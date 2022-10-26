15 best female rappers you should add to your playlist in 2023

Rap music has significantly influenced hip-hop culture and transformed the music industry. While men have historically dominated in the rap genre, female rappers have also made significant strides. Some have come forward to release music that has been very successful globally.

One of society's most recognisable and influential elements is music. Music has bonded people together for thousands of years and sparked feelings and emotions. Whether young or old, black or white, these top female rappers sweep the industry with their energy and talent.

Black female rappers

Since the genre's beginning, women have always been an important part of hip-hop culture. They now have a strong voice in the culture and frequently compete with their male counterparts. Here are a few of the most well-known black female rappers.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Full name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Date of birth: 15 February 1995

15 February 1995 Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States

San Antonio, Texas, United States Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the young female rappers who became famous when videos of her freestyling became popular on social media platforms. In 2018 she was signed to 300 Entertainment and released the mixtape Fever in 2019.

Some of her songs, such as Savage, WAP and 34+35, reached Billboard Hot 100. Megan has also appeared in television series such as P-Valley and Good Girls. She has won the American Music Award, BET Award, Billboard Music Award, Grammy and iHeartRadio Music Award.

Eve

Eve attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Full name: Eve Jihan Cooper

Eve Jihan Cooper Date of birth: 10 November 1978

10 November 1978 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Age: 44 years (as of 2023)

Eve released her first album, Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders' First Lady in 1999, which became number one on the Billboard 200. She has also released a couple of singles with artists such as Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Missy Elliot and Doja Cat.

Eve has appeared in films such as Barbershop, The Woodsman and Whip It. Spin named her in 2020 as one of the 30 greatest Female Rappers Ever. During her career in the entertainment industry Eve won seven awards.

Da Brat

Da Brat performs on stage during The Hotter than July Concert featuring Da Brat sponsored by LGBT Detroit at The Soundboard, Motor City in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Full name: Shawntae Harris-Dupart

Shawntae Harris-Dupart Date of birth: 14 April 1974

14 April 1974 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

Da Brat began her career in 1992 when she was signed with So So Records. She released her first album Funkdafied in 1992. She earned the top two hits on the Billboard Hot 100 for Funkdafied and Not Tonight.

Some of her notable songs are Give It 2 You, What'chu Like and Fa All Y'All. She has also appeared in films, such as Civil Brand and Kazaam.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Full name: Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Shumpert

Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Shumpert Date of birth: 10 December 1990

10 December 1990 Place of birth: Harlem, New York City, New York, USA

Harlem, New York City, New York, USA Age: 32 years (as of January 2023)

Teyana Taylor is a songwriter, actress, dancer and choreographer. In 2005, Teyana was signed by Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment. She released her first single, Google Me, in 2008.

She released her first album VII in 2014. As an actress, she has appeared in films such as Coming 2 America, The After Party and Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming. In 2017 she won MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography.

Yo-Yo

Rapper Yo-Yo attends 2019 Trumpet awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Full name: Yolanda Whitaker

Yolanda Whitaker Date of birth: 4 August 1971

4 August 1971 Place of birth: Compton, California, USA

Compton, California, USA Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

Yo-Yo released her first album, Make Way for the Motherlode, in 1991. In 2008, her song You Can't Play With My Yo-Yo was ranked number 92 on VH1's 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs.

She performed in the 2008 BET Hip Hop Awards along with MC Lyte, The Lady of Range and Salt-N-Pepa. In 1991 she appeared in her first film, Boyz n the Hood. Yo-Yo has also appeared in other movies, such as New York Undercover, and in the 2004 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas video game.

90s female rappers

Rappers pushed feminism in hip-hop to the forefront in the 1990s and urged women to embrace positivity rather than division. Here are some 1990s female rappers who had had an immense impact on this music genre.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah at the world premiere of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name: Dana Elaine Owens

Dana Elaine Owens Date of birth: 18 March 1970

18 March 1970 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Newark, New Jersey, USA Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

Queen Latifah is a rapper, actress, and singer. She got signed with Tommy Boy Records and released her first album, All Hail the Queen, in 1989. She has released songs such as Order in the Court and Black Reign.

In 1991 she got a supporting role in House Party 2, Juice and Jungle Fever. She has won the Primetime Emmy, BET Award, BET Comedy Award and Critics Choice Award.

Foxy Brown

Foxy Brown attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name: Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand

Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand Date of birth: 6 September 1978

6 September 1978 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York City, New Tork, USA

Brooklyn, New York City, New Tork, USA Age: 44 years (as of 2023)

Foxy Brown released her first album Ill Na Na in 1996. She was part of hip hop group the Firm, along with Nas, AZ and Cormega. Her second album Chyna Dollwhich became the top of the Billboard 200, making her the second female rapper to top the chart after Lauryn Hill in 1998.

