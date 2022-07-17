Jennifer Ens’ biography: age, height, heritage, measurements

Jennifer Ens is a budding Canadian actress. She rose to prominence in 2021 when she portrayed Honor Boone in the TV series Chapelwaite. Before gaining fame as an actress, she was a dancer and multi-instrumentalist.

Jennifer Ens' love for performing arts started when she was 3. With the help of her mother, she appeared in several commercials and participated in multiple dance competitions. After that, she tried her hand at acting.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Ens Gender Female Date of birth 28 August 1999 Age 22 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Surrey, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School College Vancouver Film School, Deb Podowski Acting Studio Profession Actress Net worth $500 thousand - $700 thousand

Jennifer Ens’ biography

The famous entertainer was born in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Jennifer Ens’ parents raised her alongside two sisters, Jessica and Catherine. She is the second-born child in a family of three children.

She attended Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School and took acting training at Vancouver Film School and Deb Podowski Acting Studio.

The budding actress currently resides in Canada. Jennifer Ens’ heritage is Thai, Laotian and Caucasian.

What is Jennifer Ens’ age?

She is 22 years old as of July 2022. The actress was born on 28 August 1999. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Jennifer Ens’ profession?

She is an up-and-coming actress known for her role as Honor Boone in the TV series Chapelwaite in 2021. She has only one acting credit.

Before venturing into acting, Ens was a child model, dancer, and instrumentalist. She appeared in commercials when she was 3 and began singing and dancing at 5. The actress is also a skilled multi-instrumentalist capable of playing the piano, guitar, and violin.

The Chapelwaite actress can be found on Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle pictures and acting scenes. She is also active on Twitter.

How much is Jennifer Ens worth?

According to Popular Networth, her net worth is estimated to be between $500 thousand and $700 thousand. However, this information is not official. Acting is her primary source of income.

What are Jennifer Ens’ measurements?

Jennifer Ens’ height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Her weight approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jennifer Ens

How old is Jennifer Ens? She is 22 years old as of July 2022. What is Jennifer Ens’ ethnicity? The actress is of mixed ethnicity with Laotian, Thai and Caucasian ancestry. What does Jennifer Ens do for a living? She is an actress known for her debut TV series Chapelwaite. Who is Jennifer Ens in Chapelwaite? She portrayed Honor Boone in the TV series. What is Jennifer Ens' net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $500 thousand and $700 thousand. Who is Jennifer Ens’ boyfriend? The actress is seemingly not in any relationship currently. How tall is Jennifer Ens? The famous personality stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).

Jennifer Ens is an up-and-coming actress from Canada. She is known for starring in the TV show Chapelwaite alongside Adrian Brody. Prior to her on-screen debut, she was a child model and dancer.

