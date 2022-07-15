Kenza Boutrif’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend

Kenza Boutrif is a model and social media celebrity from the United Kingdom. She is well known for collaborating with the popular rapper and musical artist Cental Cee in the Obsessed With You music video. The model has worked with top fashion brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Envy Shoes, Fashion Nova, House of CB and Missy Empire.

Photo: @6kenza on Instagram (modified by author)

Kenza Boutrif began creating content on makeup, fashion, and lifestyle when she was 13 years old and still in school. At 19, she also started making headways in the modelling industry. The British star enjoys travelling and is currently based in Paris, France.

Profile summary

Full name Kenza Boutrif Gender Female Date of birth 1 August 2001 Age 20 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence Paris, France Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’ 3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-88 Shoe size 5 (UK) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media celebrity Net worth $1.5 million

What country is Kenza Boutrif from?

The model hails from Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom. When she was six years, she moved to London with her family. Who are Kenza Boutrif’s parents? Her parents are of Algerian and Congolese ancestry. The model also confirmed that her family and friends reside in North London.

What is Kenza’s real name? Her real name is Kenza Boutrif. She is a Christian, and her sexuality is straight.

How old is Kenza Boutrif?

Kenza Boutrif’s age is 20 years as of July 2022. The celebrity was born on 1 August 2001. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career highlights

The British celebrity is a model, YouTuber and Instagram star. She started modelling when she was 19 years old. One of her biggest gigs was when she worked as a model for ASOS Must-Haves Fashion Company. There, she used to advertise the latest fashion trends in women's wear using her Instagram account. Kenza is signed by a British model agency named STORM Management in London.

Since her debut in the fashion industry, the model has worked with other popular fashion brands like Fashion Nova, House Of CB, Missy Empire, Envy Shoes, and PrettyLittleThing. Additionally, the renowned model has collaborated with individual hair and nail care brands, including Bella Hair, Galore Lashes, Shea'D beauty, and Capelli Amore Hair.

The celebrity loves posting fashion shots on her Instagram account. There, she enjoys a significant following of over 1 million followers at the time of writing. The model also has a self-titled YouTube channel where she frequently uploads videos about her daily routines.

The celebrity is active on TikTok, where she uploads lip-sync videos and other relatable content. Her videos have garnered a total of 88 million views on TikTok.

What is Kenza Boutrif’s net worth?

According to Kidadl, the model allegedly has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, this information is unverified and thus unreliable. She primarily earns income from brand endorsements and as a model.

Who is Kenza Boutrif’s boyfriend?

The British model has not revealed her boyfriend yet. However, there were rumours that the model was in a relationship with the American rapper, Central Cee. This was after they appeared together in the Obsessed With You music video. The allegations remain unclear since none of the two celebrities has come out to authenticate or dispute the rumours.

What is Kenza Boutrif’s height?

The internet celebrity is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 127 pounds (58 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 32-24-35 (81-60-88 centimetres). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about Kenza Boutrif

What is Kenza’s real name? Her real name is Kenza Boutrif. What is Kenza Boutrif's nationality? She was born in Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom. Is Kenza Boutrif Congolese? The renowned model is of mixed ethnicity. She is of Congolese and Algerian ancestry. Who are Kenza Boutrif’s parents? The internet celebrity has not revealed her parents' names, but she made it clear that they are living in North London. Who is Kenza Boutrif’s boyfriend? She has not made it clear whether she is in a romantic relationship or not. However, many of her fans speculate that she might be the girlfriend of the American rapper Central Cee. How old is Kenza Boutrif? She is 20 years old as of 2022. What is Kenza Boutrif’s net worth? The British model allegedly has a net worth of $1.5 million. What is Kenza Boutrif’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Kenza Boutrif is a model and social media celebrity based in London, UK. She is active on social media platforms and enjoys a substantial fan base.