Monie Love

Monie Love attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Simone Johnson

Simone Johnson Date of birth: 2 July 1970

2 July 1970 Place of birth: Battersea, London, England, United Kingdom

Battersea, London, England, United Kingdom Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

Monie Love became famous for her singles in the late 1980s. She serves as a radio personality for urban adult contemporary station KISS 104.1 WALR-FM in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 1993 she appeared in the film Strapped as Yvonne. Monie was the first female hip-hop artist to be nominated Grammy Award.

Rah Digga

Rah Digga attends Ballin For Peace Night at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Full name: Rashia Tashan Fisher

Rashia Tashan Fisher Date of birth: 18 December 1972

18 December 1972 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Newark, New Jersey, USA Age: 50 years (as of January 2023)

Rah Digga was a long-time member of the hip-hop group Flipmode Squad. She released her first album, Dirty Harriet, in 2000, which became top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Rah released her second album, Classic, in 2010. In 2001 she starred in the horror film Carmen: A Hip Hopera as Rasheeda.

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name: Melissa Arnette Elliott

Melissa Arnette Elliott Date of birth: 1 July 1971

1 July 1971 Place of birth : Portsmouth, Virginia, USA

: Portsmouth, Virginia, USA Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

Missy Elliott is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who came into the limelight in the early-mid 1990s. She released her first album Supa Dupa Fly in 1997.

Her album Sock It 2 Me became number three on the Billboard 200. She made international hits such as Get Ur Freak On, One Minute Man, Work It, and Gossip Folks.

In 2020, Missy Elliot was ranked number five on the Greatest Music Video Artists of All Time. In 2021, she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

White female rappers

Rap as a genre has attracted people from all walks of life and has become very diverse. Over the years, there have been multiple white female rappers who have released their hit songs.

Kesha

Kesha is seen arriving at NBC's 'Today' Show in New York City. Photo: MediaPunch

Full name: Kesha Rose Sebert

Kesha Rose Sebert Date of birth: 1 March 1987

1 March 1987 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

Kesha came into the limelight in 2009 after being featured on Flo Rida's single Right Round. Her two albums, Animal and Rainbow, earned her on the US Billboard 200.

Her tracks ended up in the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Kesha also appeared in television series such as Kat, Jeff & Some Aliens, and Robot Chicken. She won the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Award for the best collaboration.

Sarai

Full name: Sarai Marie Howard

Sarai Marie Howard Date of birth: 23 January 1981

23 January 1981 Place of birth: Kingston, New York, USA

Kingston, New York, USA Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

Sarai was featured on the single Same Ol' Same Ol' remix by P.Y.T. In 2003, she released a single Ladies, which landed on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 chart.

She joined DeeTown Entertainment to write and perform music and soundtracks for movies and television series such as Gossip Girl, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Fantastic Four, and Harold and Kumar go to White Castle.

V-Nasty

Rappers V-Nasty (L) and Kreayshawn attend FIJI Water at the Welcome To Perez Hilton's One Night in Austin in Austin, Texas. Photo: Michael Kovac

Full name: Vanessa Renee Reece

Vanessa Renee Reece Date of birth: 11 November 1990

11 November 1990 Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA

Oakland, California, USA Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

V-Nasty was part of the rap group White Girl Mob. In 2011, she released her first album, BAYTL, with Gucci Mane. She signed a record deal with Pinnacle Records. V-Nasty has also released other songs, such as On the Hood and Tweakin.

Lil Debbie

Rapper Lil Debbie attends PacSun's Common Threads event hosted at MOCA Grand Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Full name: Jordan Mary Capozzi

Jordan Mary Capozzi Date of birth: 2 February 1990

2 February 1990 Place of birth: Albany, California, USA

Albany, California, USA Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

Lil Debbie began her career in music as part of the White Girl Mob, which was later disbanded. She released her first solo album in 2012, titled Keep It Lit.

Lil has since released songs such as Brain Freeze, California Sweetheart, Cakes, and many more. She has worked with Riff Raff and former White Girl Mob group member V-Nasty in some of her songs.

Kreayshawn

Kreayshawn attends Sonos And W launch the Cross Process exhibition opening at Sonos Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Full name: Natassia Gail Zolot

Natassia Gail Zolot Date of birth: 24 September 1989

24 September 1989 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

Kreayshawn was a member of the White Girl Mob, alongside V-Nasty and Lil Debbie. The group was disbanded in 2012 after many disputes.

Kreayshawn released her first mixtape, Kittys x Choppas, in 2010. She released her first single, Gucci Gucci, in 2011. The same year, she was ranked Billboard 34 on their social 50 charts.

Who is the queen of rap?

Nicki Minaj is considered the queen of rap. She has been the most famous female rapper for a couple of years. Nicki has won plenty of awards and released countless hit songs.

Who are the best rappers right now?

Some of the most popular female rappers who are rocking in the industry right now include Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls, Coi Leray, Yung M.A and Snow Tha Product.

The list of best female rappers is endless because the rap industry is brimming with established and emerging artists. The above are some of the most well-known names who have been in the industry for a while now.

