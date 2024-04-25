Former Ondo State First Lady, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has been accused of abandoning her former aide, Folasade Adu

The former aide, who served as Akeredolu's wife Make Up Artist said she was placed on an N45,000 monthly salary for seven years

Ade alleged that Akeredolu’s wife refused to offer her reward after she was disengaged from service

Ondo state - Folasade Adu, a former aide to Ondo State’s immediate past First Lady, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, said she was abandoned without any form of reward after working seven years.

According to Adu, she was paid 45,000 as salary, after the deduction of N5,100 for the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) every month.

She stated this in an interview with Ondo-based journalist, Prince Olujimi Adekale, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Akeredolu's wife paid me N45,00o monthly salary

“I was paid N50,000 then, but I usually gave back N5,000 to BRECAN. They would have deducted the N5,000 before the salary was paid. They called it ‘give back to BRECAN’. Another N100 was also usually deducted as charges. So, it was N44,900 that usually gets to me as salary at the end of the month.”

She added:

“That was how it was from the beginning. She (Betty Akeredolu) said we would give back 10% of our salary to BRECAN.”

Mrs Akeredolu founded BRECAN in 1997 to galvanise action against breast cancer in Nigeria through public education, patient support, advocacy, and research. after her experience with breast cancer, The Punch reports.

How Akeredolu’s wife abandoned me

She said she stopped working after the death and burial of the former Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu’s wife abandoned her and refused to offer any form of reward or assistance after she disengaged her services.

“I left working with her after the final burial of her husband (Rotimi Akeredolu). When I was to leave, her daughter asked me what I was going to be doing, and I sent her a business proposal of about N4m to reopen my studio.

“Till now, they did not get back to me. I sent a text message to Betty Akeredolu that I needed help and that she was my last hope, that she should render help to me, but she said there was no help that she could render because she is now out of office."

