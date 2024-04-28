A Nigerian man said he is happy to have invested money in solar energy after a new electricity tariff was introduced

The man, Morris Monye, said he spent N6 million to install 20 solar panels and 8 inverter batteries for his personal use

Monye said solar electricity is the best way to go and noted that he would no longer have to deal with Band A electricity tariff

A Nigerian man said he has now installed solar electricity for his personal use as the electricity tariff has been increased.

The man, Morris Monye, said he decided to invest on solar instead of continuing to grapple with increase in the cost of electricity in Nigeria.

The man said the solar system cost him N6 million. Photo credit: Getty Images/Nitat Termmee, Vithun Khamsong and TiSanti. Man's photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Cost of installing solar electricity in Nigeria

Morris said he spent N6 million to have the solar electricity system in his place.

In a post on X, Morris said he bought 20 solar panels and 8 solar batteries. A vehicle was seen offloading it for him.

He noted that solar electricity was the best way to go as he would no longer depend on Band A for power supply.

He wrote:

"Solar is the best way to go. No more band A. 20 panels and 8 batteries. All around 6m. I’m told they can even add panels months later and make it even more powerful. I think everyone should go this route."

Increase in electricity tarrif in Nigeria

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tarrif for Band A users.

The new electricity tariff is N225 per kilowatt (kW), starting from Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Many Nigerians who can afford it are therefore turning to solar as an alternative source of electricity.

See his post below:

Reactions as man installs solar electricity

@babycoach10 said:

"10kva was 4.5m 2 years ago, this would solve your permanent Nepa problem. 4.5 is excellent but you have to avoid using Ac often, especially at night."

@KingdomEkpenyo1 commented:

"Did this for my Mum’s house and I feel so proud. Nepa can go to aso rock."

