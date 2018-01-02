Aims and objectives of SIWES in Nigeria: Interesting facts

Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme or SIWES is an industrial training program for Nigerian Universities. Learn more about the aim and objectives of SIWES in Nigeria and interesting facts about the program.

SIWES is a mandated skills-training programme created to expose and prepare Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and college students for the industrial work environment they will likely encounter after graduation.

History of SIWES

In the early stages of education development in Nigeria, there was a problem with the gap between students' theory and practical skills. Therefore, there was a need to allow students to get real work experience.

The program was created to give students experience in addition to theoretical learning. The industrial training policy was introduced by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1973. Therefore, this project was necessary to improve the practical skills of students.

SIWES has become an unnecessary pre-condition of graduation. The program works with engineering, medical science, natural science, technology, agriculture, education, environment, and applied science.

The duration of the program can be different; for the universities, it's six months and a year for college and polytechnics.

The program is developed under the guidance of the Ministry of Education. This is an excellent bridge between theoretical and practical education.

SIWES is working on designing proper programs for exposing students to the industrial workplace environment. It is all about the development of occupational competence.

Aim and objectives of SIWES in Nigeria

What are the aims and objectives of SIWES? Below are the major objectives and scope of SIWES in Nigeria.

To provide students with industrial skills and needed experience during the course of study.

To create conditions and circumstances which can be as close as possible to the actual workflow.

Another objective of SIWES is to prepare specialists who will be ready for any working situation immediately after graduation.

To teach students the techniques and methods of working with facilities and equipment that may not be available within the walls of an educational institution.

To give students the ability to try and apply the given knowledge.

Enlist and strengthen employer participation throughout the entire educational process of preparing students for industrial jobs.

Prepare students for a business career by combining analytical ability with self-reliance.

What is SIWES meaning?

It means Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme. The scheme prepares students for employment and has evolved into a novel phenomenon in human resource development and training in Nigeria today.

What organisations are involved in the management of the SIWES program?

The organisations involved in the management are:

The Federal Government

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF)

The Supervisory Agencies such as NUC and NABTEB

What is the importance of SIWES to students?

Some of the importance of the program include:

Assists students in combining classroom theoretical knowledge with actual hands-on application of knowledge.

They receive hands-on experience with technology and apparatus that institutions may not provide.

Improve their critical thinking, creativity, initiative, resourcefulness, leadership, time management, presenting abilities, and interpersonal relationships.

Improve students' contacts with possible employers while they are in training.

Helps to bridge the knowledge gap between institutions and the appropriate production capabilities required in work organisations.

What are the problems students face during SIWES?

Like other programs, it has its fair share of challenges. Some of these challenges include:

Inadequate orientation

Application rejected

Inadequate training and supervision at a training facility

University oversight is lacking

Overworking

Inability to pay

What is the mission of SIWES?

The SIWES' principal goal is to develop and support the acquisition of industry and commerce skills to create a pool of well-trained people sufficient to meet the country's demands.

The aim and objectives of SIWES programme are all about strengthening future employees. Such a program is a successful attempt to help students to understand the underlying principles of their future work. After passing the programs, the student can concentrate on the necessary factors of their work.

