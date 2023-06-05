Who is Ryan Tannehill’s wife? Get to know Lauren Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, is an American social media influencer with a significant audience on Instagram. She first gained prominence as a model, but her popularity skyrocketed after her relationship with the Tennessee Titans of NFL quarterback Ryan Tannehill became public. She is also a qualified psychologist.

Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, commenced modelling in 2008, but little was known about her until her relationship with the athlete became public. Lauren is a fitness enthusiast who shares workout content on Instagram and endorses various brands. She is a philanthropist and has participated in several charities, including providing food for needy families affected by COVID-19 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Full name Lauren Ashley Ufer Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1988 Age 34 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurement in inches 33-24-33 Body measurement in centimetres 84-61-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Nancy Ufer Father John Ufer Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Ryan Tannehill Children 2 School A&M Consolidated High School College Texas A&M University Profession Social media influencer, former model Net worth $1 million Instagram @laurentannehill

Who is Ryan Tannehill’s wife?

The American football quarterback’s wife is Lauren Ashley Ufer, famously known as Lauren Tannehill. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, to her parents, Nancy and John Ufer, but her father passed away in October 2019.

She was raised alongside two siblings, brothers Jordan and Dillon Ufer. Lauren is an American national of white ethnicity, currently residing with her family in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

As for her education, she reportedly attended A&M Consolidated High School, where she completed her high school education. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications and psychology from Texas A&M University in 2010.

What is Lauren Tannehill’s age?

The social media influencer is 34 years old as of June 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 13 October every year and was born in 1988. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Lauren Tannehill do for a living?

Lauren is a social media influencer and former model. She began modelling in 2008 and was reportedly signed with 713 Model & Talent Agency. Lauren worked with DaVinci Wedding Dresses, showcasing the brand’s wedding gowns and modelled for Gucci, displaying their luxury handbags. She also appeared on the cover of Maxim Magazine.

She is an influencer on Instagram and boasts approximately 58 thousand followers as of writing. Ryan’s wife endorses brands such as Emsculpt Neo and Simple Modern on the platform. She also shares workout content and lifestyle pictures.

Where did Ryan Tannehill meet his wife?

Ryan Tannehill and his wife are college sweethearts. They started dating at Texas A&M University and maintained a close relationship leading to their engagement in 2011. The couple tied the knot in Mexico on 13 January 2012.

Is Ryan Tannehill still married?

The and his wife are still together and have been married for approximately 11 years. They welcomed their first child, Steel Ryan, on 23 July 2016. Her second child, Stella Rose, came in October 2018.

What is Lauren Tannehill’s height?

The blonde-haired famous personality stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her measurements are 33-24-33 inches (84-61-84 centimetres).

FAQs

What is Lauren Tannehill’s maiden name? Her maiden name is Lauren Ashley Ufer. How old is Lauren Tannehill? She is 34 years old as of June 2023. Where does Ryan Tannehill’s family reside? The American football quarterback’s family lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. What is Lauren Tannehill’s occupation? She is a social media influencer and ex-model. How much is Lauren Tannehill worth? Her net worth is $1 million. Who is Ryan Tannehill married to? The NFL player is married to Lauren Tannehill, a social media influencer. How many children does Tannehill have? Lauren and Ryan Tannehill have two children, Steel Ryan and Stella Rose.

NFL player Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, is a qualified psychologist and social media influencer. She once thrived as a model, having worked with a few top brands. She has been married to the sports personality for over a decade, and they have two children. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

