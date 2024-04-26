Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed Saidu Basa, an APC chairman in Katsina state, northwest Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered that Basa was murdered after attending a stakeholders’ meeting in Danmusa town in Katsina state

Insecurity is one of the issues confronting Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, who was sworn in, in May 2023

Katsina, Katsina state - Gunmen have killed two people, including Saidu Basa, the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Mai Dabino community in Danmusa local council of Katsina state.

Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, hails from Katsina state.

As reported by Guardian newspaper on Friday, April 26, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 24, at about 3.30 pm, along the road leading to Danmusa.

The APC had called for a stakeholders’ meeting in Danmusa and had invited its members to the council area.

Basa was said to have attended the meeting and had given a lift to a passenger, who was going to Mai Dabino. A source said it was while they were on their way back that they were accosted by the gunmen, and were shot in the process.

Insecurity in Nigeria

Insecurity is one of the issues confronting Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, who was sworn in, in May 2023.

Nigeria’s military has been fighting armed groups like Boko Haram in the northeast, which has left it thinly stretched to tackle the bandits.

Many of the bandits are believed to comprise mostly ethnic Fulanis, including pastoralists and mercenaries from the region as well as neighbouring Chad and the Niger Republic. Most of them engage in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme.

