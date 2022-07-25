100+ things to do when bored for teens that are actually fun

Teenagers frequently engage in a variety of activities and are quite active. As a result, they have the opportunity to try new things and learn new things throughout this time in their lives. As a parent or guardian, you may consider having a list of things to do when bored for teens. These activities will help you keep them occupied and stay away from trouble.

Things to do when bored for teens. Photo: @alexandre-silva

Source: UGC

Teens have other options besides spending the entire day on their phones, such as hanging out with friends or family. These pursuits will keep kids engaged and sharp.

Things to do when bored for teens

Teenagers require free time to discover their interests, relax, or spend time with friends. Here is a list of things to do for teens to keep them busy.

Do a fun photo shoot with your friends.

Go backpacking with a friend.

Explore community resources.

Learn a new sport.

Make a music video or movie.

Play Pickleball or learn a racquet sport

Learn how to do prank calls to unknown numbers

Make a music video or movie.

Visit your local library, download a book, and read a new one every week.

Make a fantastic summertime music playlist and plan ahead for the season.

Learn computer programming online.

Cuddle with or play with a pet. Teach them a new trick.

Make a scrapbook of your last year's adventures.

Walk around a local cemetery and read the headstones.

Run through a sprinkler.

Create some word rocks.

Learn how to hula-hoop.

Watch all the silly cartoons you loved as a child.

Things to do as a teenager with friends

Group of teens singing. Photo: pexels.com, @sliceisop

Source: UGC

Teenagers often perform activities that serve to summarise the adolescent years. They require your direction as well as freedom. Listed below are things to do when bored with friends that your teenagers can engage in.

Play water balloon games.

Host a dinner party.

Eat a food you've never tried.

Picnic at a local park.

Discover the art of professional hair braiding.

Learn a foreign language.

Ask if there are extra chores you can do for cash.

Paint your fingernails and toenails with a bright polish.

Host a tea party. Bonus if you read poetry and serve brownies.

See a local baseball game.

Prepare some delicious appetisers and host a picnic indoors as you watch your all-time favourite comedy.

Hang out in a coffee shop to do homework or talk with new friends.

Host a DIY escape room.

Set up a building challenge.

Take the blindfold drawing challenge.

Make suncatchers and add a splash of colour to your windows.

Give your dog a birthday celebration.

Before you leave for college, make a bucket list of all the adventures you want to go on with your buddies.

Try needlecraft, whether it's sewing, crochet, knitting, or another form of needlecraft.

Volunteer to clean your home town and plant trees.

Things to do with a group of teenage friends

In most cases, teenagers need space to feel comfortable and make their own decisions. Here are some enjoyable activities for things for teens to do with friends to maintain relationships.

Hold a movie marathon.

Go camping.

Visit a museum.

Take photos.

Visit the zoo, planetarium, and public gardens.

Hold a car wash to collect money for a club or nonprofit.

Make a card for a friend or grandparent to brighten their day.

Go swimming or hot tubing.

Have a water gun fight.

Go on a teenage scavenger hunt.

Make a bucket list of 100 things to do in their lifetime.

Read stories of people who will inspire you.

Get a job! It can be fun to earn money and spend time with friends while working.

Go swimming at a lake or pool.

Building a snow fort or sculpture.

Learn to play an instrument.

Put on your best attire, connect online with pals, and dance.

Organize a virtual watch party on your preferred streaming service.

Together with your friends, create an online scrapbook where you may share photos of your daily activities.

Invite your buddies over for a karaoke party.

Things to do with teenage friends at home

People playing video games. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Engaging in enjoyable activities with your adolescent child is a terrific approach to strengthen your bond. Utilize the time on vacation or even weekends to involve them and their pals in various activities.

Baking a cake and some biscuits.

Binge-watch a series.

Complete a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

Make the best ice cream sandwich or freak shake ever.

Paint your bedroom walls or furniture.

Make pizza.

Make homemade ice cream.

Catch lightning bugs.

Hold a free-throw basketball competition outside.

See if you can recall the songs by watching all of your favourite Disney films from your youth.

Join your buddies in a group chat and stay up all night.

Stage a family chess tournament.

Play some family parlour games.

Cook something over the fire pit.

Make an animated movie.

Play pranks on family members and friends.

Throw someone a surprise party.

Do general home cleaning.

Things to do when bored for girls

Being a teen is about having wild experiences, going to great places, and doing fun things with friends while managing the impending adult responsibilities. The activities listed below can be done while you are bored.

Do your laundry.

Learn ballroom dancing.

Organize old family photos.

Clean something around the house

Go through your closet and make new outfits.

Plan a meal, shop for the ingredients, and give your mom the night off.

Make something you found on Pinterest.

Turn up the music and dance.

Make up a crazy new game with your little brother or sister.

Bake cookies and give them to the local fire department.

Learn how to make a perfect cat eye with eyeliner.

Research your family's genealogy.

Research family history by interviewing family members.

Write a short story, script, poem, or novel.

Try styling your hair a different way.

Find out what cool things were happening the year you were born.

Learn how to apply makeup like a pro.

Learn how to organize things in the refrigerator and cupboards.

What to do when bored for teenage guys

Boy with black headphones playing a computer game. Photo: pexels.com, @ronlach

Source: UGC

Guys naturally have an urge to try new things they have picked up from friends or learned in school. Here are some activities a teenage male can engage in to keep him active.

Learn to knit or crochet.

Learn a new card game.

Make something out of Duct tape

Organize your closet or under your bed.

Take your dog for a walk and explore your neighbourhood or local trails.

Enjoy a board game marathon outdoors or inside.

Make a list of your favourite movies in your journal.

Check out all the online celebrity concerts.

Create a super cool study area in your bedroom.

Get the neighbourhood kids together for a game of tag football.

Create your podcast.

You can bury a time capsule you made in your lawn.

Build your younger siblings a fort or tree home if you have any.

Read classic books available in free online libraries.

If you are a musician, get ahold of some free sheet music online and learn a new piece.

Learn how to fix broken furniture.

Do some grass cutting and trimming.

Polish and arrange all the shoes at home.

What can a 14-year-old do when bored at home?

Below are the things a 14-year-old boy or girl cn do while bored at home.

Start a book club.

Learn how to make a phone call.

Set up an obstacle course.

Learning how to read for fun.

Organize a themed dinner party.

Learn how to plan meals, shop for food, and cook.

Play a video game.

Learn how to take care of a car.

Create a cooking or baking challenge.

Watch a ghost cam online and try to spot a spirit.

What do 17-year-olds like to do?

Below are the things a 17-year-old can do when bored at home. Note that they can change from one teenager to another based on numerous factors.

Take care of your body.

Make a list of places you want to visit.

Spend time with your parents.

Make the family dinner.

Get your community's events list and attend an event or two.

Volunteer to read to children at the library.

Learn to grill hot dogs, hamburgers or pizza crust.

Make some jewellery.

Go through your stuff and fill a bag with items to donate.

Learn how to drive.

Teenagers have a lot of activities to engage in when bored. The list of things to do when bored for teens can come in handy if you still don't have any ideas to try.

READ ALSO: 50+ good TikTok quotes, bios and captions to help you go viral

Legit.ng recently published an article with 50+ good TikTok quotes, bios and captions to help you go viral. Your TikTok quotes and captions significantly impact the type of audience you draw. You spend a lot of time and effort ensuring that your posts are excellent. Therefore, you should always include strong bios for TikTok to draw a large following.

One of the first things people notice when they visit your account on TikTok is your bio. Therefore, tikTok profiles are essential to attract people's attention, whether using the video-sharing network for personal or professional reasons.

Source: Legit.ng