Cody Fern's biography: age, height, career, partner, is he gay?

Cody Fern is an Australian actor and director popularly known as Michael Langdon in the American Horror Story TV series. He made his debut in a series of short movies such as Still Take You Home. His full acting debut did not come until 2017, when he played Jim Mason in the blockbuster movie, The Tribes of Palos Verdes.

Cody Fern attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Cody Fern won the Heath Ledger scholarship award in 2014. He used the prize money to move to Los Angeles, where he tried to get acting gigs. He has been able to cement himself as the favourite of many entertainment lovers after he starred in several films and TV shows.

Profile summary

Full name Cody Fern Gender Male Date of birth 6th July 1988 Age 34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Southern Cross, Western Australia, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Cody Fern's sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Dating Partner Su Novio (Alleged) School Merredin Senior High School University Curtin University of Technology Profession Actor, model, screenwriter, and director Net worth $7 million Instagram @codyfern

Cody Fern's biography

Cody is known for his Australian accent in movies. He was born and raised in Southern Cross, Western Australia, a small town with about 700 citizens. Actor Michael Langdon in the American Horror Story franchise and model is such a private man with his details.

He has never made mention of his parents and his siblings in an interview. All he does is say that they are doing well and they prefer to live a private and peaceful life.

Educational background

Fern attended Merredin Senior High School before proceeding to the Curtin University of Technology, where he obtained an Honours degree in commerce.

Cody Fern attends FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

He had always wanted to be an actor and a model since he was a child. However, he could not pursue his dreams because he did not think he could leave his home town.

How old is Cody Fern?

Currently, Cody Fern's age is 34 years as of 2022. He was born on 6th July 1988.

Career

When Cody was 22 years old, he decided to quit his high-paying job to pursue a career in acting. Consequently, he joined a theatre group. In 2014, he won the heath ledger scholarship given to fast-rising Australian actors.

He used this scholarship cash price to move to Los Angeles, hoping to get acting gigs and improve his skills. His breakthrough finally came when he was booked to feature in The Tribes of Palos Verdes, where he was to play the role of Jim Mason, a kid that ended up fighting drug addictions as a result of the problems in his family.

He directed his first movie titled Pieces, a short movie in which he played Charlie.

As a model, the versatile actor and model have speared on the cover of numerous magazines, including British GQ and Confidential magazine. In addition, he has worked for famous fashion designers while participating in fashion shows.

Which movies have Cody Fern featured in?

The talented actor has featured in many movies and TV shows. His acting credits, according to his IMDb page, include:

Year Film Role Post-production Fairyland Eddie Body 2021-2022 American Horror Stories Stan Vogel 2022 Father Stu Jacob 2018-2021 American Horror Story Michael Langdon / Xavier Plympton / Valiant Thor 2021 Eden Andy Dolan 2019 AHS9 Cast Teasers 2018 House of Cards Duncan Shepherd 2018 The Great Darkened Days Travelling Salesman 2018 American Crime Story David Madson 2017 Pisces Charlie 2017 The Tribes of Palos Verdes Jim 2014 Boys on Film 11: We Are Animals Richard 2013 The Last Time I Saw Richard Richard 2010 Drawn Home Steve 2010 Still Take You Home Milk 2008 Hole in the Ground Zack

What characters does Cody Fern play in AHS?

While most people argue that the Cody Fern from AHS role was one he merited, others say that it was because he had met the director of the TV show on another movie set.

The talented Australian was featured in the American Horror Story: Apocalypse. In it, he played the role of Michael Langdon, an antichrist who was last seen as a toddler in the first season of the series titled Murder House.

He was born by the fusion of a human and a spirit. He played the primary role and was featured in all nine episodes as Michael Langdon.

After acting and gaining popularity based on this character, he yet again played a character for the following season of American Horror Story: 1984. In it, he played Xavier Plympton.

He again served the central role and starred in all nine episodes of this season. While sharing about his role in the movie, the star actor said:

When I’m investigating who Michael is or when I’m in his skin, I’m looking at the world through his eyes. I’m not looking at it through the eyes of someone who is evil or malevolent, or who wants the world to end. I’m looking at it through the eyes of someone who is lost.

How many awards does Cody Fern have?

Based on his featuring in several blockbuster movies, the Australian actor has received nominations for awards on five different occasions, even though he has only won one.

He received three different nominations for the Gold Derby TV Award in 2018. He was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer of the Year, Ensemble of the Year and Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor, which was what he eventually won.

Cody Fern attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

In the same year, he was also nominated for the OFTA Television Award under the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Limited Series. Then, in 2019, he got another nomination for the TV Movie/Mini Supporting Actor of the Decade in the Gold Derby TV Award.

Is Cody Fern gay?

It is confirmed that Fern is gay. Who is Cody Fern dating? Cody Fern's boyfriend is rumoured to be Su Novio. The pair met in 2017. He was also rumoured to have dated Eric Smith.

Not much is known about Cody Fern's partner as they are not frequently pictured together. Cody Fern was quoted as saying that he is perfectly happy in his relationship and gives a hundred per cent to his relationship with Su.

This is because both of them understand and respect each other's schedules and work time.

What is Cody Fern's net worth?

Although the actual worth of the model is hard to figure out, considering several acting roles and gigs under his belt, Cody Fern's net worth is currently estimated at 7 million US dollars, according to Idol NetWorth.

How tall is Cody Fern?

Cody Fern's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres), and he weighs 171 pounds (78 kilograms). He has brown hair and grey eyes.

Where does Cody Fern live?

The actor currently resides in Los Angeles, United States.

Cody Fern is arguably one of the hottest male actors in the Hollywood industry. His impressive social media pictures are proof of that fact. Also, considering his success rate, many fantastic opportunities are awaiting him in the future.

