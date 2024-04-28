A pro-Tinubu group has urged former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello to heed the advice of AGF Lateef Fagbemi and submit himself to the EFCC to clear allegations of corruption against him

FCT, Abuja - The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) has asked former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello to heed the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, regarding his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng reports that the AGF and minister of justice, Fagbemi, advised ex-Governor Bello to submit himself to the EFCC and the courts of law to clear himself of allegations of financial malfeasance while in office.

Why should submit yourself to EFCC, TMSG tells Bello

In a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Emeka Nwankpa and Secretary, Dapo Okubanjo, on Sunday, April 28 and made available to Legit.ng, TMSG said the EFCC has not, in any way, erred but doing its lawful job by asking Bello to appear before it for questioning.

The group explained that the anti-graft agency is mandated by law to scrutinise and enforce accountability of persons in government positions, which is also in line with the anti-corruption policy of the President Bola Tinubu administration

According to TMSG, the stand-off between the former governor and the EFCC is unnecessary.

The group described the development as an affront on the sanctity of the law and the integrity of President Tinubu's war against corruption.

"We have carefully watched all the drama and subterfuge that continue to trail the invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to Governor Yahaya Bello, a senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the curious attempts to politicize the routine matter of the request by the graft fighting agency to ask former Governor Bello to meet with its investigators," the statement by TMSG read.

"For us, the intervention of the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, asking the former Kogi governor to subject himself to EFCC's scrutiny is a clear signal in this regard, not only on the position of law, but also on the stance of the President Bola Tinubu administration on anti- corruption.

"It should be clear by now to all Nigerians that strict accountability in governance occupies a cardinal place in President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. To serve this purpose, his government has shown zero tolerance for cases of corruption since assuming office.

Yahaya Bello has no reason to fear - TMSG

TMSG also asserted that ex-Governor Bello, as an APC member, has no reason to fear investigation by the EFCC and should comply with legal requirements.

The group further advised other APC members to avoid opposing the EFCC and highlighted the importance of accountability regardless of political affiliation.

According to the pro-Tinubu group, Bello's cooperation with the law is a chance to uphold his integrity and potentially advance to higher national roles.

"We urge him (Bello) to heed the advice of the Attorney General and make himself available to EFCC's investigators as required by extant laws," TMSG said.

The group also urged the EFCC not to be deterred in its efforts at enthroning sanity, probity, and accountability in governance at all levels in the country.

