The Nigerian government has once again collected a loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria's Ways and Means

The loan from the CBN to the federal government is to be used to meet the budget deficit and complement revenue from oil and other sources

The CBN Act of 2007 gives the apex bank the right to grant temporary advances to the Federal Government

The Nigerian government has borrowed N3.8 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria through Ways and Means Advances between July to December 2023.

This was captured in CBN economic data for the fourth quarter of 2023 published on its website.

Breakdown of FG's borrowing from CBN

According to the data, the total ways and means balances as of May 2023 when the Tinubu administration took over were N26.95 trillion.

The balance at the end of June 2023 was N4.36 trillion, indicating that balances from the prior month may have been moved to the Debt Management Office.

However, from July 2023, the balances increased every month, reaching N4.5 trillion in July and N5.1 trillion in August.

By September, the total was N6.4 trillion, representing the single largest additional borrowing for a month, amounting to approximately N1.3 trillion.

It then climbed to N7.2 trillion in October before rising marginally to N7.6 trillion in November.

At the end of the year, in December, the total hit N8.21 trillion, indicating an 88 percent increase in Ways and Means over 6 months, adding N3.8 trillion.

