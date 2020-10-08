Cheryl Ladd’s bio: Age, measurements, net worth, husbands, daughter

Cheryl Ladd is an American actress, author, and musician. She is best known for portraying Kris Munroe on the TV series Charlie's Angels. She married into the famous Hollywood Ladd family in 1973, and she has a daughter who is also an actress.

Cheryl visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 19, 2017, in Universal City, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Cheryl Ladd is a veteran actress who has been working in the entertainment industry for at least 50 years.

Profile summary

Real name Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor Famous as Cheryl Ladd Gender Female Date of birth 12th July 1951 Age 71 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Huron, South Dakota, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 35-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 89-58-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Dolores Father Marion Stoppelmoor Siblings 1 (brother) Marital status Married Spouse Brian Russell Children 1 Profession Actress, writer and singer Net worth $12 million

Cheryl Ladd's bio

The actress was born Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor in Huron, South Dakota, United States of America. The actress' father, Marion Stoppelmoor, was a railroad engineer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Marion Stoppelmoor passed away in 2001. The actress's mother is Dolores Stoppelmoor, and she worked as a waitress.

Actress Cheryl attends the 2015 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies And Mysteries on July 29, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

The actress is the second daughter in her family. She has a younger brother named Seth, and she has German and English ancestry.

How old is Cheryl Ladd?

Cheryl Ladd's age is 71 years as of 2022. The Charlie's Angels actress's date of birth is July 12, 1951.

Acting career

Cheryl started out in Hollywood playing the singing voice of the character Melody in Josie and the Pussycats animated series.

Her first acting gig was in 1971 in Chrome and Hot Weather, where she played the role of Kathy. She went on to feature in more TV productions before her 1977 big break in Charlie's Angels.

She landed her role after replacing Farrah Fawcett. Why did Farrah Fawcett leave Charlie's Angels? The actress quit the series after one season to pursue her career in movies. Producers of the series cast her as Fawcett's character's younger sister Kris.

After Charlie's Angels ended, she continued to do well in her career. She has featured in lots of movies and television productions.

She played the titular role in the 1983 biopic Grace Kelly. She acted alongside Diane Ladd, who played her character's mother in the biopic TV movie.

She hosted the Golden Globe Awards with William Shatner in 1987 and appeared in an episode of CSI: Miami in 2009. The talented actress made her Broadway debut in September 2000, when she played the lead character in the revival of Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun.

Cheryl Ladd's movies and TV shows

Having begun her professional acting career in 1970, the 71-year-old actress now has at least 90 acting credits under her belt.

Films

Below are some of the films she has played a role in.

Year Film Role 2022 A Cowgirl's Song Erin Mays 2020 Christmas Unwrapped Janet Cohen 2019 Grounded for Christmas Susan 2018 The Christmas Contract Renee 2017 Camera Store Alma 2017 Royal New Year's Eve Abigail Miller 2017 Unforgettable Helen / Lovey 2014 The Perfect Wave Mrs. McCormack (Mom) 2012 Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups Mrs. Claus 2011 Love's Everlasting Courage Irene 2008 Baggage Sarah Murphy 2006 Though None Go with Me Elizabeth Bishop 2004 Eve's Christmas Diane 2002 Her Best Friend's Husband Jane Thornton 1999 A Dog of Flanders Anna 1999 Michael Landon, the Father I Knew Lynn Noe Landon 1998 Perfect Little Angels Elaine Freedman 1998 Permanent Midnight Pamela Verlaine 1998 Every Mother's Worst Fear Connie Hoagland 1996 Vows of Deception Lucinda / Lucy Ann Michaels 1996 The Haunting of Lisa Ellen Downey 1996 Kiss and Tell Jean McAvoy 1994 Dancing with Danger Mary Dannon 1993 Broken Promises: Taking Emily Back Pam Cheney 1993 Dead Before Dawn Linda 1991 Locked Up: A Mother's Rage Annie Gallagher 1991 Changes Melanie Adams 1990 Crash: The Mystery of Flight 1501 Diane Halstead 1990 The Girl Who Came Between Them Laura

Television series

Below are some of the TV series she has appeared in.

Year TV seres Year 2018 Malibu Dan the Family Man Pamela Marshall 2017 Ballers Mayor of Las Vegas 2016 American Crime Story Linell Shapiro 2015 Garage Sale Mysteries Helen Whitney Carter 2015 Ray Donovan Tina Harvey 2014 Anger Management Joanne 2011 Chuck Emma 2011 NCIS Mary Courtney 2009 CSI: Miami Amanda Collins 2003-2008 Las Vegas Jillian Deline 2004 Hope & Faith Mary Jo Johnson Fairfield 2003 Charmed Doris Bennett 1999-2000 Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place Berg's Mom 1999 Jesse Mary Anne Myers 1997 Ink Mercedes 1994-1996 One West Waikiki Dawn 'Holli' Holliday M.E. / Dawn 'Holli' Holliday 1985 A Death in California Hope Masters 1977-1981 Charlie's Angels Kris Munroe / Rosemary Garfield 1977 The San Pedro Beach Bums Kris Munroe 1977 The Fantastic Journey Natica 1977 Code R Ruth Roberts 1977 Police Story Buffy 1975 Switch Jill Lorimer 1974 Happy Days Cindy Shea 1974 The Streets of San Francisco Susan Ellen Morley 1973 The Partridge Family Johanna Houser 1972-1973 Search Amy Love 1973 Harry O Teenage Girl 1970-1971 Josie and the Pussycats Melody

