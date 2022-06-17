120+ fun hot seat questions for a spicy game with friends (or a crush)

Getting to know your friends or crush can become very difficult. This means that when you get to meet them, you must maximize the time and get the most out of those moments. Hot seat questions is a fun game you can play with friends or even a crush. It is a great icebreaker, and it will make your friends or crush be at ease, and you can get to know them better.

Good get to know me questions with your crush or friends will ensure that you get a lot of information out of them in a short amount of time. Those things that are awkward to ask can get a free pass here. You can get personal, but remember the goal is to know each other and not to pry. Here is a list of good hot seat questions you can ask your friends or your crush for a fun game.

Good hot seat questions

The world has emotionally checked out due to the recent pandemic that has led to isolation. Spending time with your friends has become precious, and more people are craving human interaction. Here are some good hot seat questions you can use.

What is something small that always makes you smile?

What are your opinions on non-monogamous relationships?

Is there anything that is completely off-limits for you?

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would you go?

What is the worst assumption someone has made about you?

What is something everyone always gets wrong about you?

What is the one thing you always notice first about a woman?

Give them three words you would use to describe yourself.

Do you prefer to get a gift or gift cards or money?

What do you think reveals a lot about a person you're dating?

What is that one food you would never share, even with your significant other?

What is the most thoughtful gift you have received?

If you could live in any time period, when would it be?

If you could relive any day in your life, what would it be?

What attribute of God do you identify most with?

What do you hate talking about at parties or gatherings?

What is the one thing that makes the future scary for you?

What does it take for someone to gain your trust?

If you could be any animal, what would you be and why?

Tell me about the most interesting place you have ever travelled to.

Hot seat questions for a lady

There is always something new to learn about someone, no matter how well you believe you know them. Here are some of the best questions to ask a lady in a hot seat game.

Is there a book you could read over and over again without ever growing tired of it?

What are five words you think other people would use to describe you?

Can you tell me about an embarrassing moment you had?

Have you ever broken any bones?

How would you characterize your best friend?

What's your favourite pair of underwear?

Do you have a character you often compare yourself to?

Do you think double texting is a big deal?

What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever done to get a crush's attention?

If you go to a restaurant and have terrible service, is it ever ok not to tip?

Do you spend weekends with your family?

What ice cream flavour would you eat every day if you could?

How do you know when you really, really like a man?

What is that one thing you strongly believe in?

How would you describe a perfect date?

Do you think we're really meant for each other?

What do you do every night before bed?

Hot seat questions for a guy

Hot seat questions are designed to help players get to know one another better by asking a series of important, hard-hitting questions in a short amount of time. Below are hot-seat game questions for guys.

What's your favourite childhood memory?

Are you an introvert or an extrovert?

What kind of family do you have?

When was the last time you were moved to tears?

What do you consider to be the ideal date?

If your life was a movie, who would have the lead role and why?

How many girls have you slept with?

If you had to choose your least attractive feature of mine, what would it be?

Do you have a nickname? If you do, how did you get it? Do you like it?

What would you say are the aspects that draw you to me?

What is something that you think sets you apart from other people?

If you were to start a family somewhere in the world, where would it be?

Is there anything you have done but would never tell anyone?

What is the all-time favourite movie that you've seen a million times?

What did you want your job to be when you were a kid?

Where would you go if you could go on vacation anywhere in the world and money wasn't an issue?

Do you like it when the girl makes the first move?

What physical features are you attracted to the most in women?

How do you normally deal with stress?

What do you tell women about yourself to impress them?

Hot seat questions for couples

The hot seat questions game is a great way to get to know someone without having to have a serious talk with them. Take a look at the examples provided below.

What has been the most daring thing you've done so far?

What makes you dislike a person?

What's the strangest thing you have ever done in your life?

What age would you like to live to?

If you had one day left to live, what would you do?

Are you willing to take risks to fight for your relationship?

What's a secret dream or goal you've never shared with me?

Which of the following animals do you believe is my spirit animal?

Do you consider yourself good with money?

What's the most bizarre thing you've ever done in the name of love?

Share a fantasy you've never told me about before.

How do you tell your partner you love them without saying I love you?

What is your favourite memory of us together, and why does it stand out to you?

If you could change one thing about our relationship, what would it be, and why?

