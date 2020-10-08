Global site navigation

Local editions

Cheryl Ladd’s bio: Age, measurements, net worth, husbands, daughter
Сelebrity biographies

Cheryl Ladd’s bio: Age, measurements, net worth, husbands, daughter

by  Moyinoluwa Jolayemi Adrianna Simwa

Cheryl Ladd is an American actress, author, and musician. She is best known for portraying Kris Munroe on the TV series Charlie's Angels. She married into the famous Hollywood Ladd family in 1973, and she has a daughter who is also an actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cheryl Ladd
Cheryl visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 19, 2017, in Universal City, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez
Source: Getty Images

Cheryl Ladd is a veteran actress who has been working in the entertainment industry for at least 50 years.

Profile summary

Real nameCheryl Jean Stoppelmoor
Famous asCheryl Ladd
GenderFemale
Date of birth12th July 1951
Age71 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthHuron, South Dakota, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'4"
Height in centimetres163
Weight in pounds115
Weight in kilograms52
Body measurements in inches35-23-34
Body measurements in centimetres89-58-86
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
MotherDolores
FatherMarion Stoppelmoor
Siblings1 (brother)
Marital statusMarried
SpouseBrian Russell
Children1
ProfessionActress, writer and singer
Net worth$12 million

Read also

Monica Huldt Swedish Bella’s bio: age, measurements, husband

Cheryl Ladd's bio

The actress was born Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor in Huron, South Dakota, United States of America. The actress' father, Marion Stoppelmoor, was a railroad engineer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Marion Stoppelmoor passed away in 2001. The actress's mother is Dolores Stoppelmoor, and she worked as a waitress.

how old is Cheryl Ladd
Actress Cheryl attends the 2015 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies And Mysteries on July 29, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Barry King
Source: Getty Images

The actress is the second daughter in her family. She has a younger brother named Seth, and she has German and English ancestry.

How old is Cheryl Ladd?

Cheryl Ladd's age is 71 years as of 2022. The Charlie's Angels actress's date of birth is July 12, 1951.

Acting career

Cheryl started out in Hollywood playing the singing voice of the character Melody in Josie and the Pussycats animated series.

Her first acting gig was in 1971 in Chrome and Hot Weather, where she played the role of Kathy. She went on to feature in more TV productions before her 1977 big break in Charlie's Angels.

Read also

Jennifer Ens’ biography: age, height, heritage, measurements

She landed her role after replacing Farrah Fawcett. Why did Farrah Fawcett leave Charlie's Angels? The actress quit the series after one season to pursue her career in movies. Producers of the series cast her as Fawcett's character's younger sister Kris.

After Charlie's Angels ended, she continued to do well in her career. She has featured in lots of movies and television productions.

She played the titular role in the 1983 biopic Grace Kelly. She acted alongside Diane Ladd, who played her character's mother in the biopic TV movie.

She hosted the Golden Globe Awards with William Shatner in 1987 and appeared in an episode of CSI: Miami in 2009. The talented actress made her Broadway debut in September 2000, when she played the lead character in the revival of Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun.

Cheryl Ladd's movies and TV shows

Read also

Rose Mendez’s biography: what is known about Alexa Demie’s mom?

Having begun her professional acting career in 1970, the 71-year-old actress now has at least 90 acting credits under her belt.

Films

Below are some of the films she has played a role in.

YearFilmRole
2022A Cowgirl's SongErin Mays
2020Christmas UnwrappedJanet Cohen
2019Grounded for Christmas Susan
2018The Christmas ContractRenee
2017Camera StoreAlma
2017Royal New Year's EveAbigail Miller
2017UnforgettableHelen / Lovey
2014The Perfect WaveMrs. McCormack (Mom)
2012Santa Paws 2: The Santa PupsMrs. Claus
2011Love's Everlasting Courage Irene
2008BaggageSarah Murphy
2006Though None Go with Me Elizabeth Bishop
2004Eve's Christmas Diane
2002Her Best Friend's Husband Jane Thornton
1999A Dog of FlandersAnna
1999Michael Landon, the Father I Knew Lynn Noe Landon
1998Perfect Little Angels Elaine Freedman
1998Permanent MidnightPamela Verlaine
1998Every Mother's Worst FearConnie Hoagland
1996Vows of Deception Lucinda / Lucy Ann Michaels
1996The Haunting of Lisa Ellen Downey
1996Kiss and Tell Jean McAvoy
1994Dancing with Danger Mary Dannon
1993Broken Promises: Taking Emily BackPam Cheney
1993Dead Before Dawn Linda
1991Locked Up: A Mother's Rage Annie Gallagher
1991Changes Melanie Adams
1990Crash: The Mystery of Flight 1501Diane Halstead
1990The Girl Who Came Between Them Laura

Read also

Aja Metoyer’s biography: age, husband, kids, Basketball Wives

Television series

Below are some of the TV series she has appeared in.