The actress wrote and executive produced Your skin... And how to save it (1995). In 1996, she published a children's book titled The Adventures of Little Nettie Windship.

Her second book, Token Chick: A Woman's Guide to Golfing With the Boys, was published in 2005.

Music career

After finishing high school, she went on trips with The Music Shop band. The band performed in many mid-western joints before settling in Los Angeles in 1970.

Ladd took advantage of her Charlie's Angels fame to push her music career. She sang the American National Anthem at the Super Bowl in January 1980.

She released a total of three albums. In addition, she had a top 40 Billboard Hot 100 single and a Gold record.

Awards

On April 17, 2010, the singer and her co-star, Jaclyn Smith, were honoured with a TV Land's Pop Culture Award for their performances in Charlie's Angels.

Who is Cheryl Ladd married to?

The talented actress is currently married to her second husband, music producer Brian Russell. The couple got married in 1981.

Jordan, actress Cheryl and her husband Brian Russell attend the Warner Bros in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

More than 4 decades have gone by since they first became partners. Cheryl asserts that having a close friendship with your spouse and respecting each other's needs for space and time is essential for a happy marriage.

Who was Cheryl Ladd married to?

The first of Cheryl Ladd's husbands is her ex-husband David Ladd. She got married to the former American actor in 1973 and gave birth to their daughter Jordan in 1975.

After their divorce in 1980, she continued to use David's last name.

Who is Cheryl Ladd's daughter? Her daughter Jordan is an actor like her parents. She has starred in at least 56 movies and TV productions. She ranked number five on Maxim's Hottest Women of Horror Movies list.

Is Cheryl Ladd related to Alan Ladd?

Cheryl is not related to Alan by blood, but she is related to him by marriage. Alan is the father of his ex-husband, David Ladd.

Similarly, many fans of the actress have been asking about the Diane Ladd and Cheryl's relationship. Unfortunately, the actresses are not related, though they have a few things in common.

They once played mother and daughter roles in the same film. Their daughters are actresses, too - Dianne is the mother of Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern.

What is Cheryl Ladd's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

How tall is Cheryl Ladd?

Cheryl Ladd's posters are proof that the renowned actress is in great shape for her age. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall or 163 centimeters and she weighs 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her body measurements are 35-23-34 inches or 89-58-86 centimeters.

What happened to Cheryl Ladd?

Nothing happened with the actress. She continues to work in acting. She is a step mum to Russell's daughter, Lindsay. She is also now a grandmother because Lindsay has children.

Are Kate Jackson and Cheryl Ladd friends?

Yes, they are. However, the two reportedly did not get along during their two seasons working together.

Are Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd still friends?

Jaclyn and Ladd's friendship is still ongoing. They both starred in the film Charlie's Angels, where Smith played the role of Kelly Garrett while Ladd was Kris Munroe. During an interview, she stated that:

We see each other all the time. I see her in LA all the time when I'm there. We have lunch and we hang. We talk all the time on the phone. We ended up being really good friends. Lifelong friends.

What does Cheryl Ladd look like today?

Cheryl is still looking great and is working as an actress. Her latest project is the 2022 TV movie titled A Cowgirl's Song. She played Erin Mays in the TV movie. She also works with her husband and they own a custom home business called Cheryl Ladd Signature Homes.

She is a celebrity ambassador for child abuse prevention and treatment for a non-profit organization called Childhelp.

Quick facts about Cheryl Ladd

Hayley Mills was her hero when she was young.

Her favourite actresses are Katharine Hepburn, Susan Hayward and Grace Kelly.

She was a high school cheerleader in Huron, South Dakota, USA.

Her publicist is Jay D. Schwartz.

Cheryl Ladd is an accomplished actress, author, and musician who has been working professionally in the American entertainment industry since 1970. She is one of the few actors who started their careers in Hollywood decades ago and are still working in the industry.

READ ALSO: Joyce DeWitt today: age, net worth, husband, children, personal life

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Joyce DeWitt. She is an American comedian and actress. She gained fame for her role as Janet Wood on the ABC comedy Three's Company from 1977 through 1984.

Joyce held a secretarial position before to she began her acting career. She made her television debut in 1975 in an episode of the renowned series Baretta. She has since made numerous film and television appearances.

Source: Legit.ng