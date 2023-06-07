Shaquille O'Neal’s children: how many kids does Shaq have?

Shaquille O'Neal, popularly known as Shaq, is a former professional basketball player from the United States. He became a household name, having played for six teams in the NBA, including Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Apart from his illustrious track record in the NBA, Shaq is a father. Find out who are Shaquille O'Neal's children are, their ages and what they do.

Shaquille O'Neal (4th R) and his children attend The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal was born on 6 March 1972 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. The four-time NBA champion is a sports analyst on the TV program, Inside the NBA. Fans are curious about his family, with many wanting to know how many children Shaq O'Neal has and if they followed in his footsteps.

Profile summary

Full name Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jamaican Religion Islamic Sexuality Straight Height in feet 7'1" Height in centimetres 216 Weight in pounds 325 Weight in kilograms 147 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joseph Toney Mother Lucille O'Neal Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Shaunie Henderson Children 6 High School Robert G. Cole High School University Louisiana State University Profession Former basketball player, entrepreneur, media personality Instagram @shaq Twitter @SHAQ Facebook @shaq YouTube SHAQ

Shaq's children

How many kids does Shaq have? The former NBA player has five biological children and one stepchild. One of his children is from his ex-girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh and five from his ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, who he married in 2002 and divorced in 2011.

Below is what is known about Shaq's kids.

Taahirah O'Neal

Taahirah O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium in Atlanta, Georgia.Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Taahirah is Shaq's firstborn child, born on 18 July 1996. She is 26 years old as of June 2023. Shaq began dating Taahirah's mother, Arnetta Yardbourgh, in 1992. The two parted ways in 1996 when Taahirah O'Neal was born, but her father has maintained a good relationship ever since. Her mother is an American entrepreneur and founder of AY & Associates.

Taahirah attended Clements High School and completed it in 2014. She later joined Oglethorpe University, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

She started her career in 2016 as a social media marketing intern at AY & Associates. In 2017, she worked at Shaquille O'Neal's company Mine O Mine as a social media assistant until March 2020. Taahirah has been a communication analyst at PepsiCo, a food company, since November 2020.

She is also a community outreach specialist. She supports various organizations and charities such as The Trevor Project, Texas Children's Hospital and Black Women's Health Imperative.

Myles O'Neal

Myles B O'Neal attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

Myles was born on 8 May 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 26 years old as of 2023. Shaq is not his biological father; he adopted him when he married his mother, Shaunie. His biological dad is called Daven Baptiste. Myles O'Neal attended Crossroads High School, and after completing, he joined Santa Monica College, where he pursued acting and filmography.

Myles is a model, TV personality, DJ and entertainer. He is well-known for appearing on television shows such as The Hills: New Beginnings, Shaunie's Home Court and Basketball Wives. As a model, Myles has modelled for various notable brands, including Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Balmain.

Shareef O'Neal

Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the G League Elite Camp in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Randy Belice

Source: Getty Images

Shareef is the first-born son of and his ex-wife Shaunie. Shareef was born on 11 January 2000. He is 23 years old as of 2023.

He attended Windward High School and later transferred to Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, USA. After completing his secondary education, he joined the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2018 and left in 2020. Shareef later enrolled at Louisiana State University in 2020.

Shareef followed in the footsteps of his father in becoming a basketball player. He plays as a forward for G League Ignite of the NBA. He was part of the basketball teams at school and was recognized for his defence and shooting skills. He received scholarships from Baylor, UCLA, Kansas State, USC and LSU.

Amirah O'Neal

Shaq O'Neal’s daughter, Amirah. Photo: @amirahoneal_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amirah is also one of Shaquille O'Neal's daughters. She was born on 13 November 2001 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is 21 years old as of June 2023. Amirah is a basketball player like her father and some of her siblings.

She was part of her Crossroads High School and Louisiana State University basketball teams. Amirah played forward in the Southeastern Conference for the LSU Tigers women's basketball. She was featured in the family TV show Shaunie's Home Court in 2016.

Shaqir O'Neal

Shaqir O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal attend the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: UGC

Shaqir was born on 19 April 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 20 years old as of 2023. Shaqir has also followed in his dad's footsteps in becoming a basketball player. He is a college basketball player for the Texas Southern Tigers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

He played as a forward for the Roadrunners in junior varsity basketball. He led the team to several victories, including one against Ribet Academy in November 2018. He is currently pursuing his studies at Southern Texas University. Apart from basketball, he has been featured in the reality TV show Shaunie's Home Court alongside his mother, Shaunie.

Me'Arah O'Neal

Shaq O'Neal's youngest child. Photo: @mearahoneal_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Me'Arah is Shaquille O'Neal's youngest child. She was born on 1 May 2006 in Miami, Florida, USA but grew up in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 17 years old as of 2023. Me'Arah is also a basketball player who plays for the California Interscholastic Federation League as a Center.

Like most of her siblings, she attended Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California, USA. She was also cast in the VHI show Shaunie's Home Court. She is due to play college basketball in 2024.

FAQs

Who is Shaq O'Neal? He is an American former NBA superstar. How old is Shaq O'Neal? He is 51 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 March 1972. How many children does Shaquille O'Neal have? The former NBA player has six children, five biological and one stepkid. What are Shaq's kids' ages? His firstborn-born daughter Taahirah will be turning 27 years old in July 2023, Myles B. is 26 years old, Shareef is 23 years old, Amirah is 21 years old, Shaqir is 20 years old, and Me'Arah is 17 years old as of June 2023. Does Shaquille O'Neal have a daughter? Yes, he has three daughters, Taahirah, Amirah and Me'Arah. Who are Shaq O'Neal's sons? His sons are Shareef, Shaqir and Myles. Who is Shaquille O'Neal's youngest child? Me'Arah is the youngest. She is 17 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 May 2006. What is Shaquille O'Neal's net worth? According to Wealthy Gorilla, his net worth is $400 million.

Shaquille O'Neal is a former American basketball player. His fame over the years has created an interest in his personal life. Many people want to know who Shaquille O'Neal's children are. Shaq has six children, and four of his kids followed in his footsteps of being basketball players.

Legit.ng recently published a biography about Bob Marley's children. Bob Marley was a singer and songwriter from Jamaica. He is one of history's finest and most influential musicians who brought his vision to modern music.

Bob Marley was linked to several women who worked in different fields, including fashion designers, musicians, entrepreneurs and authors. He had 11 recognized children from different women. The Jamaican musician died in 1981 at the age of 36.

Source: Legit.ng