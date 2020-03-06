Matt Czuchry's bio: age, height, wife, net worth, is he gay?

Matt Czuchry is a seasoned actor who has been in the film and television industry for over two decades. He has impeccable skills that allow him to portray various characters effortlessly. As a result, he has gained a significant following on various online platforms.

The actor as Dr. Conrad Hawkins in Season five of The Resident on FOX. Photo: @FOX via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Matt Czuchry portrayed the character of Logan Huntzberger on Gilmore Girls. This role earned him fame in different parts of the world. Discover more about him in this article.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Charles Czuchry Nickname Matt Gender Male Date of birth 20th May 1977 Age 45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Manchester, New Hampshire, United States of America Current residence Southern California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Father Andrew Czuchry Mother Sandra Czuchry Siblings 3 Alma mater Science Hill High School and College of Charleston Profession Actor and writer

Who is Matt Czuchry?

Matt Czuchry is a household name in Hollywood. He has featured in multiple television shows and movies. He also has producer and soundtrack credits.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What is Matt Czuchry's age?

The actor is 45 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20th May 1977, and his Zodiac sign is Taurus.

The actor in an episode of The Resident on FOX. Photo: @FOX via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Where is Matt Czuchry from?

The actor was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States of America. He was raised in Johnson City in Tennessee and is based in Southern California, United States of America.

What is Matt Czuchry's nationality?

The actor's nationality is American. His ethnicity is mixed White. He is of Ukrainian descent on his father’s side of the family. His mother has Czech, Irish, English, German, and Scottish roots.

Family background

The actor's father is Andrew Czuchry, a professor at East Tennessee State University. His mother, Sandra, is a homemaker.

He has three siblings and is the youngest in the family. His brothers are AJ and Mike, while his sister's name is Karen.

Educational background

Young Matt Czuchry went to elementary and high schools in Tennessee. After his elementary studies, he joined Science Hill High School and graduated in 1995.

He played tennis in school and was a Tennessee state prep tennis singles champion in 1995. This earned him a college scholarship. He attended Charleston College, where he captained the men's tennis team. He was an NCAA-ranked player in the Southern Conference.

The actor took one theatre class in college, and his professor encouraged him to change his major to drama but he did not. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree (honours) in History and Political Science in 1999.

Career

Before becoming a famous actor, Czuchry was a valet. He got his first professional acting gig in 2000. He was the Teenage Guy #1 in Fr*aks and Geeks. He has 25 acting credits, as listed below.

Movies and videos

Title Year Role She Gets What She Wants 2002 Kyle Fuller Eight Legged Fr*aks 2002 Bret A Midsummer Night's Rave 2002 Evan Swimming Upstream 2002 Morris Bird III Advantage Hart 2003 - Em & Me 2004 Chase Hooked 2006 Scotty I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell 2009 Tucker Max

Television shows and movies

Title Year Role Fr*aks and Geeks 2000 Teenage Guy #1 Opposite S*x 2000 Kurt Young Americans 2000 Sean McGrail The Practice 2002 Skip Hyman 7th Heaven 2002 Carl Jake 2.0 2003 Darin Metcalf Hack 2003 - 2004 Jamie Farrel Dark Shadows 2005 Willie Loomis Justice League Unlimited 2006 Brainiac 5 Veronica Mars 2006 Charlie Stone Gilmore Girls 2004 - 2007 Logan Huntzberger Gravity 2007 Ray Friday Night Lights 2008 Chris Kennedy The 19th Wife 2010 Jordan The Good Wife 2009 - 2016 Cary Agos Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2016 Logan Huntzberger The Resident 2018 - 2022 Conrad Hawkins

In 2007, the actor performed in Wendy Wasserstein's play, Third, opposite Christine Lahti at the Geffen Playhouse. Besides acting, Matt has one producer credit.

He co-produced 23 episodes of the show between 2021 and 2022 and produced 14 episodes. He also has a soundtrack credit for performing Happy Birthday to You in the episode Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number on Gilmore Girls.

Who played Logan on Gilmore Girls?

Actor Matt Czuchry portrayed the character of Logan Huntzberger in this series. He starred in 59 episodes between 2004 and 2007.

How old was Matt Czuchry when he played Logan?

The actor first appeared in the show on 5th October 2004 in the episode Written in the Stars. He was 27 years old at the time.

Was Matt Czuchry in the military?

The actor was not in the military in real life. However, he portrays the character of Dr. Conrad Hawkins in The Resident. Dr. Conrad worked as a medic in the military.

In real life, he supports the United States military. In 2008, he travelled to Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands in support of the American military.

Authorship

The actor's hobby is writing. He enjoys telling stories through writing and has co-authored one book with his brother Mike. Brothers On Life is an exploration of the brothers' lives. It features personal reflections and childhood photographs.

What is Matt Czuchry's net worth in 2022?

The actor has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Most of his money comes from his acting career which started over two decades ago.

The actor in the Ask Your Doctor episode of The Resident on FOX. Photo: @FOX via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Is Matt Czuchry gay?

Matt Czuchry's gay characters in different movies, such as The Good Wife, have raised speculations about his sexuality. He is not gay and has dated several women before.

Is Matt Czuchry married?

Is Conrad from The Resident married in real life? The actor is not married in real life. However, he has been in serious relationships before.

Who is Matt Czuchry's wife?

The actor doe not have a wife. In recent years, he has kept his private life away from the cameras. From 2000 to 2002, he dated Kate Bosworth, a model and actress. The two first met on The WB's Young Americans.

He also dated Julianna Margulies for a short period. In 2007, he was rumoured to be dating Archie Panjabi. He was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Alexis Bledel but did not address the matter.

Where is Matt Czuchry now?

The actor currently stars in The Resident, a medical drama series on Fox. It premiered on 21st January 2018 and was renewed for the fourth season in May 2020.

How tall is Matt Czuchry?

The actor is 5' 10" or 177 centimetres tall. His weight is about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms, and his hair is light brown. He has dark brown eyes.

Trivia

He won the Mr. College of Charleston pageant in 1998.

He has been nominated for six awards, including two Teen Choice Awards.

His favourite restaurant is The Knickerbocker Bar & Grill in New York City, and his favourite dessert is S’mores.

He only sings when in the shower.

It took him three months to learn how to spell his name in kindergarten. He has admitted he is not good at spelling to date.

He is a philanthropist who supports different charities, including Lilli Claire Foundation and the Norwegian Cancer Society.

He is fond of dogs.

Matt Czuchry is a talented and experienced actor who has been in the limelight for over twenty years. Besides acting, he tells stories, especially through writing.

READ ALSO: Natacha Oceane’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, business

Legit.ng recently published Natacha Oceane’s biography. Oceane is an English professional health and fitness trainer, model, and entrepreneur. She shares fitness routines on YouTube.

She also runs a website where she gives fitness tips and nutrition programmes. The London-based fitness enthusiast graduated with a Master's degree in Biophysics from the University College London (UCL) in 2017.

Source: Legit.ng