unit by another inmate wielding a makeshift weapon.

Authorities are said to have responded swiftly, administering first aid before rushing Lanez to a nearby hospital.

An Instagram account linked to the rapper revealed he sustained 14 stab wounds—seven to his back, two to the back of his head, one to his face—and suffered a collapsed lung.

Despite the severity of the injuries, the post noted that he is now breathing on his own and is “in good spirits” while thanking God for his survival.

Authorities are now investigating the motive behind the attack, with the prison and district attorney’s office involved, along with the Office of the Inspector General.

The Luv rapper is serving a 10-year sentence following his conviction on assault of Megan Thee Stallion in 2022.

Despite being behind bars, Megan Thee Stallion has continued to allege that Lanez harasses her indirectly, prompting a restraining order that has been extended until 2030.

See the post here:

Meghan Thee Stallion speaks on Lanez shooting

In a 2022 interview, Megan Thee Stallion addressed the events that took place the night she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez at a Hollywood Hills pool party in 2020.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, said,

"It was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn't ready to go. But that's, like, normal friend stuff. So I get out of the car, and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, b**tch.' And he started shooting. Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."

The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023 over the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: @torylanez/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lanez, Davido link up in Dubai

Before his conviction, Tory Lanez had linked up with Nigerian singer Davido during a visit to Dubai but took out to cool off in the country before heading back to Nigeria. D

During his time in Dubai, the pair met, and the entertainers exchanged warm pleasantries.

Nigerians were left stunned by the video of the two during the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng