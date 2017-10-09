Mountain Top University courses, school fees and admission

Mountain Top University is a private university founded in 2015. The institution was established to provide quality education focusing on academic excellence and moral values. Find out all you need about the courses offered, school fees and admission requirements.

Mountain Top University was established by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), a Christian ministry founded by Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya. The university has a safe, serene and beautiful environment. It also has well-qualified and committed faculty and staff.

Mountain Top University courses and fees

Mountain Top University has two colleges with various departments. They are:

College of Basic and Applied Science

College of Humanities, Management and Social Science

Undergraduate programs

The university offers a variety of undergraduate programs under these colleges. They include:

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Applied Geophysics

B.Sc Biochemistry

B.Sc Biology

B.Sc Biotechnology

B.Sc Business Administration

B.Sc Chemistry

B.Sc Computer Science

B.Sc Cyber Security

B.Sc Economics

B.A English

B.Sc Finance

B.A Fine and Applied Arts

B.Tech Food Science and Technology

B.Sc Geology

B.Sc Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

B.Sc Mass Communication

B.Sc Mathematics

B.Sc Microbiology

B.A Music

B.Sc Physics

B.Sc Physics with Electronics

B.Sc Public Administration

B.A Religious Studies

B.Sc Securities and Investment

B.Sc Software Engineering

Postgraduate programs

Mountain Top University offers the following postgraduate programs.

M.Sc. in Accounting

MPhil in Accounting

PGD in Accounting

Ph.D. in Accounting

PGD in Applied Geophysics

M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics

MPhil in Applied Geophysics

Ph.D. in Applied Geophysics

M.Sc. in Biochemistry

MPhil in Biochemistry

PGD in Biochemistry

PGD in Business Administration

M.Sc. in Business Administration

Ph.D. in Business Administration

MPhil in Business Administration

PGD in Chemistry

MPhil in Chemistry

M.Sc. in Chemistry

Ph.D. in Chemistry

M.Sc. in Computer Science

PGD in Computer Science

Ph.D. in Computer Science

PGD in Economics

M.Sc. in Economics

MPhil in Economics

PhD in Economics

M.Sc. in English

MPhil in English

PGD in English

Ph.D. in English

MPhil in Finance

M.Sc. in Finance

PhD in Finance

PGD in Finance

PGD in Food Science and Technology

M.Sc. in Food Science and Technology

MPhil in Food Science and Technology

Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology

PGD in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management

MPhil in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management

M.Sc. in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management

Ph.D. in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management

M.Sc. in Mathematics

MPhil in Mathematics

Ph.D. in Mathematics

PhD in Microbiology

MPhil in Microbiology

M.Sc. in Microbiology

PGD in Microbiology

PGD in Molecular Genetics and Biotechnology

M.Sc. in Molecular Genetics and Biotechnology

MPhil in Molecular Genetics and Biotechnology

Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Biotechnology

PGD in Music

M.Sc. in Music

MPhil in Music

Ph.D. in Music

M.Sc. in Physics

Ph.D. in Physics

MPhil in Public Administration

M.Sc. in Public Administration

Ph.D. in Public Administration

PGD in Public Administration

PGD in Religious Studies

MPhil in Religious Studies

M.Sc. in Religious Studies

Ph.D. in Religious Studies

Mountain Top University school fees

Mountain Top University offers both foundation and pre-degree programmes. The table below shows the 2023/2024 academic session school fees.

Category Fees Result verification fee (per sitting) N5,000 Maintenance fee N10,000 Accommodation N150,000 JUPEB registration N30,000 Syllabus N2,000 Administrative charges N100,000 Medical and Incidental charges N45,000 Identification Card N2,000 Healthcare N20,000 Library development N20,000 Stores development N10,000 Tuition N300,000 Total N694,000

Note:

The acceptance fee for 100-level and 200-level direct entry students is N50,000.

The e-learning mobile device fee for 100-level and 200-level direct entry students is N150,000.

All 200-level direct-entry students must pay all the fees applicable to 100-level students.

Mountain Top University admission requirements and application

Below are the general entry requirements you must meet to gain admission into the institution.

Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) qualification with at least credit grade in two relevant subjects.

All candidates applying for the 100 Level undergraduate programmes must possess a minimum of five (5) O’level credit passes at not more than two (2) sittings in SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB or its equivalent.

How to apply for Mountain Top University?

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission at Mountain Top University.

Visit the official Mountain Top University portal. Click to view programmes' entry requirements. Once done, click on "Start a Fresh Application". Select the application type and nationality and complete the other required personal details. Agree to the terms and conditions and click "Continue". Make the required application fee payment. After successful payment, log in to the application portal with your reference number and surname in lowercase as a password. Click "Continue Application" to complete the application form. Once done, submit the application form. Ensure you generate the payment advice and print the application form.

How to use the Mountain Top University student portal

The Mountain Top University student portal lets students access their academic records, including grades, class schedules, and transcripts.

The portal is a centralized communication platform where students receive important announcements, updates, and messages from the university administration, faculty, and other students.

To access the portal:

Open the official Mountain Top University student portal. Log in using your matric/Application number. Enter your password and click "Sign in".

How much is Mountain Top University school fees per semester?

The average Mountain Top University school fee a student needs to pay is N694,000. They also pay an acceptance fee of N50,000 for 100-level and 200-level direct-entry students.

Is Mountain Top University admission still on for 2024?

The applications for admission for undergraduate degrees for the 2023/2024 academic year are open.

What rank is Mountain Top University?

As per the EduRank rankings, Mountain Top University holds the 80th position out of 157 in Nigeria, 369th out of 1,104 in Africa, and 7,871st out of 14,131 globally.

What is the Mountain Top University dress code?

The Mountain Top University dress code is quite specific and reflects its affiliation with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, a Pentecostal church.

Female students are required to adhere to corporate dress standards during lectures, examinations, church services, and all formal occasions.

The hems of dresses and skirts should measure no less than 5-10cm (2-4 inches) below the knees. Additionally, garments should not be excessively tight or body-hugging, and transparency is not permitted.

Furthermore, it is prohibited to fold, hold, or pocket one's tie while traversing roads, lecture halls, university assemblies, etc. For long-sleeve shirts, sleeves must be properly buttoned at all times.

Mountain Top University is committed to fostering a conducive learning environment for all students. The institution is dedicated to character development and moral values.

