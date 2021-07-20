Ava Sambora’s biography: age, height, net worth, boyfriend

Ava Sambora is famously known for her role in This is 40 and Good Luck Charlie. However, even before her acting career, she was already in the limelight as the only child of American actress Heather Locklear and musician Richie Sambora. Besides acting, Ava is a model.

Sambora attends the Wolk Morais Collection 5 Fashion Show at Yamashiro Hollywood on May 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

At a young age, Ava was a familiar face in the Hollywood circuit because she made several red carpet appearances with her celebrity parents. She opted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and started acting and modelling in 2012.

Profile summary

Name : Ava Elizabeth Sambora

: Ava Elizabeth Sambora Date of birth : October 4, 1997

: October 4, 1997 Ava Elizabeth Sambora's age : 23 years old

: 23 years old Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed ethnicity

: Mixed ethnicity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 3"

: 5' 3" Height in centimeters : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 35-24-35

: 35-24-35 Body measurements in centimeters : 90-61-90

: 90-61-90 Body type : Slim

: Slim Dress size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Shoe size : 7.5 (US)

: 7.5 (US) Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Boyfriend : Tyler Ferrar

: Tyler Ferrar Father : Richie Sambora

: Richie Sambora Mother : Heather Locklear

: Heather Locklear High school : Viewpoint High School

: Viewpoint High School College : Loyola Marymount University

: Loyola Marymount University Profession : Actress and Model

: Actress and Model Net worth: $500k

$500k Instagram: @avasambora

Ava Sambora's bio

She was born on October 4, 1997, to Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora. She is the only child of the couple. Her parents divorced in 2007 when she was only ten years old, but they had joint custody of her.

How old is Ava Sambora?

Ava Sambora's age is 23 years old as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on 4th October every year.

Who is Ava Locklear's dad?

Ava Locklear’s dad is called Richie Stephen Sambora. He is a renowned American guitarist, songwriter, singer and producer. He was the lead guitarist for Bon Jovi for approximately 30 years.

Locklear with her dad, Richie Sambora. Photo: @avasambora

Source: Instagram

Is Ava Locklear related to Heather Locklear?

Yes, they are related. Heather Locklear is Ava Locklear's mother. Ava is the only child of Heather and Richie.

Education

She went to Viewpoint High School in Calabasas, California and completed her studies in 2015. Later, she joined Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. She graduated with a B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women's and Gender Studies in May 2020.

Sambora during her home graduation celebration. Photo: @avasambora

Source: Instagram

Heather Locklear was so delighted on Ava Sambora’s college graduation that she took to social media to announce and celebrate her daughter’s academic achievement.

Career

Ava Elizabeth Sambora hails from a family known to be talented entertainers, and thus, it is no surprise that she took after her mother, a prominent actress. She had an interest in acting and modelling from a young age.

Modelling career

Her first modelling opportunity came in 2010. At only 13 years old, she modelled for her father’s clothing line called White Trash Beautiful at the Los Angeles Fashion Weekend.

In 2015, the model appeared in Teen Vogue. She also modelled for 138 Water, a drinking water brand.

She participated in bikini modelling for Baes and Bikinis, a swimwear brand designed by Stephanie Princi in 2016.

Ava was endorsed as the brand ambassador for the swimwear brand and modelled for it in 2017.

Is Heather Locklear's daughter an actress?

Besides being a model, she is also an actress, just like her mother. Even though she has not had many acting roles, she is a talented actress with a promising acting career.

Her acting debut came in 2012 when she appeared in an episode of the TV series This is 40 as Wendy. Since then, she has played different roles in several TV series and movies. Here is a list of Ava Locklear’s movies and TV series:

A Dark Foe (2020) as Hailey.

(2020) as Hailey. Fresh Off the Boat (2018).

(2018). Mommy Be Mine (2018) as Summer Hughes.

(2018) as Summer Hughes. Good Luck Charlie (2013) as Future Charlie.

(2013) as Future Charlie. This is 40 (2012) as Wendy.

What is Ava Sambora's height?

She is five feet and three inches tall.

Who is Ava Sambora's boyfriend?

Her boyfriend is called Tyler Farrar. Ava and Tyler have been dating since March 2019, when she first posted their picture on her Instagram page. Tyler is a Loyola Marymount University alumnus.

Sambora and her boyfriend, Tyler Farrar having a nice time. Photo: @avasambora

Source: Instagram

How much is Ava Sambora worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ava Sambora’s net worth is 500 thousand US dollars. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her acting and modelling career. She started her career at a tender age, and as she progresses, her net worth value will likely increase.

Social media presence

Heather Locklear’s daughter Ava is also a social media celebrity. She has 157 thousand followers on Instagram and keeps them posted on her personal life by sharing pictures and videos of what she is up to.

Ava enjoying a walk with her boyfriend. Photo: @avasambora

Source: Instagram

Even though she has not been in the acting scene for a long time, Ava Sambora has shown her exceptional acting and modelling talent. We can only hope to see her take more acting roles in movies and TV series while also pursuing her modelling ambitions.