YearTV seresYear
2018Malibu Dan the Family Man Pamela Marshall
2017BallersMayor of Las Vegas
2016American Crime Story Linell Shapiro
2015Garage Sale Mysteries Helen Whitney Carter
2015Ray Donovan Tina Harvey
2014Anger Management Joanne
2011ChuckEmma
2011NCIS Mary Courtney
2009CSI: Miami Amanda Collins
2003-2008Las Vegas Jillian Deline
2004Hope & FaithMary Jo Johnson Fairfield
2003CharmedDoris Bennett
1999-2000Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza PlaceBerg's Mom
1999JesseMary Anne Myers
1997Ink Mercedes
1994-1996One West WaikikiDawn 'Holli' Holliday M.E. / Dawn 'Holli' Holliday
1985A Death in California Hope Masters
1977-1981Charlie's Angels Kris Munroe / Rosemary Garfield
1977The San Pedro Beach Bums Kris Munroe
1977The Fantastic Journey Natica
1977Code RRuth Roberts
1977Police Story Buffy
1975Switch Jill Lorimer
1974Happy DaysCindy Shea
1974The Streets of San FranciscoSusan Ellen Morley
1973The Partridge FamilyJohanna Houser
1972-1973SearchAmy Love
1973Harry O Teenage Girl
1970-1971Josie and the Pussycats Melody

Read also

Kenza Boutrif’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend

The actress wrote and executive produced Your skin... And how to save it (1995). In 1996, she published a children's book titled The Adventures of Little Nettie Windship.

Her second book, Token Chick: A Woman's Guide to Golfing With the Boys, was published in 2005.

Music career

After finishing high school, she went on trips with The Music Shop band. The band performed in many mid-western joints before settling in Los Angeles in 1970.

Ladd took advantage of her Charlie's Angels fame to push her music career. She sang the American National Anthem at the Super Bowl in January 1980.

She released a total of three albums. In addition, she had a top 40 Billboard Hot 100 single and a Gold record.

Awards

On April 17, 2010, the singer and her co-star, Jaclyn Smith, were honoured with a TV Land's Pop Culture Award for their performances in Charlie's Angels.

Read also

Natalie Cabo’s biography: where is she now after Twentysomethings?

Who is Cheryl Ladd married to?

The talented actress is currently married to her second husband, music producer Brian Russell. The couple got married in 1981.

Who is Cheryl Ladd married to
Jordan, actress Cheryl and her husband Brian Russell attend the Warner Bros in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King
Source: Getty Images

More than 4 decades have gone by since they first became partners. Cheryl asserts that having a close friendship with your spouse and respecting each other's needs for space and time is essential for a happy marriage.

Who was Cheryl Ladd married to?

The first of Cheryl Ladd's husbands is her ex-husband David Ladd. She got married to the former American actor in 1973 and gave birth to their daughter Jordan in 1975.

After their divorce in 1980, she continued to use David's last name.

Who is Cheryl Ladd's daughter? Her daughter Jordan is an actor like her parents. She has starred in at least 56 movies and TV productions. She ranked number five on Maxim's Hottest Women of Horror Movies list.

Read also

Lena Nersesian (Lena The Plug)’s biography: age, height, boyfriend

Is Cheryl Ladd related to Alan Ladd?

Cheryl is not related to Alan by blood, but she is related to him by marriage. Alan is the father of his ex-husband, David Ladd.

Similarly, many fans of the actress have been asking about the Diane Ladd and Cheryl's relationship. Unfortunately, the actresses are not related, though they have a few things in common.

They once played mother and daughter roles in the same film. Their daughters are actresses, too - Dianne is the mother of Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern.

What is Cheryl Ladd's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

How tall is Cheryl Ladd?

Cheryl Ladd's posters are proof that the renowned actress is in great shape for her age. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall or 163 centimeters and she weighs 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her body measurements are 35-23-34 inches or 89-58-86 centimeters.

Read also

Tracy Marrow Jr.: 7 fascinating facts about Ice-T’s son

What happened to Cheryl Ladd?

Nothing happened with the actress. She continues to work in acting. She is a step mum to Russell's daughter, Lindsay. She is also now a grandmother because Lindsay has children.

Are Kate Jackson and Cheryl Ladd friends?

Yes, they are. However, the two reportedly did not get along during their two seasons working together.

Are Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd still friends?

Jaclyn and Ladd's friendship is still ongoing. They both starred in the film Charlie's Angels, where Smith played the role of Kelly Garrett while Ladd was Kris Munroe. During an interview, she stated that:

We see each other all the time. I see her in LA all the time when I'm there. We have lunch and we hang. We talk all the time on the phone. We ended up being really good friends. Lifelong friends.

What does Cheryl Ladd look like today?

Read also

Eva Pilgrim’s biography: age, ethnicity, parents, husband, baby

Cheryl is still looking great and is working as an actress. Her latest project is the 2022 TV movie titled A Cowgirl's Song. She played Erin Mays in the TV movie. She also works with her husband and they own a custom home business called Cheryl Ladd Signature Homes.

She is a celebrity ambassador for child abuse prevention and treatment for a non-profit organization called Childhelp.

Quick facts about Cheryl Ladd

  • Hayley Mills was her hero when she was young.
  • Her favourite actresses are Katharine Hepburn, Susan Hayward and Grace Kelly.
  • She was a high school cheerleader in Huron, South Dakota, USA.
  • Her publicist is Jay D. Schwartz.

Cheryl Ladd is an accomplished actress, author, and musician who has been working professionally in the American entertainment industry since 1970. She is one of the few actors who started their careers in Hollywood decades ago and are still working in the industry.

Read also

Kelley Cahill’s biography: what is known about Jon Rahm’s wife?

READ ALSO: Joyce DeWitt today: age, net worth, husband, children, personal life

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Joyce DeWitt. She is an American comedian and actress. She gained fame for her role as Janet Wood on the ABC comedy Three's Company from 1977 through 1984.

Joyce held a secretarial position before to she began her acting career. She made her television debut in 1975 in an episode of the renowned series Baretta. She has since made numerous film and television appearances.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel