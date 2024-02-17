15 simple card games for kids to keep them engaged

Planning to have indoor fun with kids and wondering what games to play? Card games for kids are a good idea as they are entertaining and educational. They help kids learn how to plan, strategise, improve their memory, and enhance their arithmetic and social skills. Interestingly, the games are simple and easy to learn in a few steps.

Playing card games helps enhance a child's cognitive abilities, including memory retention, attention span, and problem-solving skills. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

Kids love playing games, and indoor games become an alternative when it is not favourable to play outside. While there are numerous indoor games, card games for kids are preferable. Which card games can you play with kids? Here is a compilation of the best card games to keep them engaged and entertained.

Simple card games for kids

Card games are simple, do not require a large space, and do not consume your energy. To enjoy the games, one opponent is enough, but you can play them with a group of friends. Here are kids' card games you should try out.

1. Memory

This is one of the easy card games for kids, perfect for two to four players. Follow these simple steps to play the game.

Card games often involve strategic thinking, memory, and concentration. Photo: Olena Ruban

Distribute the cards facedown among the players. Each player flips over two cards; if the pair matches, they win and get another chance to flip over another pair. If the pair does not match, the next player takes their turn. If you have a standard set of cards, a matching pair can be the same number and the same colour card or the same value. Ultimately, the winner should have the most wins and the most pairs of cards.

2. Snap

Opt for traditional playing cards or a set of themed Snap cards for Snap card games. You require two to six players for this game. Here is how to play it.

Deal out the cards evenly to all players so each has a pile of cards facedown. A player flips over the top card in their pile and places it at the centre. The next player flips over the top card in their pile and places it on top of the card at the centre. Other players take turns flipping over their cards and placing them at the centre. If two subsequent cards match, the first player to yell Snap wins the cards at the pile of cards at the centre. A player loses the game if they run out of cards.

3. Old Maid

This is among the best card games for kids three years and above. Use a standard pack of cards, but remove the Queen of Clubs. Here is a guide to playing the cards.

Distribute all cards to players. Each player should keep their cards secret, match up any pairs, and then place them facedown on the table. A matching pair has the same value and colour for a standard card pack. The first player spreads their cards on the table and invites the next player to pick one. They place the pair on the table if it matches a card among the ones in their hands. The following players take turns doing the same. When a player is left with no cards, they are out of the game. The loser is the player left with the Queen of Spade in their hand.

4. Go Fish

This exciting game is best played with more than two but less than four players. Here is how to go about it.

Shuffle the cards and deal them out to players. For two players, deal out seven cards each; for three, deal out six cards each; for four, deal out five cards. Place the rest of the cards in a pile at the centre of the table. Each player keeps their card secretly, and the first player chooses an opponent whom they ask if they have a card of a certain value. To ask about the card, they must have it among the cards in their hands. If the opponent has the asked card, they must hand it over to the player. The player can then ask the opponent for another card. If the opponent does not have the card, they tell the player to Go Fish, and the player picks a card from the centre pile. If a player has a set of four, they put it aside. The winner has the most set of cards.

5. Happy Families

This is a suitable family card game with a deck of cards. It is more similar to Go Fish, but the player should ask for a specific card instead of any card. Kids can best enjoy this game if they have happy family-themed cards. family card games with a deck of cards

6. Snip Snap Snorem

This is one of the fun card games for kids above four years. Here is a step-by-step guide to playing it.

Card games provide kids with a platform for social interaction and communication. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Deal out all the cards evenly to players. The first player puts a card of their choice face up in the middle of the table. The second player tries to match it and places another card on it. If it matches, they call out Snip. The second player tries to match the card on top of the pile. If it matches, they call out Snap. If the next player matches the card on top of the pile, they call out Snorem. The first player to run out of the cards wins the game.

7. Slapjack

At least two kids can play this card game. Ideally, they should be above four years.

Deal out all the cards evenly to the players so that each has a facedown pile in front of them. The first player flips over a card from the top of their pile and places it in the middle. Other players do the same. If a player flips over a Jack and places it on the pile in the middle, the first player to put their hands on the jack takes all the cards. Whoever runs out of cards loses but has a last chance of putting their hand on the next jack.

8. Pig

This group game is suitable for many kids. Here is how to play the game.

Organise the cards into four sets so each player gets a set of cards. Put the sets of four cards together and shuffle properly. Simultaneously, each player passes a card to a player on the left while they receive a card. This goes on as the exchange of cards gains pace. If a player manages to collect a set of four cards, they stop and put a finger on their nose. Other players should follow suit, and the last one is the pig.

9. Crazy Eights

For this game, you require between two and five players. Below is a guide to playing it.

Distribute five cards to each player and place the rest face down in the middle. Pick a card from the pile and place it face up. Players take turns placing a card with the same number, suit, or eight on top of the card. If one plays 8, they choose what suit the next player plays. The first player to finish up all their cards is the winner.

10. 52 Card Pickup

This is probably one of the easy card games with a deck of cards. Find kids interested in playing the game and get into a room. Throw up a standard pack of cards so that they scatter and create a mess. Tell the players to pick them up.

11. Beggar My Neighbour

Playing cards teach kids how to cope with disappointment and regulate their emotions. Photo: Thomas Winz

Four or more players best play this game with two packs of cards. Here are the steps to follow:

Deal out all the cards evenly to the players so each has a facedown pile. The first player flips over the top card on his pile and places it in the middle, and the next players follow, forming a centre pile. If a player flips over a King, Ace, Jack, or Queen, the next player must place a set of cards depending on which card was flipped over. For instance, for an Ace, they play four cards; for a King, three cards; for a Queen, two cards; and a Jack, one. The winner is the one who first runs out of the cards.

12. Twenty-One

Kids playing this card game should know how to add and subtract. The objective is to have a set of cards whose value is 21. Aces equal 1 or 11, Jacks, Queens, and Kings equal 10. Other cards equal the value on them.

Shuffle cards and deal out two to each player. A player determines the value of cards in their hands and decides to either request another card or stick. A player can get as many cards as they want, but if the value passes 21, they lose. When all players have stuck, they must show their cards, and the player whose card value is the nearest to 21 is the winner.

13. War

Many kids can play this game at the same time. Here are guidelines for playing War.

Deal out all cards to players evenly. Each player should have a pile of cards face down in their hands. All players should flip over the card on top of their pile simultaneously. The player with the highest-value card wins and adds them to his pile. If two players have the same value cards, they go to War and have to play new cards until the tie is broken. The player who ends up having all the cards wins.

14. Peanut Butter & Jelly

This great card team game enhances children’s ability to coordinate. Here is how to play it.

Deal out four cards to each player. Form teams of two and make a sign they can make if a player gets a set of four cards. The dealer picks up the first card and can either keep it, or hand it on. If a player receives a set, they yell Peanut butter, but if the opponent team sees it first, they scream Jelly.

15. Cheat

This a good game for two or more players. They should be at least six years old. Below is how to play Cheat.

Playing cards offer a break from screen time and can be enjoyed indoors or outdoors. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

The objective of the game is to get rid of all your cards. Distribute all the cards equally among players. Choose a set of cards of the same rank from your pile and put them face down on the table. Tell your opponents the cards you want to discard without exposing them. Your opponent should say whether you are lying or telling the truth. If they get it wrong, they have to pick all the cards.

What's the most common card game played by kids?

Kids love 52-card Pickup but can choose among numerous card games. Other favourite card games for kids include Snip Snap Snorem, Crazy Eights, Go Fish, and Happy Families.

What is the best card game for a 10-year-old?

Twenty-One is the best game for 10-year-olds because it improves their arithmetic skills. Additionally, it is easy to learn; therefore, almost anybody can play it. Others include Uno, Go Fish, Monster Memory Match, Slap Jack, Old Maid etc.

What is the best card game for a 3-year-old?

The Memory game is best for them as it helps match and identify similar objects. Such a game improves their memory and enhances their learning.

What is the best card game for a 5-year-old?

The Crazy Eight game is the best for them because it has simple rules they can understand easily. A simple-to-learn card game makes it easy for many kids to play, making it more interesting.

There is no room for boredom when you have multiple card games for kids. They are easy to play as the rules and guidelines are simple and understandable. Additionally, you can play these games anywhere because they require little space and only a few players.

