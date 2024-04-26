Breaking: Building Collapses in Kano, Several People Trapped
Tension is rising as a building collapses in Kano state, trapping several people underneath its rubble.
The unfortunate incident occurred in the Kuntau area of Gwale Local Government Area, Kano State.
According to sources, at least 11 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has rushed two injured individuals to the hospital as they work to salvage the situation
