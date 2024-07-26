A Nigerian lady has shared a video narrating how she found out that a man who came to her house for introduction was married to someone else

Shortly after the introduction, he relocated to the UK with a lady whom he earlier claimed was his cousin

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady was left heartbroken after discovering that her partner, who had shown signs of commitment, was leading a double life.

She shared the video on social media and it triggered reactions from netizens, especially those who passed through a similar experience.

Lady calls out man who betrayed her

Lady calls out ex who betrayed her

The lady, identified with the handle @thatprettyqueen01 on TikTok, recounted how the man brought his parents to her house for a mini introduction, giving her the impression that he was serious about their relationship.

However, shortly after the introduction, he relocated to the UK with a woman he had previously claimed was his cousin.

Subsequently, the lady discovered through Instagram reels that the man had actually been married to the woman before bringing his parents to her house.

She expressed her relief at having dodged a potentially disastrous relationship, stating that she was now enjoying her life.

In her words:

"Me enjoying my life because life didn't end when my ex relocated to UK with a lady he called her cousin after bringing his parents to my house to do a mini introduction as a way of assuring me that he's here to stay.

"I got to know through IG reels that he got married to a lady before bringing his parents to my house."

Reactions as lady calls out ex

The post sparked lots of comments from TikTok users who shared similar experiences of deception and heartbreak.

@Windy said:

"Back in school I dated this guy not knowing he had 2 kids and a very pretty lady at home. When I found out, I told his wife."

Clarabelle said:

"My God! What do they gain from this kind of deception? Chai. Take heart sis."

@Confam Queen said:

"That’s how I dated someone for 1 year and 8 months never knew he’s married and he only came to Port harcourt to work the house and name he told me was all lie the day I found out I almost run mad."

@𝑴𝒔 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 said:

"People you should never trust is your partners siblings or parents, their loyalty lies with their son, won ya werey gan o."

@t_girl102 said:

"God knows after that if my parents pressure me with marriage ehh them go hear from me."

@Tiwalola Adewuyi wrote:

"Men are mad. Mine is getting married to another after 3 years and I found out just yesterday after he left my house, wedding is weekend."

@supplementsbyab added:

"Then what for? He can peacefully marry her without going to that extent."

