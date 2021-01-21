90+ awesome monk names with meanings from different traditions

Monks renounce worldly pursuit and commit themselves fully to spiritual life and lead simple and prayerful lives. There are multiple awesome monk names with meanings from different traditions. These names have positive meanings and reflect their way of life.

Becoming a monk is a journey that involves strict religious vows. Monks dedicate their lives to becoming closer to their faith. Usually, they live communally with other monks in monasteries. Monk names generally have positive meanings.

Awesome monk names

Monks are cisgender males who practice monasticism. Monasticism means a lifestyle that requires adherence to a vow of celibacy and poverty.

The goal of this lifestyle is to have a deeper religious understanding and dedication to good works. Below is a collection of awesome monk names drawn from different traditions.

Unique monk names

If you are looking for unique, distinctive, eccentric, and funny monk names, check out the collection below.

Adhiarja: Safety

Safety Agung: Grand or great

Grand or great Ananada: One who is prosperous

One who is prosperous Brahmadhvaja: Warrior of God

Warrior of God Bu: He who is a leader

He who is a leader Budi: To have a reason, mind, or character

To have a reason, mind, or character Chaiya: Victory

Victory Chakan: An able-bodied person

An able-bodied person Chalerm: Celebrated

Celebrated Chalermchai: A celebrated victory

A celebrated victory Dachen: Great joy

Great joy Daido: The greatest way possible

The greatest way possible Daiji: Filled with love and compassion

Filled with love and compassion Daikaku: Enlightenment of the mind

Enlightenment of the mind Daikan: Active and powerful

Active and powerful Daiko: Powerful light

Powerful light Jayasurya: Victorious sun

Victorious sun Jie: Pure and chaste

Pure and chaste Jiao-long: Scaled dragon

Scaled dragon Jikai: Sea of sympathy

Sea of sympathy Jin: Gold

Gold Justen: Lawful

Lawful Kaizen: Continuous improvements

Continuous improvements Kamnan: The head of the village

The head of the village Kanshin: Open heart

Open heart Karabir: Brave with the God's grace

Brave with the God's grace Keisho: He promotes the wisdom

He promotes the wisdom Kittichat: Famous clan or belonging to a famous clan

Famous clan or belonging to a famous clan Koshing: Step by step upwards

Step by step upwards Ryotan: Complete fulfillment

Complete fulfillment Soten: Heavenly ancestor

Heavenly ancestor Takaya: One who has respect for someone

One who has respect for someone Takuma: Open truth

Open truth Tanawat: Knowledge

Knowledge Tengen: Heavenly eyes

Heavenly eyes Zoho: Hidden treasure

Cool monk names

Below is a collection of fresh and refreshing names to consider.

A-wut: Weapon

Weapon Adika: The first child of the second husband

The first child of the second husband Anh: Brave or hero

Brave or hero Bagaskoro: Sun rays

Sun rays Banko: Everlasting

Everlasting Banyu: Water

Water Bassui: High above average

High above average Bat Erdene: Strong jewel

Strong jewel Bataar: A heroic figure

A heroic figure Chaloem: The apex

The apex Champo: Friendly

Friendly Channarong: An experienced warrior

An experienced warrior Chenghiz: He who is greatest and wise

He who is greatest and wise Chingis: Great and wise

Great and wise Chuluun: He who is strong as stone

He who is strong as stone Dainin: One who has great patience

One who has great patience Daishin: Truthful; one who has a pure soul

Truthful; one who has a pure soul Eisho: Eternal illumination

Eternal illumination Fudoki: Unmoving wisdom

Unmoving wisdom Kokoro: Heart, mind, and feelings

Heart, mind, and feelings Nyunt: Blossom

Blossom Paitoon: A beautiful gemstone found in Thailand

A beautiful gemstone found in Thailand Pasang: Venus or Friday

Venus or Friday Phassakorn: Sun

Sun Phichit: To win

To win Phyu: White

White Ritthirong: Good at fighting

Good at fighting Shikai: Entire world

Entire world Sirichai: Glorious victory

Glorious victory Somchair: One who is macho and manly

One who is macho and manly Sopheak: Gentle face

Gentle face Sovay: He is like gold

He is like gold Sud: Tiger

Tiger Sukhbataar: Axe hero

Axe hero Wang Jing: Clear essence or gentle spirit

Amazing monk names

If you are looking for an amazing name with a cool meaning, check out the options below.

