Agent 00’s biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth

Agent 00 is a Canadian born YouTuber and professional gamer. He rose to prominence when he started sharing NBA 2K videos on his YouTube channel. Currently, he boasts a massive following across social media platforms.

Agent 00 started gaming when he was 4 years old. Before venturing into YouTube, he played PS1 and Call of Duty and participated in several gaming competitions.

Profile summary

Real name : Din Muktar

: Din Muktar Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 23 April 1996

: 23 April 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Canada

: Canada Current residence : Toronto, Ontario, Canada

: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Islamic

: Islamic Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in fee t: 5’ 6”

t: 5’ 6” Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 190

: 190 Weight in kilograms : 86

: 86 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single College : Broke University

: Broke University Profession : Gamer, Youtuber and social media influencer

: Gamer, Youtuber and social media influencer Net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million Twitter : @CallMeAgent00

: @CallMeAgent00 Instagram : @calmeagentzero

: @calmeagentzero Twitch :

: YouTube: Agent 00 Gaming, Agent 00

Agent 00’s biography

The avid gamer was born on 23 April 1996 in Canada. He has a younger brother who occasionally appears in his YouTube videos, but his name is unknown.

What university did the YouTuber go to?

He attended Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, between 2014 and 2018 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Fitness Administration.

What is Agent 00’s real name?

His real name is Din Muktar.

How old is Agent 00?

Agent 00’s age is 26 years as of 2022.

Why is Agent 00 famous?

He is a social media entertainer best known for sharing NBA 2K games on YouTube. He started by for his friends and other professional gamers. Later, opted to make his gaming videos and upload them on his gaming YouTube channel, which currently has more than 1.7 million subscribers.

Besides his gaming channel, he has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 500k subscribers. He uses the channel to share numerous entertaining content, including pranks, workout sessions, and fun moments with his friends.

He is an entrepreneur and sells his merchandise online.

Does Agent 00 belong to AMP?

He is part of the group, which comprises 6 YouTubers specialising in creating sports and gaming content. Other group members include JustFanum, ImDavisss, Duke Dennis, Kai Cenat, and Chrisnxtdoor.

What is Agent 00’s net worth?

His exact net worth is unknown, but according to Best Toppers, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, the source is unverified, and thus, the information is unreliable.

Is Agent 00 dating?

The video gamer is seemingly single. He is secretive about his personal life and has not revealed anything about his dating history or current relationship status.

How did Agent 00 lose weight?

Din Muktar rapidly gained weight due to unhealthy eating habits and attained 332 pounds (151 kg). After realizing that he was overweight, he embarked on a weight loss journey that saw him shed off approximately 100 pounds (45 kg) in one year.

He lost weight by adopting a healthy diet plan and regularly working out. Currently, he weighs approximately 190 pounds (86 kg). The YouTuber is happy with his achievement and said this about it;

I’m fast, and I can do whatever I want to. I am not sluggish and intolerable like I was before.

How tall is Agent 00?

Agent 00’s height is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Quick facts about Agent 00

What is Agent 00's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Taurus. Where does Agent 00 live? He resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Is Din Muktar on social media? He has active accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and YouTube. Is Agent 00 Ethiopian? No, he is a Canadian national. What is Agent 00’s ethnicity? The YouTube star is of mixed ethnicity. He has some African roots. Who is Agent 00's girlfriend? He has not disclosed whether he is dating or not.

Agent 00 is a famous YouTube star and professional video gamer known for sharing NBA 2K videos. He has a massive YouTube audience, thanks to his engaging gaming content on the platform.