Describe your ideal romantic getaway, including the destination and activities.

If you could relive one day of our relationship, which day would it be and why?

What do you find most attractive about me, both physically and emotionally?

If we were to create a couple's bucket list, what are three things you would want to include?

If you could go back to the beginning of our relationship, what advice would you give yourself?

Hot seat questions for college friends

Fridays are a terrific time for college students to hang out with their buddies. Spend quality time with your loved one while playing a game that will keep you occupied.

How do you like to be comforted when you're sad or upset?

What was the last thing you searched for on your phone?

What's your all-time favourite memory?

If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

Be honest: how often do you actually floss your teeth?

Who is your hero, and why?

If you could change one thing from your past, what would it be?

Have you ever walked in on your parents doing it?

What was the greatest prank you've played on someone?

What's the worst you've ever been physically hurt?

What do you miss most from your childhood?

What is your favourite thing about your best friend?

What are your pet peeves?

What is a misconception that people have about you?

What is the nicest thing that someone has done for you?

Have you ever snuck out of the house? For what?

Do you believe in astrological compatibility?

If dark chocolate is the only available food on this planet, would you eat it?

Do you remember your dreams when you wake up?

What is your dream job?

If you could have a romantic dinner date with a famous person, who would that person be?

Of the people in this room, who do you most want to make out with?

If there are 25 hours in a day, how would you spend that extra hour?

What was your most recent random act of kindness?

What is your favourite adult-themed movie, and why do you like it?

What are three qualities you look for in a significant other?

What are three topics you could talk about for hours on end?

Spicy hot seat questions

You can spice up your game, especially if you're playing with your crush. Use some of these sassy and juicy questions to ask friends to get to know them better.

How should the first date go?

How did you become so pretty?

What lifts your spirit when you're moody?

Have you ever composed a letter but never sent it?

What's the best outfit you'd like to see me wear?

How long do you think you could resist my advances?

What turns you on more: physical touch or passionate words?

What has so far been your most unforgettable life moment?

What would the ideal date night entail?

Which qualities do you highly appreciate in a companion?

Who is the one person you cannot live without?

Do you like pet names in a relationship?

What's the most risqué thing you've ever done on a dare?

What does love mean to you?

Describe your idea of the perfect romantic evening.

Do you prefer a crazy night or relaxing at home?

Do you prefer the chase or being chased?

How long should someone wait before asking you out?

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Which celebrity would you love to spend a passionate time with?

Which love scene from a movie do you wish you could recreate?

What are the best questions to ask in hot seat?

When spending time with a friend, enhance your experience by indulging in enjoyable questions that bring a deeper understanding of each other. Explore the following fun questions to ask friends below.

What do you need less of in your life?

Who sticks out as being an early positive influence in your life?

What makes your life feel purposeful?

Which book or movie impacted you most growing up?

What's your survival plan during a zombie apocalypse?

If you weren't in your current profession, what would you be doing?

Would you rather be an expert at one thing or pretty good at many things?

What was the first movie you remember seeing in theatres?

If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

What's the weirdest or funniest dream you've ever had?

If you had to survive a zombie apocalypse, what three items would you grab first?

If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would it be, and what would you ask them?

If you were a dessert, what would you be and why?

What's your favourite childhood cartoon or TV show that you still enjoy watching?

If you could switch lives with any fictional character for a week, who would it be and why?

What do you like most and least about your personality?

What's the best piece of advice that changed your view on life?

What's the most adventurous thing you've ever done or would like to do?

What is your wildest fantasy that you've never shared with anyone before?

What is the most adventurous or spontaneous thing you've ever done in a relationship?

If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future, and what era would you visit?

If you could try any role-playing scenario, what would it be, and who would you want to be?

What are the questions on the hot seat intended to do?

The primary purpose is often to entertain and engage participants. It can create a fun and lively atmosphere, especially if the questions are interesting or humorous.

How to play 21 dirty questions?

This game involves asking your partner or a group of friends questions. To play the game, select one question and decide the order in which participants will answer questions. This can be done randomly, clockwise, or any other agreed-upon method.

Playing games is one of the best ways to spend time with your friends. Good hot seat questions are fun and will definitely spice up things with your crush or friend. Everyone gets a chance to open up, and a deeper emotional connection is formed.

