A man drove around in a beautiful Tesla car, showing his TikTok followers how to start the fast-moving vehicle

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man said the Tesla electric car uses a car card instead of a car key to start

He said the Tesla electrical is super fast but checks online show that the 2023 Model 3 is worth at least $53,000

A man was seen driving a Tesla Model 3 car, which is worth at least $53,000 (N69.2 million).

In a TikTok video, the man, @manga5144, showed people the card which is used to start the Tesla car.

A 2023 Tesla Model 3 car costs at least $53,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@manga5144.

The video shows the 2023 Tesla Model 3 car parked by the roadside as the man walks towards it.

Manga entered the vehicle and started it with the card and then drove off in style. Tesla's electric car is admired for its elegance and technological features.

Reactions as man drives Tesla electric car

@Slimbrown said:

"Na when heavy rain fall you go change Tesla to rover."

@PRINCE BUDA commented:

"BYD is better than Tesla. Guy check the latest BYD sleek design. It's faster than Tesla and goes into the water for 30 minutes."

@nature_lovers said:

"Na this type of guys dey oppress our babes .. abeg no come meet my babe one day oo."

@Mali Flash commented:

"Well you can say "Car Card" instead of "Car Key" because it's actually not key. I love it, though."

@Pharm Derick said:

"That’s the card key not car key. Tesla cars use the car Tesla Key Fob shaped like a Tesla car."

@2020 commented:

"Make your battery die for Ojuelegba, abi 3rd Mainland Bridge. You go regret."

