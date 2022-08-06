15 TV shows that fell off after having a spectacular start

Several TV shows had a strong beginning and left viewers wanting more, but they slowly petered out as time went on. Even though many fans wanted the best shows in history to continue where they left off, some soiled their reputation. These are the TV shows that fell off after having a great start.

TV shows that fell off after having a spectacular start. Photo: pexels.com, @minhle17vn

Nothing is more thrilling than watching a promo for a new program and having high hopes. However, nothing is worse than starting a program, having it be fantastic at the beginning, and then having it end very boring. Below are TV shows that should have ended sooner because they lost the flow.

TV shows that fell off after having a spectacular start

Because of its ability to create powerful touchstones, TV shows have enabled young people to share cultural experiences with others.

However, when good TV goes bad, it becomes horrible for fans who had high expectations of the program. Here are some TV shows that fell off after having a spectacular start.

1. Game of Thrones

IMDb rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Lifespan: 8 seasons, 73 episodes

8 seasons, 73 episodes Duration: 2011-2019

During its first season, Game of Thrones had one of the highest ratings on HBO. The series shows how a country slowly descends into betrayal and bloodshed after the death of its king.

For most of its run, Game of Thrones maintained its status as a must-watch television drama after a promising beginning. However, many critics and viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the series finale, which came to a disappointing conclusion.

2. True Detective

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Lifespan: 3 seasons, 25 episodes (as of 2022)

3 seasons, 25 episodes (as of 2022) Duration: 2014-present

Nic Pizzolatto is the creator and writer of the American anthology crime drama television series True Detective. The first season of True Detective was a dark and elegant blockbuster for HBO that garnered multiple Emmy nominations and wins.

When the second season finally arrived, it had already become widely regarded as one of the year's worst television programs. It did not capture as many viewers as the first. Despite that, the show was recently renewed for the fourth season, so there's still chance it could be good again.

3. House of Cards

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Lifespan: 6 seasons, 73 episodes

6 seasons, 73 episodes Duration: 2013-2018

Beau Willimon is the creator of the American political thriller streaming television series House of Cards. The series tells the story of Democrat and immoral politician Frank Underwood from South Carolina's 5th congressional district and his ambitious wife, Claire.

Despite not being selected for the position of Secretary of State, Frank sets into motion a complex scheme to seize power with Claire's assistance. The show tackles topics like ruthless pragmatism, deceit, betrayal, and power.

Frank Underwood was so clever in the first few seasons when he was always a step ahead of everyone else. However, after taking office, it felt as though everyone else was one step ahead of him, which was boring.

4. Dexter

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Lifespan: 8 seasons, 96 episodes

8 seasons, 96 episodes Duration: 2006-2013

American criminal drama Dexter is one of the TV shows that went downhill after several seasons.

The show's main character is Dexter Morgan, a forensics expert who also kills as a vigilante serial killer, searching for murderers who have escaped prosecution due to corruption or procedural irregularities.

Dexter was at its best when it blended hard-hitting drama with its delightfully dark and twisted entertainment value. While the first two seasons provided an exciting and unique television experience, Dexter's fourth season marked the show's peak.

However, the succeeding seasons could not live up to this standard, and despite season seven's best attempts, viewers were disappointed.

5. Westworld

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Lifespan: 4 seasons, 36 episodes (as of 2022)

4 seasons, 36 episodes (as of 2022) Duration: 2016-present

Westworld is American dystopian science fiction set in Westworld. The series has maintained its twists and ethical reflection throughout its four seasons, but it has become far more complicated.

The two-year gaps between seasons may have discouraged some fans, but if the planned fifth and final season can bring Westworld back to its previous brilliance, those stuck with it may be rewarded in the end.

6. Prison Break

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Lifespan: 5 seasons, 90 episodes

5 seasons, 90 episodes Duration: 2005-2017

Prison Break is an American drama television series created by Paul Scheuring. Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield, two brothers, serve as the series' main characters.

Michael Scofield orchestrated a complex scheme to free his wrongly accused brother, giving the first episode of Prison Break a good sense of urgency.

The first two seasons were excellent and had viewers wondering what would happen next. However, at the conclusion of season two, it started to lose its hold.

Fox announced that it had no plans to revive Prison Break, with Miller stating that he had no plans to return to the series.

7. Homeland

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Lifespan: 8 seasons, 96 episodes

8 seasons, 96 episodes Duration: 2011-2020

The Israeli television series Prisoners of War inspired the American spy drama Homeland, which executive producer Gideon Raff developed.

