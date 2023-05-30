The story of Reba Mcentire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn: who is he?

Reba McEntire is a prominent American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. She rose to stardom for her hit single Can't Even Get the Blues. Reba is also known for starring in the TV series Reba as Reba Hart. Apart from her career success, she has a personal life. Do you know who Reba Mcentire’s boyfriend is?

Who is Reba Mcentire dating? The American singer is dating Rex Maynard Linn. He is a well-known actor, voiceover artist, and producer from the United States. With a career spanning over three decades, Linn has appeared in several movies and TV series, including Big Sky, Young Sheldon, MVP, and Edge of the World.

Full name Rex Maynard Linn Gender Male Date of birth 13 November 1956 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Spearman, Texas, United States Current residence Sherman Oaks, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father James Paul Linn Mother Darlene Deere Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Reba Nell McEntire Education Spearman Junior High School, Heritage Hall, Casady School, Oklahoma State University Profession Actor, voiceover artist, producer Net worth $5 million Instagram @rexlinn13

Rex Maynard Linn's biography

The actor was born on 13 November 1956 in Spearman, Texas, United States, to James Paul Linn and Darlene Deere. His father, Paul was an attorney; he died on 24 October 2009.

The popular actor grew up alongside his two siblings, James Paul II and Rhonda Lou. His family moved to Oklahoma City in August 1969, where his father practised law.

Educational background

Reba Mcentire's boyfriend, Rex Linn, attended Spearman Elementary and Spearman Junior High School. Later, the actor proceeded to Heritage Hall and Casady School. Finally, he went to Oklahoma State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Film in 1980.

Career

Rex began his career in the 1970s working part-time at the Oklahoma City Zoo. He then ventured into the banking sector, working for Lakeshore Bank. Later, Rex worked with an oil Company, overseeing field operations in western Oklahoma.

The American actor developed an interest in acting while in high school. He used to do auditioning for film and TV commercial parts before landing small roles in various projects. Rex's big screen debut eventually came in 1986 when he starred in Shadows on the Wall.

Rex Linn's movies and television shows

The famous actor has made significant headways in his film career and has about 108 acting credits. According to his IMDb profile, here are some of the movies and TV series he has been featured in.

Year Movies and TV series Roles 2022–2023 Big Sky Buck Barnes 2017-2023 Young Sheldon Principal Petersen 2023 The Hammer Bart Crawford 2022 Big Shot Coach Bert 2022 MVP Security Guard 2016–2022 Better Call Saul Kevin Wachtell 2022 Roar Sheriff 2019 The L Word: Generation Q Jeff Milner 2019 Bad Dream Network Head 2019 The Drone Dominic Baker 2018 The Kominsky Method Ed 2018 An Acceptable Loss The president 2018 Under the Silver Lake Manager 2017-2018 Lethal Weapon Nathan Riggs 2018 Edge of the World Coach Andrews 2018 Waco Dick DeGuerin 2017 Cupid's Proxy Clive 2015-2016 Nashville Bill Lexington 2016 The Ranch Coach Shaw

How did Reba meet Rex Linn

The duo first met in 1991 while working together on Kenny Rogers’ movie The Gambler Returns The Luck of the Draw. At that time, Reba was married to her former manager Narvel Blackstock. The lovebirds kept in touch over the years, growing their friendship.

Reba and her boyfriend, Linn, began spending quality time together around January 2020–they reunited on the set of Young Sheldon. The American actor would later share a photo on his Instagram account with the caption,

Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included.

Reba and Rex Linn made their red carpet debut at the Country Music Association awards show in November 2020. The couple shared their photos together during the event.

Is Reba Mcentire married to Rex Linn?

No one holds the title of Reba Mcentire's spouse, as she is still unmarried. However, in October 2021, during an interview with Extra, Reba said she and Linn had discussed getting married.

The American singer, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, has one child with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. Shelby Steven is an American race car driver.

Are Rex Linn and Reba still together?

The two are still dating. On 17 April 2023, while filling in for Hoda Kotb on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the couple publicly declared their love for each other.

Reba Mcentire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn, is a renowned actor, voiceover artist and producer from the United States. Reba and Linn first met in 1991 and remained close friends before striking a romantic relationship in 2020.

