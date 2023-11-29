20 fun Roblox games to play with friends or family

Roblox is a virtual playground where creativity knows no bounds. From thrilling, action-packed scenarios to collaborative construction projects, there's a game for every squad. Explore some of the fun Roblox games to play with friends, which are an eclectic mix spanning various genres that cater to diverse tastes.

Roblox was created and is maintained by Roblox Corporation, founded by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel in 2004. Interestingly, users can create their own games using Roblox Studio, a powerful development environment. Additionally, the platform offers resources for learning programming and game design. Have a look at some of the best games on the forum.

Fun Roblox games to play with friends

Roblox has become a global hub for friends seeking shared adventures, challenges, and laughter. Here are some of the most fun and engaging games designed to enjoy with friends.

1. Tower of Hell

Tower of Hell is an adventure, round-based game. The challenge is to reach the top of a tower. Interestingly, the tower is randomly generated and resets after every 8-minute round. Roblox players often call it the Tower of Hecc to accommodate the younger players.

2. Brookhaven

Brookhaven is one of the best Roblox games to play with friends. It is a lifestyle simulator featuring builds that mimic realistic towns and cities. Players get to attend school, have jobs, drive cars and meet their fellow players.

3. Adopt Me!

Uplift Games released Adopt Me! on Roblox in 2017. In Adopt Me!, players adopt and care for virtual pets and occasionally trade them off. Rare pets are expensive, costing up to $300. Unfortunately, this has opened the game to scammers, who target relatively young players with well-developed scams.

4. Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is among the fun games to play with friends on Roblox. The objective is to survive while simultaneously trying to help the sheriff catch the murderer. The easiest way to progress through Murder Mystery 2 is by travelling in groups. Therefore, this makes it one of the best fun activities to do with loved ones.

5. Arsenal

Arsenal features an arms race where two or four teams go against each other. They aim to eliminate each other while using different weapons to reach the golden firearm. Players can customise their characters according to personal preferences. Additionally, you can team up with random strangers online or with people you already know.

6. Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival is a Roblox experience that puts you through various natural disasters. The disasters include a flash flood, acid rain and a meteor shower. In each round, the player is placed on an island, and a random natural disaster is unleashed on them. The challenge is to survive and make it to the next round.

7. Welcome to Bloxburg

This life simulation happens in the fictional city of Bloxburg. Players can build houses, work for money, gain and improve skills, and explore Bloxburg. They also get to interact with other players in the fictional city.

8. Flee the Facility

Flee the Facility is one of the good Roblox games to play with friends. This experience is set in a dark, ominous and dimly-lit laboratory. You can play as a survivor and try to escape the facility without encountering the beast. Alternatively, you can be the beast and chase the survivors, trapping them in freeze pods when you catch them.

9. Jailbreak

Jailbreak is an action experience fashioned after the 90s game Cops and Robbers. Criminals escape prison and then perform robberies while police try to stop and arrest them. Amazingly, one of the game’s creators, Alex Balfanz, was a high school senior when he developed it. Balfanz made enough money to fund his four-year college education in just a few months.

10. Mad City

Mad City allows people to roleplay either as criminals or police officers. As a criminal, you aim to rob as many locations as possible. As a police officer, you must protect your city from criminal elements. As a third option, you could be a superhero and use your superpowers to fight criminals.

11. Build a Boat for Treasure

Build a Boat for Treasure is one of the Roblox fun games. As the name suggests, it’s about building a boat. The player must then use the ship to sail to the end of the map to reach the treasure. Building a solid ship that can handle the harrowing journey is vital.

12. Work at a Pizza Place

This is a job simulation experience where you roleplay as a pizza place employee. It is one of the top phone games to play with your long-distance friends. You and your loved ones work at a pizza place and earn coins, which you use to upgrade your house.

13. Speed Run 4

This classic speed game is one of the fun games on Roblox to play with friends. The objective is to run as fast as you can to the end of the map. Your character speeds up in every subsequent level as you attempt to reach the end.

14. MeepCity

MeepCity’s main objective is for people to have a social hangout. While players can just hang out together, they can also play games or adopt and care for pet Meeps. Unfortunately, the game was shut down briefly for being overrun by adults posting adult content on the kids’ platform. As such, parents need to be vigilant when letting their children play.

15. Bee Swarm Simulator

In Bee Swarm Simulator, players roleplay as beekeepers. In this multiplayer experience, groups collaborate to hatch bees to make a swarm and collect honey.

16. Vehicle Simulator

Players work to earn money to buy vehicles in the Vehicle Simulator game. There are several planes, cars, and boats to choose from. You can also customise your vehicle as you desire and host car shows.

17. Super Golf

Super Golf mimics real-life golf. Players attempt to get the ball in the hole with the fewest shots possible. In Super Golf, you can virtually fulfil your dreams of becoming a professional golfer. Additionally, you can enjoy Super Golf alone or with your loved ones.

18. Escape Room

Escape Room is one of the fun games to play on Roblox with friends, especially if your group loves solving puzzles. Jog your mind and solve complex puzzles to make your way out of over 20 locked rooms.

19. Project Lazarus: Zombies

Project Lazarus: Zombies is a first-person perspective in which players must survive a zombie apocalypse. You earn and purchase various weapons for fighting off the undead creatures.

20. Retail Tycoon

If you yearn for a multiplayer experience, you should play Retail Tycoon. Players team up to build and manage stores. Like in real life, you manage your stores, keeping the prices and stores inviting to customers for the best profits.

In Roblox, the possibilities are as boundless as the creativity of its diverse community. Users can explore some fun Roblox games to play with friends or create their own. These experiences will let you test your teamwork while sharing memorable laughs with your loved ones.