Anuman: Small patience

Small patience Asnee: Lightning

Lightning Atid: The sun

The sun Aung: Success

Success Bankei: Ten thousand blessings

Ten thousand blessings Banzan: Indestructible mountain

Indestructible mountain Batbayar: Strong joy

Strong joy Batjargal: Firm happiness

Firm happiness Bolin: An elder brother of the rain

An elder brother of the rain Boon-Mee: A lucky and fortunate boy

A lucky and fortunate boy Boon-Nam: One born with a good fortune

One born with a good fortune Chinshu: A calm, soothing place

A calm, soothing place Chinua: Blessings from God

Blessings from God Fuji: One who is prosperous or flourishing

One who is prosperous or flourishing Jahleel: One who has hope in God

One who has hope in God Jahlee: A god-like person

A god-like person Itsuki: Tree

Tree Tenzin: Protector of Dharma

Protector of Dharma Thagyamin: Change or transfer

Change or transfer Thaung: Burmese word for ten thousand

Burmese word for ten thousand Thet: He who is calm

He who is calm Thien: He who is smooth

He who is smooth Thiha: Lion

Lion Thuan: He who is tamed

He who is tamed Thuy: A friendly man

A friendly man Tomiche: A wealthy and prosperous person

A wealthy and prosperous person Tomohiro: Broad wisdom or knowledge

Broad wisdom or knowledge Tomorbaatar: Hero

Hero Ulagan: A worldly man

A worldly man Wang lei: King

King Wunna: Gold

Gold Yarzar: King

King Yonten: Knowledge

Knowledge Yul: Far from the horizon

Far from the horizon Zuiki: To delightedly follow

Buddha monk names

While some people opt for energetic, rough and tough names, there are still others drawn to options with spiritual connections. Here is a list of spiritual Buddha monk names.

Anurak: The male angel in Thai mythology

The male angel in Thai mythology Arban: A fluent man

A fluent man Arkar: Sky

Sky Asahi: Morning sun

Morning sun Bagus: Handsome or excellent

Handsome or excellent Bakti: An obedient boy

An obedient boy Batsaikhan: He who is strong and nice

He who is strong and nice Boddhidharma: A person who is a follower of Buddhism

A person who is a follower of Buddhism Bodhidharma: One who has an all-pervading awakened and enlighted mind

One who has an all-pervading awakened and enlighted mind Buddhamitra: A friend of Buddha

A friend of Buddha Budh: One who is enlightened

One who is enlightened Bupposo: Name meaning Buddha-Dharma-Sangha

Name meaning Buddha-Dharma-Sangha Butsugen: Buddha's eye

Buddha's eye Butsuju: Life of Buddha

Life of Buddha Candavira: A male name for those who are Buddhists

A male name for those who are Buddhists Chorei: Transparent spirituality

Transparent spirituality Chosui: Water that is pure and fit for drinking purposes

Water that is pure and fit for drinking purposes Chozen: Clear and transparent

Clear and transparent Chuanchen: Persuasion

Persuasion Daivika: Related to the gods

Related to the gods Dampa: Sacred

Sacred Frodo: One who is very wise

One who is very wise Gildor: The creator of joy or happiness

The creator of joy or happiness Hlaing: Plentiful

Plentiful Hemlal: One of the names of Buddha

One of the names of Buddha Inzali: Prayer or offerings

Prayer or offerings Shen: Chinese for a cautious and calm giant

Chinese for a cautious and calm giant Tarkhan: He who is skilful

He who is skilful Temujin: Made of iron

Made of iron Tenpa: Buddhist doctrine

Buddhist doctrine Yuu: Excellence

Excellence Yuuto: Tender person

WOW monk names

In World of Warcraft (WOW), monks are true Zen masters. They strike with precision and grace to inflict maximum damage on their enemies. Below are good WOW monk names to consider for your next character.

Batuhan: Hard or strong

Hard or strong Batukhan: A firm ruler

A firm ruler Batzorig: Courageous and strong

Courageous and strong Bhadrapala: Protector of goodness

Protector of goodness Bi: A Chinese name meaning Green Jade

A Chinese name meaning Green Jade Buu: Chief

Chief Cahya: Light in darkness

Light in darkness Cais: Rejoicing individual

Rejoicing individual Candrasurya: A moon-like man

A moon-like man Canh: The endlessness of the environment

The endlessness of the environment Cetan: Hawk

Hawk Chaghatai: Baby

Baby Chaisai: Victory

Victory Dasbala: A powerful man from the heart

A powerful man from the heart Jari: The warrior

The warrior Legolas: A rare and unpopular name which refers to green leaves

A rare and unpopular name which refers to green leaves Nali: Needle

Needle Regin: Great or vast

Great or vast Ohnmar: Insane

Insane Oktai: He who understands

He who understands Otgonbayar: Youngest joy

Youngest joy Orochi: Big snake

Big snake Panoptes: All eyed

All eyed Sindri: Spark

Spark Titalia: To burn

To burn Tokushitsu: Virtue chamber

Virtue chamber Toshin: Penetrating truth

Penetrating truth Tokuon: Helpful sound

Helpful sound Uni: The content one

The content one Úri: The smith

What are some popular monk names?

Famous Buddhist monk names include Brewslee, Pandamonium, Kegroll, Jetchi, Bambooze, Daftmonk, Shenzu, Brewswillis, and Brewtality.

Do monks have special names?

Yes, they do. A Dharma name is a new name acquired during a Buddhist initiation ritual in Mahayana Buddhism and monk ordination in Theravada Buddhism.

What are some good names for a monk character in a game?

There are hundreds of good names for monk characters in a game. Check out the collection above for inspiration.

What is the name of the warrior monks?

Warrior monk names include Brahmadhvaja, Channarong, and Jari.

There are multiple monk names to choose from in contemporary society. The awesome and cool options explored above should be considered when looking for a name for your little one.