The show's most captivating episodes were in season one, but once season two rolled around, things started to shift, and the flavour was never the same. Nevertheless, the series won numerous awards during its tenure.

8. American Horror Story

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Lifespan: 10 seasons, 113 episodes (as of September 2022)

10 seasons, 113 episodes (as of September 2022) Duration: 2011-present

The horror television anthology series American Horror Story features incredibly intriguing and inventive stories. The first two seasons were excellent. Unfortunately, each subsequent one has been a letdown in quality following the first. A big vacuum was left by Jessica Lange's departure.

Nevertheless, television critics have generally praised American Horror Story, despite the fact that reactions to specific seasons have differed. The show has been renewed for at least three more seasons, even though the most recent one had the lowest ratings in the show's history.

9. True Blood

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Lifespan: 7 seasons, 81 episodes

7 seasons, 81 episodes Duration: 2008-2015

A telepathic waitress named Sookie Stackhouse lives in the fictional rural Louisiana town of Bon Temps in the American fantasy horror drama television series True Blood.

The show was great during its first three seasons, capturing the attention of many. However, its story started to wane not long after, and the rest of the show had a very low impact on viewers.

10. The Umbrella Academy

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Lifespan: 3 seasons, 30 episodes (as of 2022)

3 seasons, 30 episodes (as of 2022) Duration: 2018-2023

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero TV show produced in the United States. The series had a decently promising beginning, but around episode five of season three, it became monotonous, inconsistent, difficult to follow, and tough to keep people interested.

The show's final season is set to be released in 2023. Maybe there is still chance for The Umbrella Academy to return to its former glory.

11. Heroes

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Lifespan: 4 seasons, 78 episodes

4 seasons, 78 episodes Duration: 2006-2010

Heroes was a Tim Kring-produced superhero drama that ran on NBC. The programme tells the stories of regular people who discover they have superhuman abilities. It explores how these abilities affect the characters' lives as they work together to avert negative outcomes.

The first season of Heroes got off to a tremendous start, averaging 14.3 million viewers in the US. However, it was one of the poorest programmes due to a lack of consistency. The least interesting season was the second one.

12. 13 Reasons Why

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Lifespan: 4 seasons, 49 episodes

4 seasons, 49 episodes Duration: 2017-2020

13 Reasons Why is an American teen drama series whose plot revolves around senior Clay Jensen and what happens after Hannah Baker ends her life.

13 Reasons Why was well-received when the first season debuted on Netflix in 2017. It is one of the best examples of a show that should have concluded after one season.

After that, the show ran for three more seasons, all of which received negative reviews, leaving everyone to question why they continued.

13. Arrow

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Lifespan: 8 seasons, 170 episodes

8 seasons, 170 episodes Duration: 2012-2020

Arrow is a superhero television show based on the costumed crime-fighter Green Arrow from DC Comics. The show revolves around millionaire playboy Oliver Queen, who spent five years stranded on the enigmatic island of Lian Yu before returning to his home in Starling City.

Oliver is reunited with his family and friends, and by night he transforms into The Hood, a vigilante who hunts down anyone on his father's wanted list.

The first three seasons of the series were excellent, but beginning with season four, there were many plot holes, events that made no sense, and simply too much hypocrisy from every character who demanded integrity and respect. The seasons had little impact on viewers and did not hold the attention of many fans.

14. Glee

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Lifespan: 6 seasons, 121 episodes

6 seasons, 121 episodes Duration: 2009-2015

The television show Glee centres on the fictional New Directions glee club at William McKinley High School.

The club members compete as a show choir while most of them cope with societal issues, particularly those relating to sexuality, racism, families, teen relationships, and teamwork.

The popularity of the show's many songs made the first season receive the best ratings. The series' decline in quality was only made worse when it lost some of its main characters. It is among the best shows that went off the rails.

15. Riverdale

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Lifespan: 6 seasons, 117 episodes (as of 2022)

6 seasons, 117 episodes (as of 2022) Duration: 2017-2023

Riverdale is an American horror crime drama adapted for The CW by Archie Comics. Unfortunately, what began as a solid teen drama with intriguing secrets and clever twists, which hit season two with a solid plot, completely lost its way by season three.

Every time something new appeared that didn't make sense, several storylines were overused to the point where the show got even worse. This is one of the TV shows that need to end way sooner. The seventh and final season of the show is set to premiere in 2023.

Some of these TV shows that fell off after a spectacular start are still able to recapture their initial excitement and are still among the best series in the industry. Others? Not so much.

