20 best Asian comedians to check out for when you need a laugh

Making people laugh is no small feat. Asian comedians are killing it both on stage and on screens taking Asian comedy to another level. They are not shy to tackle any topic from racial discrimination, cultural differences, and sex to religion.

Asian comedy has come a long way and is still growing. Many Asian comedians find humour in expressing their culture and talking about taboo topics like sex and politics. Currently, they are widely recognized around the world. From doing stand-ups to showing their specials on Netflix, Asian comedians are a force to reckon with.

Who are the best Asian comedians?

There are many famous Asian comedians around the world. Here is a list of 20 Asian comedians (in no particular order) to check out when you need a laugh.

1. Ali Wong

Date of birth: 19 April 1982

19 April 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Pacific Heights, San Francisco, California, United States

Ali Wong is a talented female Asian comedian whose comedy touches on different topics and isn't shy to speak her mind. She was raised by a Vietnamese mother and a Chinese father.

She started her comedy early and moved to New York to hone her skills. She is famous for her Netflix specials Baby Cobra, released in 2016 and Hard Knock Wife, released in 2018.

2. Jo Koy

Date of birth: 2 June 1971

2 June 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Tacoma, Washington, United States

Jo Koy is famous for his quirky jokes. He released his comedy special Jo Koy Live from Seattle and Honda. He has been headlining and performing in clubs for the last two decades.

3. Aziz Ansari

Date of birth: 23 February 1983

23 February 1983 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Aziz Ansari is a great male Asian comedian. His parents are originally from South India but relocated to America. He has one sibling Aniz Ansari and is engaged to Dane Serena Skov Campbell.

His stand-up comedy journey began in New York, and in 2010 he shot his first special Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening. His other special, Aziz Ansari: Right Now, earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

4. Aditi Mittal

Date of birth: 12 November 1987

12 November 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Aditi Mittal is an Indian stand-up comedian from Mumbai. She has been ranked as one of the wealthiest comedians in India. She is well known for her Netflix special Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say. Her jokes mostly revolve around her Indian culture, told from a woman’s perspective.

5. Margaret Cho

Date of birth: 5 December 1968

5 December 1968 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Cho is one of the top Asian American comedians. Cho is not afraid to handle any topic and leaves her fans in stitches every time she hits the stage. She incorporates politics in her stand-up comedy. She is famous for her show All American Girl which is about an East Asian family.

6. Muhammad Fadzri Abdi Rashid

Date of birth: 19 September 1986

19 September 1986 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Malaysia

Also known as Fakkah Fuzz, the grew up in Singapore. He is one of the famous Asian comedians on Netflix. His jokes are normally about his life as a Malaysian man living in Singapore. He has a Netflix special called Almost Banned.

7. Ronny Chieng

Date of birth: 21 November 1985

21 November 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Ronny is one of the famous comedians from Malaysia. Originally from Malaysia but currently resides in New York City. He is known for his roles in Scissor Seven (2018), The Daily Show (2015-2021) and Young Rock (2021-2022). His jokes are mostly about religious stereotypes and racism, and he shares his experiences growing up in a strict Asian family.

8. Aparna Nancherla

Date of birth: 22 August 1982

22 August 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Apana is an American comedian of Indian descent. She currently lives in New York. Growing up, she was a shy child, but nonetheless, she overcame her shyness to become one of the top Asian American comedians. She has been featured on Comedy Central, Mira, Royal Detective and The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

9. Jimmy O.Yang

Date of birth: 11 June 1987

11 June 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: British Hong Kong

He was born in British Hong Kong and later settled in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for playing Jian Yang in Silicon Valley. Yang has also featured in Crazy Rich Asians, Like a Boss and New Girl shows.

10. Karen Chee

Date of birth: 22 February 1995

22 February 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: United States

Karen Chee is a young Asian comedian who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is a writer and cast member of Late Night With Seth Meyers. She has a hit segment called Does Millennial Late Nite Writer Karen Chee Know. Some of the films she has appeared in include The Great North, Yearly Departed and High Maintenance.

11. Mindy Kaling

Date of birth: 24 June 1979

24 June 1979 Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Mindy is a comedian, actress and best-seller writer. She can do no wrong when it comes to jokes, and she has appeared in a show called The Office. You may know her from a show she produced and starred in called The Mindy Project on FOX. Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me is one of her books that is a New York Times best seller.

12. Randall Park

Date of birth: 23 March 1974

23 March 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Randall Park is a Korean American stand-up comedian and actor. His comedy career started around 1997and has been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a comedy series for the Sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. He has also appeared in Sesame Street, The Office and The Arsenio Hall Show.

13. Robert Lee Jr

Date of birth: 17 September 1971

17 September 1971 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Robert Lee Jr. is an Asian American stand-up comedian who is also a social media influencer. He frequents the show How to Be a Grownup. He has also made appearances in The Dukes of Hazzard, Bubble Boy and the comedy special Bobby Lee Live.

14. Hasan Minhaj

Date of birth: 23 September 1985

23 September 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Davis, California, United States

Hasan Minhaj, also called Hammy, is one of the best Asian comedians to check out for serious laughs. He started doing stand-up in his early 20s and has gone on to perform on many stages, such as Just for Laughs in Montreal, New York Comedy Festival, and San Francisco Sketchfest. In his special Homecoming King, he jokes about immigration and race issues.

15. Bowen Yang

Date of birth: 6 November 1990

6 November 1990 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Brisbane, Australia

Yang is an Australian-born American comedian. His parents are initially from China, and he has one sibling, Yang Yang. He hosts a comedy podcast and has also been a writer for Saturday Night Live. He is gay and currently lives in Brooklyn. He is the first Chinese American of the LGBTQ community to perform on SNL. Yang has written some of the best sketches, such as The Actress featuring Emma Stone.

16. Ken Jeong

Date of birth: 13 July 1969

13 July 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan

Jeong is a former doctor who decided to pursue comedy after working for several years. He has appeared in The Hangover Part II and III, which shot him to the limelight. He is also known for his impersonations of celebrities such as Mark Zuckerberg.

17. Kiran Deol

Date of birth: 19 October 1956

19 October 1956 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: United States

Kiran Deol is a Havard graduate who has appeared in How to Get Away with Murder and The News Room. She co-hosts a podcast called Hysteria and is currently appearing on Sunnyside which airs on NBC.

18. Akaash Singh

Date of birth: 4 May 1984

4 May 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Texas, United States

Akaash Singh is a stand-up comedian with Indian roots. He is known for featuring in MTV’s Wild ‘N Out comedy improv show. His comedy special, Bring Back Apu premiered on Netflix in February this year.

19. Kumail Nanjiani

Date of birth: 21 February 1978

21 February 1978 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Karachi, Pakistan

Kumail is an Asian stand-up comedian who started comedy at a young age. He decided to take comedy classes after moving to America from Pakistan. He has appeared in Silicon Valley and Frankie & Grace.

20. Awkwafina

Date of birth: 2 June 1988

2 June 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Stony Brook, New York, United States

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, is an American actress, and rapper. She rose to prominence in 2012 when her rap song My Vag became popular on YouTube. She has appeared in several shows such as The Bad Guys in Maraschino Ruby, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Asian American comedy has grown in recent years. Asian comedians are still being rooted in the industry as new ones emerge. Asian names are being recognized around the globe since their work is being showcased on the international level.

